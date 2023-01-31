ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

PGW8
3d ago

if im not mistaken a church in texas was saved by a legal gun owner and had there been a legal gun owner in the baptist church down south not as many people would have died. they call it conceal for a reason you dont know who might be packing. god bless the second amendment

John Collins
3d ago

Excellent! You see how safe the rest of the gun free zones are. I just find it ironic that the first thing my pastor does is lock his firearm up in his office when he gets to church. It's like we're living in two completely different worlds on the same chunk of dirt.

michael loose
3d ago

People attend church to pray and and help those in need, dying in church is not a option, the few people who attend church with concealed weapons are there to protect themselves and other’s from bad people who show up to kill.

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Bill introduced to repeal assault weapons ban

Southern Illinois Representative Dave Severin has filed a bill to repeal the firearms ban. The legislation claims the law is unconstitutional. Severin says he committed to filing the legislation during a forum of Southern Illinois legislators held recently in Marion. He’s also received hundreds of text message and thousands of emails and petition signatures on how people feel about the law.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

White County issues temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun ban

(The Center Square) – Another temporary restraining order is on the books against Illinois' gun ban. A White County judge issued a ruling Thursday temporarily prohibiting the state from enforcing the ban on certain semi-automatic weapons and magazine capacities against 1,690 plaintiffs in the case. Among those named in the case brought by attorney Thomas DeVore are former state Sen. Darren Bailey, who ran for governor against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year, and state Reps. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, and Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City. ...
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

IL Freedom Caucus Applauds 5th District Appellate Court Decision Upholding Temporary Restraining Order on Weapons Ban Law

The Illinois Freedom Caucus is issuing the following statement on a 5th District Appellate Court ruling upholding the Temporary Restraining Order on the weapons ban law granted in a lawsuit recently filed in Effingham County. “This Appellate Court ruling represents another significant step forward in overturning this unconstitutional law. We...
ILLINOIS STATE
legalnews.com

Nessel files brief supporting New York law criminalizing possession of a weapon on private property when private property owner has not given express consent

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that preliminarily enjoined a provision of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA). In an amicus brief, Nessel and the coalition argue that the lower court’s decision was wrong because the enjoined provision of the CCIA is consistent with Supreme Court precedent and with a long tradition of states enacting similar regulations to meet their responsibility to protect residents from the harmful effects of gun violence.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban

(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Last month, the DuPage County sheriff announced he would instruct his officers...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Complex

Bill That Would Allow Inmates to Trade Their Organs for Less Prison Time Introduced in Massachusetts

A proposed Massachusetts bill would allow inmates to reduce their prison sentences in exchange for their organs. According to CBS News, the controversial legislation is sponsored by two state Democrats, Reps. Judith Garcia, of Chelsea; and Carlos Gonzalez of Springfield. The HD.3822 bill could permit incarcerated individuals to shave two to 12 months off their sentences if they agreed to donate an organ or bone marrow.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Effingham Radio

IL Freedom Caucus Supports Ongoing Court Efforts to Challenge Unconstitutional Gun Law

The Illinois Freedom Caucus today is issuing the following statement on the various lawsuits being filed to challenge the weapons ban legislation recently signed into law. “Illinois, like the federal government, is comprised of three co-equal branches. The Legislative and Executive branch have the ability to enact legislation into law, but it is the job of the courts to be a check on the other two branches and to ensure the laws we have on the books are Constitutional.
ILLINOIS STATE
Detroit News

Feds investigate ex-House Speaker Johnson for bribery in pot licensing

Lansing — FBI agents and a federal grand jury have spent more than two years investigating whether former Michigan House Speaker Rick Johnson and others received bribes in return for awarding state licenses to operate medical marijuana facilities, The Detroit News has learned. The probe has the potential to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSPY NEWS

Republicans air grievances with new Illinois House Rules

Area Republican lawmakers are weighing in on what they feel are unfair rules being put into place in the Illinois House. State Rep. Jed Davis, of Newark, says the new rules are a disappointment. Your browser does not support the audio element. Davis represents the 75th District. The Illinois House...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTNH

Attorney General William Tong asks court to ban guns in churches

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong co-authored an amicus brief with more than a dozen states urging the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to reverse a decision that banned New York from barring guns from churches. “Guns do not belong in houses of worship,” Tong said in a written announcement. “The […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Lawmaker says state police should ‘hold off’ enforcing Illinois’ gun ban while challenges play out

(The Center Square) – With few details made public about enforcement efforts taken by the Illinois State Police over Illinois’ gun ban, some are saying the law enforcement agency should hold off until the courts deal with the legal challenges. After the Illinois legislature approved the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the law on Jan. 10. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
legalnews.com

Court Digest

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man arrested last year for alleged threats against a high school was charged in federal court Wednesday with possession of pipe bombs, possession of an unregistered silencer and attempted property damage. Logan Sea Pallister, 24, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court...
GREAT FALLS, MT
WMBB

Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law

WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL

