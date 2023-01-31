The Illinois Freedom Caucus today is issuing the following statement on the various lawsuits being filed to challenge the weapons ban legislation recently signed into law. “Illinois, like the federal government, is comprised of three co-equal branches. The Legislative and Executive branch have the ability to enact legislation into law, but it is the job of the courts to be a check on the other two branches and to ensure the laws we have on the books are Constitutional.

