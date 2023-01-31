ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

cnycentral.com

Syracuse City Schools closing Friday due to extreme cold temperatures

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District will be closed Friday due to the expected plunge in temperatures. The district made the announcement Thursday afternoon. In a tweet, the district wrote, "Stay safe, stay warm, and we look forward to welcoming you back to school on Monday, 2/6!"
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Wind Chill Warnings in central New York Friday

The National Weather Service has issued Wind Chill Warnings to start in Syracuse at 7 AM Friday morning and expire at Noon Saturday. Wind chill values will be the lowest across the hills to the south and northeast. The big drop in temperatures is due to a strong cold front...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Weather service issues lake effect snow, wind chill warnings

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A lake effect snow warning is in effect in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties until 6 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service says the greatest snowfall accumulation will be across south-central Jefferson, western Lewis, and far northern Oswego counties. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Lake effect snow for the usual suspects

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a cold morning. Temperatures ranged from the double digits below zero to the double digits above. If that’s not cold enough for you, just wait a couple days. Lake effect snow is prompting a winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. on Thursday...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida County urges residents to prepare ahead of extreme cold temperatures

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Health Department is urging residents to get prepared ahead of this week's extreme cold weather and wind chill. “Being prepared is your best defense against extremely cold weather. Prepare yourselves, your vehicles, and your homes. If you have outdoor pets, prepare now to provide them warm shelter and check in with elderly neighbors and relatives,” Oneida County Director of Health, Daniel W. Gilmore said.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego City School District superintendent to resign in March

CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City School District superintendent, Dr. Mathis Calvin III, will resign on March 18, 2023, according to the district. Dr. Calvin has accepted the position of superintendent at Lockport City School District. The following letter was written by Dr. Calvin for the Oswego City School District community:
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Dangerously’ cold wind chills likely in Upstate NY; one spot could feel like 60 below

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The coldest temperatures in years, combined with strong wind gusts, could create dangerously low wind chills this weekend in Upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for most of New York. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero Saturday morning across all of Upstate, and could plunge as low as 60 below in the Adirondacks.
SYRACUSE, NY
Grant Johnson

What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend

(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Annual Winterfest returns to Downtown Syracuse, Inner Harbor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An annual Central New York tradition returns — Winterfest will run Thursday, Feb. 16, through Sunday, Feb. 26. The Inner Harbor activities will take place Sunday, Feb. 19. For the third year in the winter celebration's current iteration, it will be celebrated on the Onondaga Lake waterfront, inside the Iron Pier Building from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY

