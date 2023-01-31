ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marquettewire.org

Dominant second quarter from Villanova spells disaster for Marquette

Looking to extend its win-streak to four games, the Marquette women’s basketball team traveled to Finneran Pavilion to face the No. 19 Villanova Wildcats. But after a poor second quarter, the Golden Eagles were unable to recover and lost 73-54 on the road to go 0-2 against the Wildcats this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year

Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
MADISON, WI
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
marquettewire.org

Two local restaurants come to Marquette Place

Marquette Place is known for several different restaurants such as Einstein Bros. Bagels and Erbert and Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop. Now, Marquette Place has opened up its doors to two new pop-up restaurants as well. The first, Lucky’s Spitfire, is a Mediterranean fusion restaurant boasting a variety of chicken and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee

Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Snow check after the weekend's big snow

All of southeast Wisconsin saw snow over this past weekend with anywhere from 2-4" in our northern counties to 7-11" in the Milwaukee/Waukesha metro areas. It was the biggest snow of the season so far. Milwaukee officially picked up 7.9" of snowfall from Saturday night through early Sunday morning. It...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northwestern Mutual $500M investment in downtown Milwaukee campus

MILWAUKEE - Northwestern Mutual on Thursday, Feb. 2 announced plans to invest more than $500 million in its North Office Building located at 818 East Mason Street in downtown Milwaukee. The development plans include extensive interior and exterior renovations to the 540,000-square foot building to mirror the architecture of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Jennifer Hudson spends day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Hudson spent Monday in Milwaukee and talked with WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce at No Studios about her show, her midwestern roots and the city of Milwaukee. Kristin Pierce shows Jennifer Hudson special birthday video. Jennifer Hudson on staying true to her Midwestern roots. Jennifer Hudson...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Edith Cocktail Bar opening Downtown

Rhondi Love will open Edith Cocktail Bar in early February at 228 W. Wells St. in Downtown Milwaukee. Love, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, has been fascinated by cocktail making and the ambiance of cocktail lounges for her entire adult life. In 2021, after a visit to a tree house bar and distillery in Chattanooga, Tenn. she decided it was finally time to open her own place.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Cindy Williams - aka "Shirley"- passed away

According to family members, Cindy Williams, who played Shirley Feeney in the iconic sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday after a brief illness. She was 75. Williams also also starred in director George Lucas’ 1973 film “American Graffiti” and director Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation”...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel 3000

Bill to allow red-light cameras in Milwaukee revived

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Red-light cameras and automated speeding tickets would be allowed in Milwaukee under a bipartisan bill put forward Tuesday. The controversial technique of using cameras and computerized radar to crack down on speeding and other traffic violations is unpopular with some drivers, and the measure failed both of the past two sessions of the Wisconsin Legislature.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy