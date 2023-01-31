ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Williams may leave Man Utd

I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
The Independent

Manchester United cruise past Nottingham Forest to book EFL Cup final place

It will take more than the Carabao Cup to prove Manchester United are back, but it could prove a significant step in their renaissance nonetheless. Erik ten Hag is one win away from the first silverware of his reign, United needing only one victory to end a six-year trophy drought. A semi-final was in effect decided in Nottingham last week. The formalities were concluded with a 12th consecutive triumph at Old Trafford. Newcastle United await in a repeat of the 1999 FA Cup final, and Manchester United would appreciate the same result.Part of the significance lay in Jadon Sancho’s...
BBC

Man Utd transfer news: Marcel Sabitzer completes loan move from Bayern Munich

Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's squad until the end of the season following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay. Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in...
CBS Sports

Three reasons why Juventus can still save their season after beating Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals

It has been a chaotic month for Juventus fans. The new year started with some negative news for the club as Juve have been handed a 15-point deduction from the current Serie A standings and former club chairman Andrea Agnelli was suspended for two years from holding office in Italian soccer due to mishandling and manipulating transfer finances. This new scandal around the club forced the current sporting director Federico Cherubini to keep the current roster for the remaining part of the season while awaiting the comebacks of key players Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.
NBC Sports

Premier League transfer news, live! Complete list of January transfers so far

The January transfer window has again seen big-name imports into the Premier League, and the final hours of the window are seeing a flurry of deals take place. Chelsea spent big, once again, while Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo and Arsenal added Trossard, Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior. [ TRANSFER NEWS: Liverpool...
The Associated Press

John Heitinga confirmed as Ajax coach until season’s end

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax confirmed former Netherlands international John Heitinga as the coach on Thursday after Alfred Schreuder was fired last week. Heitinga, 39, is a product of the storied Ajax youth academy who went on to play for the Amsterdam club as a defender before moving on to Atletico Madrid, Everton, Fulham and Hertha Berlin. He has been coach of Young Ajax, the club’s second team, since the start of this season.
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur defends against criticism levied by supporters’ trust

It has been a difficult period for Tottenham Hotspur and the tough times have manifested as extraordinary supporter dissatisfaction, most of it directed squarely at the club’s ownership. While “ENIC Out” sentiments have waxed and waned many times over the past 20 years since Joe Lewis purchased the club and installed Daniel Levy as chairman, the latest round of anger from Spurs fans has felt larger and more focused than any time in recent memory.
The Guardian

Transfer roundup: Nottingham Forest sign Navas, Shelvey and Felipe

Nottingham Forest finalised the signing of the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the final hour or so of the transfer window to complete a triple swoop on deadline day. After the additions of the Atlético Madrid defender Felipe and tthe Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, Navas – a three-time Champions League winner at Real Madrid – signed on loan for the rest of the season.
BBC

'The new manager bounce will help' - Brown on Everton

Michael Brown believes the arrival of Sean Dyche "will give Everton a lift" even if they are unable to get any new players in before the transfer window closes. Dyche's appointment was confirmed on Monday, but that only left him a day-and-a-half to make any new additions. With only a...

