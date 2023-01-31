ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montreal, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Holts Summit man sentenced for 2021 Jefferson City robbery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Holts Summit man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Jan. 3 in relation to a 2021 robbery in Jefferson City. Tyler Steven Mitchell Williams pleaded guilty in federal court on April 12, 2022 for brandishing a gun. In addition to the eight-year sentence, he was ordered to have The post Holts Summit man sentenced for 2021 Jefferson City robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN SENTENCED TO MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

A Sedalia man was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections on multiple drug charges on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police Department release, members of Special Response Team, Criminal Investigations, and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in Sedalia to serve a drug related search warrant on November 17, 2022. Several adult subjects were detained without incident. Daniel Howard was one of the subjects at the residence.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Three Morgan County residents facing drug trafficking charges

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop by Moniteau County deputies results in the arrest of three Morgan County residents. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates in a press release the vehicle stop occurred Tuesday in High Point. The driver, Cameron Upton, of Barnett, allegedly admitted to the presence of fentanyl inside the vehicle. While speaking with Upton, deputies allegedly observed a back seat passenger, Landon McKinley, of Barnett, throw items out the window. The items were reportedly identified as fentanyl tablets.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Springfield Man Facing Drug And Weapons Charges In Morgan County

A 26-year-old from Springfield is being held on a $300-thousand bond after being arrested for alleged drug and weapon charges in Morgan County. Courthouse records indicate Joshua Joel Vanzant was picked up during the early morning hours on Monday and has been formally charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge for unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Three charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in High Point

Three men face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in High Point. According to a press release from the Moniteau County Sheriff, deputies helped Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force agents. The driver, who they identified as Cameron Upton, 21, of Barnett, said there was fentanyl in the vehicle. Officers said...
HIGH POINT, MO
KRMS Radio

Two Arrested In Morgan County Drug Bust

Two people from Stover face felony charges after the Mid-MO Drug Task Force executes a search warrant at a location along Highway-135 in Morgan County. Courthouse records indicate that 49-year-old Laurie Green and 42-year-old Darrell Parke, the third, are each charged with second-degree trafficking of drugs and unlawful use of a weapon for being in possession of a controlled substance at the same time.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED MAN

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 18-year-old Tristen Michael Allen Fiedler is wanted for robbery in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-six and 160 pounds. Anyone with information as...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants

Detectives with the Sedalia Police Department's Crime Resolution Unit performed a warrant check in the 2000 block of East 15th Street last Thursday morning. Detectives made contact with the subject inside the residence, and confirmed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. Timothy James Coterel, 41, of Sedalia, was arrested...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Arrested For Aggravated Domestic Assault

On Friday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of South Quincy Avenue for a report of domestic assault. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the victim, who stated she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The female had several bruises and marks on her from the incident. Contact was later made with the suspect, and he was placed under arrest. The suspect also had a warrant for his arrest from Warren County.
SEDALIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Cause Of Camdenton House Fire Ruled Accidental

The cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon on Panoramic Drive in Camdenton is being called accidental. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says, upon arrival, flames were discovered coming from an attached garage, smoke from the house and a significant amount of ammunition being stored in the garage going off.
CAMDENTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Cole Camp Teen Injured in Benton County Rollover

A Cole Camp teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 17-year-old male from Cole Camp, was on Route B, just south of Tower Avenue just before 10 a.m, when the vehicle crossed the center line multiple times, causing the vehicle to overturn.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Pulaski County Adds Hyper-Reach System For EMRG Info

Pulaski County is joining in on the latest upgrade to Hyper-Reach for the emergency alerts sent to residents residing in the county. Officials say the new setup will allow them to send a mix of phone calls, text messages and e-mails out rapidly during an emergency situation, such as severe weather and natural disaster situations.
kjluradio.com

One person injured in Holts Summit hit and run crash, driver arrested

One person is injured, and another is arrested, following a hit-and-run crash in Holts Summit. The Holts Summit Police Department says a crash occurred at the intersection of Simon Boulevard and Summit Drive around 6:30 Monday morning. Police say a pick-up rear-ended a vehicle then fled the scene. A concerned citizen provided officers with a license plate number. With the help of the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Jefferson City Police Department, officers found the driver, who was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident with injury and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
KRMS Radio

Search Underway For Missing Teen Woman From Dallas County

The Dallas County Sheriff’s office needs your help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Officials say 15-year-old Brooklyn Bennett has been missing since January 24th and at one point, was spotted in the Camdenton area. Sheriff Scott Rice believes she may have left that area since then and may...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For January 31, 2023

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Tuesday morning, a wanted subject was contacted at the Stone Creek Plaza, 3232 West 16th Street. The subject was identified, and his Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant was confirmed. Lamberto Alejo-Diaz, 42, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Alejo-Diaz was booked on his FTA warrant on original charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Prior Offender), Failure to Maintain the Right Half of the Roadway, and Operating a Motor Vehicle on the Highway Without a Valid License. Bond was set at $350 cash only.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING DRUGS IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Sedalia woman has been charged with several drug-related felonies in Pettis County after a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, the Crime Resolution Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Angela Barber-Cox. The traffic stop was the result of a joint drug investigation with the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Public Works announced in a Wednesday press release that lanes at the intersection of High Street and Madison Street will be closed 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. Miller Pipeline will be working on upgrades for Ameren UE. It will be using camera equipment to observe the sanitary sewer line from The post Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Richland Man Airlifted To Hospital After Car Strikes Tree

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Richland man was injured Tuesday in a crash on Route A. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Dennis Atiles, 69, was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road. The Ranger then overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the roadway before striking a tree.
RICHLAND, MO

Community Policy