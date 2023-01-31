Read full article on original website
Pickerington School Evacuated and Closed After Campus Suicide
Students were evacuated Thursday morning from a junior high school in Pickerington after an adult died by suicide on campus.
District cancels classes at all Pickerington schools Friday following adult suicide
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington Local School District canceled all classes Friday following a parent suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School Thursday morning. Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said they were notified by school administration of a possible criminal act that was committed by a stepfather. The alleged act did not occur on school property, Cheney said.
myfox28columbus.com
Student's step-father dies by suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died by suicide at a Pickerington school Thursday morning. The district said it is canceling classes for Friday and will offer grief-counseling services. It happened at Ridgeview Junior High School at about 10 a.m., but no students or teachers were present where it...
Columbus school student-run cafe reopens, offers culinary education
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School students are taking their skills from the classroom and putting them to the test at a special cafe. The Columbus Downtown Culinary Cafe is back in action after time off due to the pandemic. The dining room reopened this week for district employees, but the goal is to […]
wosu.org
Police report adult suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School in Pickerington
Pickerington police responded to an adult suicide incident Thursday morning inside Ridgeview Junior High School. Police said on Facebook they were alerted around 10 a.m. by school administrators about possible criminal activity that had been committed by the stepfather of a student. The alleged crime did not happen on school...
wosu.org
Reorganizing the Ohio State Board of Education
The Ohio Statehouse is back in session, with education being a major focal point. Senate Bill 1 aims to reorganize the Ohio Department of Education by taking most of the power held by the Ohio Board of Education and redirecting it to a new position that will be appointed by the Governor, placing it under the control of the executive.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
Columbus, police supervisor named in racial discrimination lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A group of Columbus police officers has filed a federal lawsuit accusing a supervisor within the department of racial discrimination. The lawsuit, filed by 12 Black and white Columbus police officers, accuses Melissa McFadden, a Black commander with the department, of treating Black officers differently than white officers under her command. […]
Police: Parent assaults Columbus City Schools bus driver in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A parent of a Columbus City Schools student is accused of assaulting a bus driver in Hilltop neighborhood Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the assault happened in the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue, just south of West Broad Street, around 3 p.m. A CCS...
Parent tip leads to gun recovery at Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A tip from a parent led to a gun being recovered at a Columbus high school Tuesday afternoon. According to a Columbus City School District spokesperson, a parent called in a tip that a student at Marion Franklin High School on the 1200 block of Koebel Road may have a gun, […]
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus officers suing city, alleging racial discrimination, hostile work environment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus police officers is taking legal action against the city over events surrounding a Black female officer who herself sued the city. The group includes four Black officers, seven white officers, and one former white officer who are alleging a hostile work environment, race discrimination, and more caused by the city and then-Lieutenant Melissa McFadden.
25 elementary, middle, and high schools in Columbus, Ohio
From Grandview to Dublin, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the elementary, middle, and high schools in Columbus.
‘They should be worrying about school; Fairborn mom says transgender child being discriminated
A mother claims her child, a freshman in high school, is being discriminated against because the child is transgender.
Police: Columbus school bus driver assaulted by student’s family member
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a person believed to be a student’s family member allegedly assaulted a Columbus City School bus driver Tuesday. Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue at approximately 3:04 p.m. The parent or family member of a Columbus schools student assaulted the driver […]
cwcolumbus.com
Former Ohio guard member gets probation for threatening to fly plane into Columbus plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former member of the Ohio National Guard was sentenced to three years of probation after making online threats to fly a plane into the towers of the Anheuser-Busch plant in Columbus. James Ricky Meade II, 26, of Chesterhill in Morgan County, pleaded guilty in...
columbusunderground.com
OSU Plans to Demolish Historic Near East Side Home for New Hospital Building
A proposal from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to build a new, 80-bed rehabilitation hospital on the Near East Side will be presented to the neighborhood next week. The new building would be located at the corner of Taylor Avenue and Atcheson Street, directly south of the existing...
wosu.org
Donovan Lewis' mother says if Memphis officials can move quickly against officers, Columbus should too
The mother of an unarmed 20-year-old man who was shot and killed by Columbus police officer Ricky Anderson in August in the Hilltop neighborhood is criticizing how slowly Columbus officials are handling the case, compared to the swift action in Memphis following the death of Tyre Nichols. Donovan Lewis’ mother...
What happened to Anna Zirkle?
It’s been 26 years since family and friends last spoke to Anna Zirkle.
earnthenecklace.com
Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?
The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
