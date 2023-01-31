Read full article on original website
dilligaf
2d ago
The state gives us a tax refund with one hand, then takes it back with the other. Revenue neutral, they call it. Actually they come out ahead. Old people on SS should not have to pay it. How can they? SS doesn’t even begin to cover monthly expenses let alone have something to save for taxes. The state is going to have to provide senior apartments of some kind once they can no longer afford to live in their homes. It’s a shame.
Reply(2)
34
sharon williams
2d ago
crazy they are taxing folks out of their homes. investors calling builders over pricing homes driving prices up and taxes are off the chart!
Reply
23
carlo cor
2d ago
Property tax increases while inflation is still very high is a disgusting act by government. We can't afford this kind of system.
Reply(3)
27
Related
WIBC.com
Indiana Chamber CEO Says 15% Increase In Property Tax Bills Not Likely
INDIANAPOLIS–Education, property taxes, and the future for small businesses in Indiana were some of the topics addressed Thursday by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. You may have heard that assessed values on homes could translate into as much as a 15% property tax increase on your home. If you are concerned about your property taxes skyrocketing, President and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce Kevin Brinegar says you may have nothing to worry about.
WTHI
Check for assets on National Unclaimed Property Day
INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is reminding Hoosiers to check for assets waiting for them on National Unclaimed Property Day (Feb. 1) - or any day. Last year, the Unclaimed Property Division returned over $61 million to Hoosiers. Here are the types of property that might go unclaimed:
Dire Straits: Hoosier Hospitals are Hemorrhaging Money
Indiana hospitals are seriously strapped for cash and experts are describing a “very real and growing threat” to healthcare access in the state. In a rather eye-opening report, leaders from multiple organizations came together to describe the current state of hospital finances as bleak. Red margins can be found throughout the industry, and almost no network, large or small, remains untouched.
pv-magazine-usa.com
50 states of solar incentives: Indiana
The solar market in Indiana has been restricted to large utility-scale projects in recent years, as May 2017 saw the reversal of a net metering mechanism destroy the value of rooftop solar for its 6.8 million residents. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) projects Indiana will add just under 7.4...
WISH-TV
Indiana offers financial assistance for some struggling homeowners
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many Hoosiers are struggling financially as housing costs continue to rise. Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch joined Tuesday’s “Daybreak” to talk about programs providing funding for people seeking financial aid. The Republican has served as the lieutenant governor since 2017, and she seeking reelection in 2024.
WOWO News
Producers hope to see decrease in egg prices this year
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Consumers across the country continue to feel the sticker shock when it comes to the price of eggs, but is there relief in sight? In December, the average cost of a dozen eggs was $4.25, compared to $1.79 a year prior, according to data from the Purdue University Center for Food Demand Analysis & Sustainability.
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
Duke Energy customers could start seeing a cheaper bill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Duke Energy customers could start to see a relief in electric bills after months of rate increases. According to Angeline Protogere, a spokesperson with Duke Energy, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a 5.5% rate decrease for January-March. She said Duke Energy applied for another decrease Tuesday of 16% for […]
buildingindiana.com
New 60+ Mile Trail Coming to Indiana
Radius Indiana is a regional, nonprofit economic development organization in southern Indiana, and has worked for several years with a number of regional partners on the acquisition and development of more than 60 miles of CSX rail corridor into a unique regional trail that will provide a boost to public health, tourism, safety, and economic development for numerous communities across several counties.
Education bills seeking to overhaul school curriculum advance in Indiana legislature
Broad career readiness initiatives, changes to K-12 literacy curriculum and incentives for up-and-coming teachers are at the heart of multiple education bills advancing through the Indiana legislature. State lawmakers in House and Senate education committees collectively took up more than a dozen bills on Wednesday. Most of those measures advanced or are scheduled for committee […] The post Education bills seeking to overhaul school curriculum advance in Indiana legislature appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WIBC.com
Crunching The Numbers On Property Taxes, How Much More You Are Paying
STATEWIDE — If you own a home in Indiana then you have likely noticed that your property taxes have gone way up. By how much varies on where you live and the local economic situation, but according to a study by the Association of Indiana Counties, Hoosiers are paying about 16-percent more in property taxes on average. Farmers are also paying about 16-percent more.
Centene to pay $66.5 million in Indiana Medicaid drug pricing settlement
Health care services company Centene Corp. will pay Indiana nearly $66.5 million to resolve allegations that it overcharged the state’s Medicaid program for pharmacy services, Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office announced Wednesday. Centene admitted no liability or law-breaking in the settlement. “Companies must be held accountable for their actions,” Rokita said in a news release. […] The post Centene to pay $66.5 million in Indiana Medicaid drug pricing settlement appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Report: Whitmer aims to dodge state income-tax break for all Michiganders
(The Center Square) – Less than one week after promising to lower costs and provide “immediate” relief for Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pondering a loophole to avoid giving all Michiganders a tax break as required by a 2015 law. As part of a road funding deal in that year, Michigan Republicans passed a law that Michigan’s 4.25% percent income tax rate would decrease to 4.05% if the state's general fund grows faster than the rate of inflation in any year starting in 2023. ...
AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives reasoning behind them
INDIANAPOLIS — Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they’re used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those people. She said she was shocked when she opened up her heating and power bill for January. “I called my husband instantly and was like, ‘I cannot believe this but […]
22 WSBT
Indiana hospitals see worst financial year since pandemic
Hoosier hospital officials say 2022 was their worst year financially since the start of the pandemic. The Indiana Hospital Association shared that during a virtual conference Wednesday and outlined some of the challenges ahead. In a worst-case scenario, this could cause some facilities to close. IHA stated that Indiana hospitals...
Meijer offers discount to SNAP customers through March
Meijer announced Thursday they are taking steps to help SNAP families stretch their dollars even further on fresh produce.
25newsnow.com
Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
wevv.com
Indiana agrees to provide voting tool to Hoosiers with print disabilities
Hoosier adults with print disabilities no longer will be obligated to obtain assistance to cast an absentee ballot for at least the next two years. Indiana Disability Rights announced Wednesday the settlement of its lawsuit against a variety of state election officials, which enables qualifying voters to obtain a remote accessible ballot marking tool for all elections between May 2023 and May 2025.
Three Indiana cities top list of emerging housing markets
Story at a glance The Lafayette, Fort Wayne, and Elkhart metros in Indiana ranked as the top three emerging housing markets in the country, respectively, according to a new winter 2023 analysis from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. The new listing comes as affordable cities continue to attract Americans thanks to rising mortgage rates…
Indiana bill would extend in-state tuition to students without legal U.S. residency
Hoosiers without legal U.S. residency may become eligible for in-state college tuition rates through a bipartisan bill currently under consideration by the legislature. The students have had to pay out-of-state tuition instead of paying the lower in-state rates due to a 2011 law, and despite past efforts to change the policy. This has left Indiana as just one of a few states that requires students lacking legal residency status to pay out-of-state...
Comments / 61