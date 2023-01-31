ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Andy Reid already ruling out key Chiefs offensive player for Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII is still a full ten days away, but that may not be enough time for one Kansas City Chiefs offensive weapon to get back on the field. Addressing reporters on Thursday, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke pessimistically about wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s chances of playing in the Super Bowl. Hardman is dealing with a pelvic injury and was one of three Chiefs receivers (along with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney) who did not practice on Thursday.
Kansas City Chiefs Share Concerning Injury Update

The Kansas City Chiefs will be grateful for the week off between the conference championship weekend and the Super Bowl. Not only is star quarterback Patrick Mahomes continuing to recover from a sprained right ankle, three of his top pass-catchers are dealing with injuries of their own. Chiefs head ...
Kansas City Chiefs sports bar nestled in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Brotherly Love is known for having diehard Eagles fans, but there are also some Kansas City Chiefs fans living among us. The group of Chiefs fans meet at Big Charlie's Saloon in South Philadelphia. But how did a South Philadelphia bar turn into a haven for Chiefs supporters. The story starts more than 50 years ago when the bar owner's father placed a bet on the Chiefs to win the 1970 Super Bowl. He told his son that if the Chiefs won, he'd buy him a new bike.That's exactly what happened and Paul, the owner, never forgot...
Five Interesting Facts About Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid

Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
