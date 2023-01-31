'He's a good player, who hasn't proven anything!': Rafael van der Vaart SLAMS Man United's Antony and claims the winger 'hasn't done much' since his £85.5m move to England... as pundit urges Brazilian to be 'like Marcus Rashford'

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
“Embarrassing” – Expensive Manchester United summer signing mocked by pundit
Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United’s expensive summer signing Antony for his lack of impact at Old Trafford so far. Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit made it clear he was thoroughly unimpressed with the Brazilian winger’s needless trickery and showboating on the pitch while he continues to lack any kind of end-product.
Yardbarker
Huge boost for Manchester United as STAR finally returns to the squad
Jadon Sancho is in the Manchester United squad for the first time as his side prepares to face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag’s men are preparing for their semi-final second-leg clash with Forest at Old Trafford. The Red Devils go into this game with one foot already in the final, they lead 3-0 on aggregate from the first leg last week.
Juventus striker ‘offers himself to Real Madrid’ in last-gasp transfer in blow to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea hopes
JUVENTUS star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Vlahovic has been enduring a rough campaign with Juve, who have been slapped with a 15-point deduction that dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were accused...
‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
Paul Pogba has Juventus debut delayed AGAIN as ex-Man Utd star suffers another injury seven months after joining
PAUL POGBA'S Juventus debut has been delayed again by another injury setback. The former Manchester United midfielder rejoined the Old Lady last summer after his Old Trafford contract expired. But despite signing a £130,000-a-week, four-year deal, Juve fans have not seen a single minute of competitive action from the France...
Man Utd Premier League title winner makes transfer return to first club aged 33 as former side hail ‘world-class’ star
MANCHESTER UNITED hero Shinji Kagawa has rejoined childhood club Cerezo Osaka after a successful career in Europe. Kagawa, 33, returned to his homeland after a short stint at Sint-Truiden with his career seemingly coming full circle. Osaka's website announced: "Shinji Kagawa - He's HOME!. "We are pleased to announce that...
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
On pace to match LaLiga points record, Barcelona look unstoppable with half the season to go
Halfway through the LaLiga season, Barcelona are on pace to hit 100 points after a sixth consecutive win, this time at Real Betis.
Yardbarker
Manchester United have been sent a warning about their new signing’s attitude
Marcel Sabitzer completed a deadline-day move to Manchester United but his agent has now come out and warned the club about the player’s attitude. Erik ten Hag was dealt a major blow when he was given the news that creative midfielder, Christian Eriksen will be forced to sit on the sideline as he tries to recover from an injury.
Karim Benzema and Eder Militao BOTH go off injured for Real Madrid two weeks before Liverpool Champions League clash
REAL MADRID have suffered a DOUBLE injury scare ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash with Liverpool. Los Blancos, who defeated Jurgen Klopp's side in last season's final, face the Reds again in the first leg of the last-16 at Anfield on February 21. However, they could be sweating on...
Raphael Varane: France and Manchester United defender retires from international football
France defender Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 29.The Manchester United centre-back won the World Cup with France in 2018 and helped his country reach the 2022 final in Qatar in December.Varane won 93 international caps with France and said in a social media post that he lived out his childhood dream by winning the World Cup.Varane added: “The time has come for the new generation. We have a bunch of talented young players who are ready to take over, who deserve a chance.”His announcement follows the international retirement of former France captain and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris following the country’s defeat to Argentina.More follows
BBC
Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager
Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag hints at shock position change for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof in top-four race
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag has hinted at potential position changes for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof. The Red Devils cruised into the Carabao Cup final with a 5-0 win on aggregate against Nottingham Forest. But the game saw two first-team stars play in new positions. Ten Hag replaced...
Nottingham Forest closing in on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain keeper Keylor Navas
Nottingham Forest are close to finally getting the goalkeeper they wanted after resurrecting talks with Paris St Germain for Keylor Navas.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Wingback Matteo Darmian: “Milan Skriniar Will Give His All Until The End Of Season, I’m Certain Of It”
Inter wingback Matteo Darmian has no doubt that defender Milan Skriniar will continue to give his all until the end of the season despite the transfer saga that has caused much uncertainty around his situation. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews, the 33-year-old made clear that he...
Transfer Talk: Paul Pogba's future at Juventus murky amid prolonged injury
Juventus are losing patience with Paul Pogba and considering transferring him or even terminating his contract. Transfer Talk has the latest.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta: “Alexis Sanchez Left In The Summer To Cut Wage Bill, Not Because Of Simone Inzaghi’s Request”
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed that the reason that the club allowed Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer transfer window was purely financial, and not because coach Simone Inzaghi didn’t want the Chilean to stay. Speaking to Chilean news outlet La Tercera, via FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri CEO...
Man Utd 2-0 Nottingham Forest LIVE SCORE: Martial on target as Red Devils cruise into Carabao Cup final
MANCHESTER UNITED have reached the Carabao Cup final after beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 in their second leg (5-0 on aggregate). Fred and Anthony Martial scored the goals in the second leg as the Red Devils cruised at Old Trafford. Follow ALL of the latest updates below... Twelve consecutive wins at...
