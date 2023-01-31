Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Frankfort man who admitted to putting hidden camera in school bathroom sentenced to prison
The teacher from Frankfort who admitted to hiding a camera in a bathroom at the middle school where he worked has been sentenced to two to six years in prison. Patrick Morgan, 58, worked at Sand Creek Middle School just outside Albany. Morgan was arrested in February 2022 and pleaded guilty to unlawful surveillance charges in November 2022.
Town of Webb Official Accused of Eavesdropping on Co-Workers With Hidden Camera
An official working as an assessor in a Herkimer County town is facing a felony charge amid allegations that he was apparently spying on other town employees. That's according to New York State Police who have charged Justin Masters with Eavesdropping, a class-E felony. Masters is the Town of Webb Assessor, a position he's held since he's held for more than four years.
WKTV
Utica man sentenced to prison on gun charges following ex-girlfriend's death
UTICA, N.Y. – A man whose illegally-owned gun was at the scene of his ex-girlfriend’s death was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday. The Oneida County district attorney says Steven Mancuso's gun was used in the death of Lisa Falange, who was found dead in a home on Leslie Avenue in Utica in 2021. The DA says Mancuso was at the residence when police arrived.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local resident charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing 30-pack of beer: LVP
LOWVILLE- A North Country resident is accused of stealing beer from a local chain supermarket store, authorities say. Brian R. Marino, 45, was arrested on January 19 by the Lowville Village Police. Marino is officially charged with petit larceny. According to police investigation, Marino allegedly stole a 30-pack of beer...
cnyhomepage.com
One dead in incident in West Utica convenience store
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A shots fired incident in West Utica closed several schools in the area Thursday afternoon. Utica Police were called to the Dari-Del store at the corner of Noyes and York Streets. Police immediately encountered a woman who had shot in the abdomen. She told police that the person who shot her had gone into the store and reportedly shot himself. Using a robot and drone, police were able to find a male inside the store dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding this week's wanted person of the week from Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Police are looking for 39-year-old Heather A. Brower of Rome, who they say is wanted on a bench warrant and a violation of probation. The...
Business owner, resident fined for burning trash
A business owner and a resident have been fined for illegally disposing of solid waste by burning it, dating back to 2021. After a plea offer to one count of illegal disposal of solid waste, they agreed to pay a fine of $1,590.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lowville Police: Local resident allegedly stole infant boots from Lowville Farmers Co-Op
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County resident is accused of a theft offense in Lowville, authorities say. Betty Silva, 52, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the Village Police Department last Thursday. Silva is officially charged with one count of petit larceny. Officials say the Lowville Police received complaints last Monday from...
WNYT
Greenfield man charged with hitting sheriff’s deputy
A Greenfield man is accused of violating an order of protection, then hitting a sheriff’s deputy. Christopher Crumble pulled the hair of the person who had the order of protection, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said. Crumble was combative when he was being arrested, they said, and hit...
wskg.org
Retired Ithaca police investigator sues city, state after she was decertified for alleged misconduct
A retired Ithaca police investigator is suing New York state and the City of Ithaca. In court documents filed last Friday, lawyers said despite misconduct allegations, the investigator retired in good standing. The state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services said otherwise. Lawyers for longtime Ithaca police investigator Christine Barksdale...
wwnytv.com
Man accused of shaking, throwing infant daughter
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County man is accused of shaking his infant daughter so violently that she’s hospitalized with brain injuries. State police arrested 23-year-old Jason Osorio on Monday on a felony count of reckless assault of a child. According to investigators, Osorio was...
WCAX
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
wwnytv.com
6 men killed in crash remembered by survivor, employer
WEEDSPORT, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service was held Wednesday for the 6 men killed in Saturday’s head-on crash in St. Lawrence County. 7 News spoke with a survivor of the crash as well as the man who leads the company they were working for. Baltasar was inside...
WNYT
Man arrested for illegal ATM withdrawls
A Saratoga County man is accused of stealing from someone’s bank account. State police say 56-year-old Edward Dano of Greenfield used the victim’s card without permission to withdraw more than $1,000 from different ATMs. Dano is charged with Grand Larceny. He was arrested by State Police after an...
WNYT
24 people indicted in drug scheme linked to Capital Region
Twenty-four people have been indicted in an alleged cross-country marijuana distribution and money laundering conspiracy in the Capital Region. Thousands of kilograms of marijuana were shipped from California to our area, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office said. Marijuana would be sold through a slot in the door of a...
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.
Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.
cortlandvoice.com
Two Cortland County residents arrested for animal cruelty
Two Cortland County residents were arrested on Sunday for animal cruelty, according to a release from the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement Department. SPCA obtained an arrest warrant and worked on a collaborative investigation with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and county residents that began in December, the release noted.
Man arrested for possessing over 14 pounds of cannabis
During a traffic stop, police discovered over fourteen pounds of illegally possessed cannabis and a large amount of U.S. currency.
cnycentral.com
Oneida City Police Department warns public of new addictive substances: Girl Scout Cookies
ONEIDA, N.Y. — The Oneida City Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday to warn the community of highly addictive substances circulating in the area. The substances are often distributed by "strong, smart, fearless young women" who will get you hooked, according to the post. The street names for these...
CNY Truck Driver Lucky to Be Alive After Massive 12 Car Pileup in Upstate NY
A Central New York driver is lucky to be alive after being in the middle of a massive 12-car pileup in Upstate New York. Jerry Sevey drives to the Watertown area for work and has been doing so for years. Wednesday, February 1 he drove through a storm like no other.
Comments / 0