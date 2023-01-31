ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10TV

District cancels classes at all Pickerington schools Friday following adult suicide

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington Local School District canceled all classes Friday following a parent suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School Thursday morning. Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said they were notified by school administration of a possible criminal act that was committed by a stepfather. The alleged act did not occur on school property, Cheney said.
PICKERINGTON, OH
wosu.org

Reorganizing the Ohio State Board of Education

The Ohio Statehouse is back in session, with education being a major focal point. Senate Bill 1 aims to reorganize the Ohio Department of Education by taking most of the power held by the Ohio Board of Education and redirecting it to a new position that will be appointed by the Governor, placing it under the control of the executive.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus, police supervisor named in racial discrimination lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A group of Columbus police officers has filed a federal lawsuit accusing a supervisor within the department of racial discrimination. The lawsuit, filed by 12 Black and white Columbus police officers, accuses Melissa McFadden, a Black commander with the department, of treating Black officers differently than white officers under her command. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parent tip leads to gun recovery at Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A tip from a parent led to a gun being recovered at a Columbus high school Tuesday afternoon. According to a Columbus City School District spokesperson, a parent called in a tip that a student at Marion Franklin High School on the 1200 block of Koebel Road may have a gun, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus officers suing city, alleging racial discrimination, hostile work environment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus police officers is taking legal action against the city over events surrounding a Black female officer who herself sued the city. The group includes four Black officers, seven white officers, and one former white officer who are alleging a hostile work environment, race discrimination, and more caused by the city and then-Lieutenant Melissa McFadden.
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?

The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
COLUMBUS, OH

