Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) cements position in green tech space in latest quarter - Kalkine Media
Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) has tabled December 2022 quarter report. Envirostream, a 100%-owned LIT subsidiary, collected 275 tonnes of mixed batteries and engaged with a new trading company for the sale of MMD during the last quarter. VSPC saw completion of an engineering study for LFP pre-qualification pilot plant (PQPP), a...
Surefire (ASX:SRN) shares welcome Yidby gold drilling and metallurgy test work updates - Kalkine Media
Surefire Resources’ shares were charging higher by over 7% during the early morning trading session on 3 February 2023. The company has booked a drilling rig with RC drilling planned at its Yidby Gold Project in late February. Drilling will target the previously reported new discoveries of Marshall and...
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc <REGN.O>: Profits of $10.03 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
1 February 2023 01:47 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to $10.03 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty one analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $5.12 to $12.69 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes five "Strong Buy", eleven "Buy", ten "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and five analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 5.51 percent from $10.61. Estimates ranged from a high of $13.49 to a low of $5.12. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty three analysts providing estimates is $812.75. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $3.13 billion from $4.95 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $10.03 per share implies a loss of 52.95 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $21.32 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 9.48 11.14 Beat Jun. 30 2022 8.84 9.77 Beat Mar. 31 2022 9.74 8.93 Missed Dec. 31 2021 18.35 21.32 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 1 at 01:47 p.m..
Sherlock Bio to buy UK firm in quest for CRISPR-based handheld diagnostic tests
(Reuters) - Privately-held Sherlock Biosciences said on Wednesday it has acquired UK-based Sense Biodetection to speed up the launch of handheld diagnostic tests that use the breakthrough CRISPR gene editing technology. Sherlock raised $80 million nearly a year ago for development of diagnostics based on the CRISPR tool, which is...
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP expected to post earnings of 14cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 2. * The Hamilton Bermuda-based company is expected to report a 30.1% decrease in revenue to $2.272 billion from $3.25 billion a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is for earnings of 14 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is $46, below its last closing price of C$46.78. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.67 0.67 0.68 Beat 1.1 Jun. 30 2022 0.63 0.64 0.67 Beat 5.5 Mar. 31 2022 0.64 0.65 0.64 Missed -1 Dec. 31 2021 0.62 0.62 0.65 Beat 4.1 Sep. 0.57 0.57 0.59 Beat 4.2 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 0.55 0.55 0.57 Beat 2.4 Mar. 31 2021 0.57 0.58 0.62 Beat 6.3 Dec. 31 2020 0.55 0.55 0.57 Beat 5.1 This summary was machine generated January 31 at 16:15 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Should you explore these FTSE stocks amid rising energy prices?
According to Energy UK, around 12 million UK households spend nearly 10% of their income on energy bills. Energy regulator Ofgem pointed out that customer calls to suppliers and support calls have increased by 300%. Millions of British households have been rocked due to the skyrocketing energy bills amid the...
Briscoe Group Says Full-Year Group Sales Were Up 5.56%
* EXPECTS FULL-YEAR NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NOT LESS THAN NZ$88 MILLION
Nippon Denko Co Ltd Announces Result Of Share Buyback For January
* NIPPON DENKO CO LTD ANNOUNCES RESULT OF SHARE BUYBACK FOR JANUARY
Methanex Corp reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
Kalkine Media explores DOL & ATD stocks: Should you watch them?. * Methanex Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of seven analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 51 cents per share. * Revenue fell 21.3% to $986.12 million from a year ago; analysts expected $964.62 million. * Methanex Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was 59 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 25.9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days four analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Methanex Corp shares had risen by 27.2% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $41.03 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Methanex Corp is $47.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 11:37 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 0.51 0.73 Beat Sep. 30 2022 0.66 0.69 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.57 1.16 Missed Mar. 31 2022 2.01 2.16 Beat.
