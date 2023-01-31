Read full article on original website
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super Bowl
We are gearing up for a very exciting Super Bowl matchup later this month between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, but there is one star player who we are learning is unlikely to be on the field.
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In Practice
Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 to advance to the National Football League's AFC Championship and just one win away from playing in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona versus either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers.
Here's what Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, said after his retirement
Tom Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, commented on the former New England Patriots quarterback’s retirement on Wednesday, after the seven-time Super Bowl champion uploaded a video announcing he was walking away from football “for good.”. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,”...
Super Bowl 57 uniform colors revealed for Eagles, Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles have let it be known what uniform combination they’ll be donning for Super Bowl 57. One of the hot topics every year is which color the Super Bowl teams will be wearing for the big game. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs released a...
Jason Kelce's pregnant wife to bring OB-GYN to Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl: 'That could be a super Kelce bowl'
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce said Wednesday his wife is bringing her OB-GYN to the Super Bowl in the event that she goes into labor on game day.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid already ruling out key Chiefs offensive player for Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LVII is still a full ten days away, but that may not be enough time for one Kansas City Chiefs offensive weapon to get back on the field. Addressing reporters on Thursday, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke pessimistically about wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s chances of playing in the Super Bowl. Hardman is dealing with a pelvic injury and was one of three Chiefs receivers (along with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney) who did not practice on Thursday.
Kansas City Chiefs Share Concerning Injury Update
The Kansas City Chiefs will be grateful for the week off between the conference championship weekend and the Super Bowl. Not only is star quarterback Patrick Mahomes continuing to recover from a sprained right ankle, three of his top pass-catchers are dealing with injuries of their own. Chiefs head ...
How old is Patrick Mahomes? What to know about Kansas City Chiefs QB before Super Bowl 57.
Patrick Lavon Mahomes II is 27 years old. He was born on Sept. 17, 1995. He and the Kansas City Chiefs have another chance for a Super Bowl win.
sportszion.com
Kansas City officially reveals Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII jersey by Patrick Mahomes wearing it
We are all set for the Super Bowl after an astonishing season. The Eagles and the Chiefs are the deserving teams to qualify for the event, as they have nailed all their opponents coming into the Super Bowl. Kansas City Chiefs seemed elated after defeating the Bengals in the all-important AFC Championship game, which was a rematch of last year.
sportszion.com
Andy Reid gives major injury update on Chiefs’ Trio Wide Receivers, expresses uncertainty ahead Super Bowl LVII vs Philadelphia eagles
The Chiefs are in the Super Bowl and will face the in-form Eagles. Eagles throughout the season were destructive, and along with their playoff victories, they have gone on to win sixteen encounters out of their nineteen. The Chiefs will have to give it their all to win against the charging flok of Eagles.
Chiefs gives Eagles Super Bowl motivation: K.C. victory parade in the works
Talk about tempting fate. The Kansas City Star reports the city has already started planning a victory parade for the Chiefs, should they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. “We’re getting ready; you have to,” said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and...
Kansas City Chiefs sports bar nestled in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Brotherly Love is known for having diehard Eagles fans, but there are also some Kansas City Chiefs fans living among us. The group of Chiefs fans meet at Big Charlie's Saloon in South Philadelphia. But how did a South Philadelphia bar turn into a haven for Chiefs supporters. The story starts more than 50 years ago when the bar owner's father placed a bet on the Chiefs to win the 1970 Super Bowl. He told his son that if the Chiefs won, he'd buy him a new bike.That's exactly what happened and Paul, the owner, never forgot...
Five Interesting Facts About Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
