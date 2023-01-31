Read full article on original website
Holts Summit man sentenced for 2021 Jefferson City robbery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Holts Summit man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Jan. 3 in relation to a 2021 robbery in Jefferson City. Tyler Steven Mitchell Williams pleaded guilty in federal court on April 12, 2022 for brandishing a gun. In addition to the eight-year sentence, he was ordered to have The post Holts Summit man sentenced for 2021 Jefferson City robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN SENTENCED TO MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
A Sedalia man was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections on multiple drug charges on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police Department release, members of Special Response Team, Criminal Investigations, and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in Sedalia to serve a drug related search warrant on November 17, 2022. Several adult subjects were detained without incident. Daniel Howard was one of the subjects at the residence.
KMZU
Three Morgan County residents facing drug trafficking charges
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop by Moniteau County deputies results in the arrest of three Morgan County residents. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates in a press release the vehicle stop occurred Tuesday in High Point. The driver, Cameron Upton, of Barnett, allegedly admitted to the presence of fentanyl inside the vehicle. While speaking with Upton, deputies allegedly observed a back seat passenger, Landon McKinley, of Barnett, throw items out the window. The items were reportedly identified as fentanyl tablets.
KRMS Radio
Springfield Man Facing Drug And Weapons Charges In Morgan County
A 26-year-old from Springfield is being held on a $300-thousand bond after being arrested for alleged drug and weapon charges in Morgan County. Courthouse records indicate Joshua Joel Vanzant was picked up during the early morning hours on Monday and has been formally charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge for unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.
krcgtv.com
Three charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in High Point
Three men face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in High Point. According to a press release from the Moniteau County Sheriff, deputies helped Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force agents. The driver, who they identified as Cameron Upton, 21, of Barnett, said there was fentanyl in the vehicle. Officers said...
KRMS Radio
Two Arrested In Morgan County Drug Bust
Two people from Stover face felony charges after the Mid-MO Drug Task Force executes a search warrant at a location along Highway-135 in Morgan County. Courthouse records indicate that 49-year-old Laurie Green and 42-year-old Darrell Parke, the third, are each charged with second-degree trafficking of drugs and unlawful use of a weapon for being in possession of a controlled substance at the same time.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 18-year-old Tristen Michael Allen Fiedler is wanted for robbery in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-six and 160 pounds. Anyone with information as...
Sedalia Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants
Detectives with the Sedalia Police Department's Crime Resolution Unit performed a warrant check in the 2000 block of East 15th Street last Thursday morning. Detectives made contact with the subject inside the residence, and confirmed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. Timothy James Coterel, 41, of Sedalia, was arrested...
Sedalia Man Arrested For Aggravated Domestic Assault
On Friday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of South Quincy Avenue for a report of domestic assault. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the victim, who stated she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The female had several bruises and marks on her from the incident. Contact was later made with the suspect, and he was placed under arrest. The suspect also had a warrant for his arrest from Warren County.
KYTV
Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Carthage is facing charges in a crash that killed a Marshfield woman in December 2022 near I-44 and Glenstone. According to court records, 22-year-old Alan Jones is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence. On December 3, Jones was...
KRMS Radio
Cause Of Camdenton House Fire Ruled Accidental
The cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon on Panoramic Drive in Camdenton is being called accidental. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says, upon arrival, flames were discovered coming from an attached garage, smoke from the house and a significant amount of ammunition being stored in the garage going off.
Cole Camp Teen Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Cole Camp teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 17-year-old male from Cole Camp, was on Route B, just south of Tower Avenue just before 10 a.m, when the vehicle crossed the center line multiple times, causing the vehicle to overturn.
KRMS Radio
Pulaski County Adds Hyper-Reach System For EMRG Info
Pulaski County is joining in on the latest upgrade to Hyper-Reach for the emergency alerts sent to residents residing in the county. Officials say the new setup will allow them to send a mix of phone calls, text messages and e-mails out rapidly during an emergency situation, such as severe weather and natural disaster situations.
kjluradio.com
One person injured in Holts Summit hit and run crash, driver arrested
One person is injured, and another is arrested, following a hit-and-run crash in Holts Summit. The Holts Summit Police Department says a crash occurred at the intersection of Simon Boulevard and Summit Drive around 6:30 Monday morning. Police say a pick-up rear-ended a vehicle then fled the scene. A concerned citizen provided officers with a license plate number. With the help of the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Jefferson City Police Department, officers found the driver, who was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident with injury and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 31, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Pettis County Deputies took a report of a burglary Saturday evening from the 21000 block of Route B in Pettis County. The burglary happened that morning, and the investigation continues. Last Tuesday afternoon, Deputies took a report...
KRMS Radio
Search Underway For Missing Teen Woman From Dallas County
The Dallas County Sheriff’s office needs your help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Officials say 15-year-old Brooklyn Bennett has been missing since January 24th and at one point, was spotted in the Camdenton area. Sheriff Scott Rice believes she may have left that area since then and may...
Sedalia Police Reports For January 31, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Tuesday morning, a wanted subject was contacted at the Stone Creek Plaza, 3232 West 16th Street. The subject was identified, and his Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant was confirmed. Lamberto Alejo-Diaz, 42, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Alejo-Diaz was booked on his FTA warrant on original charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Prior Offender), Failure to Maintain the Right Half of the Roadway, and Operating a Motor Vehicle on the Highway Without a Valid License. Bond was set at $350 cash only.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING DRUGS IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia woman has been charged with several drug-related felonies in Pettis County after a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, the Crime Resolution Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Angela Barber-Cox. The traffic stop was the result of a joint drug investigation with the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team.
Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Public Works announced in a Wednesday press release that lanes at the intersection of High Street and Madison Street will be closed 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. Miller Pipeline will be working on upgrades for Ameren UE. It will be using camera equipment to observe the sanitary sewer line from The post Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Richland Man Airlifted To Hospital After Car Strikes Tree
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Richland man was injured Tuesday in a crash on Route A. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Dennis Atiles, 69, was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road. The Ranger then overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the roadway before striking a tree.
