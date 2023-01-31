Read full article on original website
marquettewire.org
No. 14 Marquette puts together defensive stops to pull out sweep over Villanova
After graduate student guard Justin Moore appeared to have silenced the crowd inside Fiserv Forum to help give Villanova a 35-31 lead with five seconds left in the first half, sophomore guard Kam Jones came down the other end did what he does best. Jones pulled up from just inside...
marquettewire.org
Dominant second quarter from Villanova spells disaster for Marquette
Looking to extend its win-streak to four games, the Marquette women’s basketball team traveled to Finneran Pavilion to face the No. 19 Villanova Wildcats. But after a poor second quarter, the Golden Eagles were unable to recover and lost 73-54 on the road to go 0-2 against the Wildcats this season.
Yardbarker
Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year
Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy visits Bay View pizza spot, gets offered a beer
Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, was welcomed to Milwaukee in the most Wisconsin fashion this week.
Amtrak Train Service to Green Bay: A 360-degree look at the proposal
Amtrak's vision is for trains that currently run from Chicago to Milwaukee, to keep going north - making stops in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, and Appleton, before making a final stop in Green Bay.
kenosha.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
marquettewire.org
Two local restaurants come to Marquette Place
Marquette Place is known for several different restaurants such as Einstein Bros. Bagels and Erbert and Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop. Now, Marquette Place has opened up its doors to two new pop-up restaurants as well. The first, Lucky’s Spitfire, is a Mediterranean fusion restaurant boasting a variety of chicken and...
milwaukeemag.com
These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee
Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
CBS 58
Snow check after the weekend's big snow
All of southeast Wisconsin saw snow over this past weekend with anywhere from 2-4" in our northern counties to 7-11" in the Milwaukee/Waukesha metro areas. It was the biggest snow of the season so far. Milwaukee officially picked up 7.9" of snowfall from Saturday night through early Sunday morning. It...
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you are in the mood for great food in a classy setting, this historic restaurant in Wisconsin should be on your list of places to eat.
Who's on Third to add second location near Milwaukee airport
The owners of Who's on Third are planning to add a second location near the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northwestern Mutual $500M investment in downtown Milwaukee campus
MILWAUKEE - Northwestern Mutual on Thursday, Feb. 2 announced plans to invest more than $500 million in its North Office Building located at 818 East Mason Street in downtown Milwaukee. The development plans include extensive interior and exterior renovations to the 540,000-square foot building to mirror the architecture of the...
Wisconsin’s Herman Uihlein House On The Market For $5.95 Million
It's not everyday you come across a home like this one! A historic home in Whitefish Bay is on the market. The home sits on Lake Michigan, with nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It also has a handful of former owners you definitely know by name. The home is located...
WISN
Jennifer Hudson spends day in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Hudson spent Monday in Milwaukee and talked with WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce at No Studios about her show, her midwestern roots and the city of Milwaukee. Kristin Pierce shows Jennifer Hudson special birthday video. Jennifer Hudson on staying true to her Midwestern roots. Jennifer Hudson...
On Milwaukee
Edith Cocktail Bar opening Downtown
Rhondi Love will open Edith Cocktail Bar in early February at 228 W. Wells St. in Downtown Milwaukee. Love, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, has been fascinated by cocktail making and the ambiance of cocktail lounges for her entire adult life. In 2021, after a visit to a tree house bar and distillery in Chattanooga, Tenn. she decided it was finally time to open her own place.
On Milwaukee
Cindy Williams - aka "Shirley"- passed away
According to family members, Cindy Williams, who played Shirley Feeney in the iconic sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday after a brief illness. She was 75. Williams also also starred in director George Lucas’ 1973 film “American Graffiti” and director Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation”...
Channel 3000
Bill to allow red-light cameras in Milwaukee revived
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Red-light cameras and automated speeding tickets would be allowed in Milwaukee under a bipartisan bill put forward Tuesday. The controversial technique of using cameras and computerized radar to crack down on speeding and other traffic violations is unpopular with some drivers, and the measure failed both of the past two sessions of the Wisconsin Legislature.
Decades of decisions apparent in some of Milwaukee’s most reckless streets
Before we can solve the problem of reckless driving in Milwaukee, it helps to take a hard look at how we got here. That includes talking about how our streets have changed over the decades.