Union Steel Says Unit And Individual Entered Sale And Purchase Deal With Purchasers
* UNIT AND INDIVIDUAL ENTERED INTO A SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PURCHASERS. * UNDER AGREEMENT, UNIT TO SELL ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MEGAFAB ENGINEERING PTE FOR A CONSIDERATION OF S$3 MILLION
Country Heights Says Yip Chun Mun Redesignated To Deputy Managing Director
* YIP CHUN MUN REDESIGNATED TO DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR FROM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR. * LEE KIM TIONG @ LEE KIM YEW RESIGNS AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN
Columbia Sportswear Co <COLM.O>: Profits of $2.02 announced for fourth quarter
2 February 2023 10:45 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Columbia Sportswear Co in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $2.02 per share, 37 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $2.39. Profits of $2.28 per share were anticipated by the nine analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $2.17 to $2.38 per share, with a forecasted mean of $2.28 per share. The company reported revenue of $1.17 billion, which is higher than the estimated $1.16 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the apparel & accessories peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $1.17 billion from $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.68 1.80 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.03 0.11 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.86 1.03 Beat Dec. 31 2021 1.79 2.39 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 10:45 p.m.
Coloplast Still Sees FY Reported EBIT Margin Before Special Items At 28-30%
* SOLID START IN CHRONIC CARE, WITH STRONG MOMENTUM IN OSTOMY CARE ACROSS REGIONS, EX. CHINA. * IN CONTINENCE CARE, BACKORDERS IN COLLECTING DEVICES CONTINUED TO DETRACT FROM GROWTH, OFFSET BY STRONG GROWTH IN INTERMITTENT CATHETERS PORTFOLIO. * OUTLOOK FY:
Veidekke To Build Two New Logistics Buildings Near Gothenburg, Sweden
* VEIDEKKE: TO BUILD TWO NEW LOGISTICS BUILDINGS NEAR GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN. * VEIDEKKE'S SWEDISH SUBSIDIARY BRA BYGG AB HAS BEEN COMMISSIONED BY LOGISTICS PROPERTY COMPANY CATENA TO BUILD TWO NEW LOGISTICS BUILDINGS WITH A COMBINED AREA OF MORE THAN 50,000 SQUARE METRES AT LANDVETTER BY GOTHENBURG.
Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust Says Entry Into Onshore Facility Agreement
* SEPARATELY UNIT OF SPONSOR ENTERED LOAN AGREEMENT AN UNSECURED INTEREST-BEARING LOAN FOR RMB308 MILLION. * ONSHORE FACILITIES WILL BE USED FOR REFINANCING EXISTING SECURED LOANS DUE IN MARCH 2023. * LOAN OF RMB308 MILLION BEEN GRANTED TO UNIT OF SASSEUR REIT. * CHINA-INCORPORATED UNITS OF CO GRANTED ONSHORE TERM...
Origo Q4 EBITDA Down At ISK 495 Mln
* Q4 GROSS PROFIT ISK 1,582 MLN VS ISK 1,466 MILLION YEAR AGO. * BOD PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF UP TO ISK 2 BLN TO BE PAID IN 2023. * OUTLOOK FOR OUR OPERATIONS REMAINS GOOD DESPITE VARIOUS UNCERTAINTIES RELATED TO WORLD AFFAIRS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk...
LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq Composite strives for five
Q4 unit labor costs prelim < est; Q4 productivity > est. Euro STOXX 600 index up >1%; ECB, BOE both hike 50 bps. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. NASDAQ COMPOSITE STRIVES FOR...
Woori Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.85 a share - Earnings Preview
* Woori Financial Group Inc is expected to report results on February 7 (estimated). * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Woori Financial Group Inc is for earnings of $1.85 per share. * The one available analyst rating on the
Canada Goose cuts forecasts after spike in China's COVID infections hit sales
(Adds analyst and CEO comments, details from conf. call; updates shares) Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc cut annual forecasts on Thursday after a spike in COVID-19 infections in China dulled store traffic and inflation bit into spending power in North America. Toronto-listed shares of the luxury parka...
3 FTSE-listed stocks to watch as UK grocery bills hit the roof
According to Kantar, the overall grocery prices were up 16% year-on-year basis in January. The latest findings are expected to add an extra £788 to their annual shopping bills. The increasing cost of living crisis is about to worsen in Britain as the common grocery items are about to...
