Read full article on original website
Related
China doesn't need to sell a single car in the US to dominate the American electric car market
China will continue to dominate global EV sales this year, Naturally, industry watchers think a move into the US could be imminent.
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
Crude oil: Not Iraq, Saudi Arabia or America, India is buying the most crude oil from this country
The Ukraine-Russia War has affected the economy of many countries. This war has also changed the business of many countries. One of them is India. That is why countries like Iraq and Saudi Arabia in West Asia are no longer the largest suppliers of crude oil to India. Now the place has been taken by Russia. Russia has been India's largest supplier of crude oil in the month of November. This is the second consecutive month when Russia has emerged as the largest supplier of crude oil for India .
Australia prepares for thousands of Chinese students to return as relations improve
SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australia is preparing for the arrival of thousands of Chinese students, the education minister said on Monday, days after China's education ministry warned students enrolled overseas that online learning would no longer be recognised.
Quartz
Uganda’s troubled China railway contract
Zimbabwean philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa has not forgotten what people used to tell her father: “Poor Dixon, father of five daughters. Who will take care of you when you are old?” As the last of five girls, not even her own parents’ support and belief that they were just as good as sons could shelter them from gendered social norms. Norms that, Masiyiwa says, do not reflect social realities.
Russia is selling record amounts of crude oil to India to plug the gap in its energy exports after the EU ban
Indian imports of Russian oil hit a record 1.2 million barrels a day in December, and 1.3 million barrels a day in the first two weeks of January.
French Minister Warns Europe Not To Get Embroiled In Biden-Xi Standoff: 'US Wants To Oppose China, We Want To Engage China'
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Europe not to get embroiled in a US-China standoff. What Happened: Le Maire said Europe should rather forge its own path in strengthening economic relations with China. There is a "slight gap" between how Europe and the U.S. deal with China, Le Maire...
‘A perfect storm for the whole food system right now’: One of the world’s largest fertilizer companies warns that every country—even those in Europe—is facing a food crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine is piling on pressures that threaten a crisis in global food supply.
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
China 'seriously concerned' about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei
BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for U.S. companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Time Out Global
Australia is currently in the middle of a serious potato shortage
We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but sometimes it’s unavoidable. Australia is currently in the throes of a potato shortage. Yes. This is not a drill. The humble spud is one of those things that makes life bearable. Whether it be a crispy and delicious chip, a delightfully sauced-up hot number smothered in tomato sauce, a crispy scallop, mashed, fried, roasted – you name it, the potato is our saving grace and to it, we are eternally thankful. This is why this news really, really hurts.
Engadget
US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment
The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery. According to Bloomberg, officials from the two countries agreed on Friday to adopt some of the same export controls the US has used over the last year to prevent companies like NVIDIA from selling their latest technologies in China. The agreement would reportedly see export controls imposed on companies that produce lithography systems, including ASML and Nikon.
ABC News
Qatar replaces Russian company in Lebanon gas exploration
BEIRUT -- Lebanon, two international oil giants and state-owned oil and gas company Qatar Energy signed an agreement Sunday that the Qatari firm will join a consortium that will search for gas in the Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon’s coast. The deal inked in Beirut brings Qatar into Lebanon's gas...
US farmers sound alarm on single-most catastrophic thing headed for corn crops
American corn farmers sound alarms over the possibility of losing their businesses and billions of dollars to Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn yields.
Russia and Iran plan a gold-backed stablecoin, while Brazil and Argentina seek a shared currency. Here are 5 rising threats to the dollar's dominance of global trade.
The dollar's supremacy in global trade faces fresh challenges as several countries float plans to use local currencies in commerce. Russia and Iran are working to create a gold-backed stablecoin, while China is increasingly using the yuan in its oil trades. Here are 5 rising challenges to the greenback's dominance...
msn.com
Oil slips as Russian oil products ban looms
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Thursday as looming sanctions on Russian oil products added uncertainty over supply and a build in U.S. fuel stocks suggested sluggish demand despite signs of global economic recovery. Brent crude futures fell 67 cents, or 0.8%, to $82.17 a barrel by 1240 GMT...
Chip war: Japan and Netherlands expected to join US in ban on tech exports to China
A Washington official has made the most direct comments by a US authority to date acknowledging the existence of a deal with Japan and the Netherlands for those countries to impose new restrictions on exports of chipmaking tools to China. “We can’t talk about the deal right now,” said Don...
Military.com
China Is Playing a Dangerous Game of Chicken with Taiwan
The opinions expressed in this op-ed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Military.com. If you would like to submit your own commentary, please send your article to opinions@military.com for consideration. What is China Planning When it Comes to Taiwan?. Just days after a...
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Agriculture Online
Indian trade body cuts sugar output estimate to 34 mln T
MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India is likely to produce 34 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23, down 7% from the previous forecast, as sugar cane yields in key producing states fell due to weather conditions, a leading trade body said in a statement on Tuesday. Lower sugar output could...
Comments / 0