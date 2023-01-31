Read full article on original website
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
MaxPreps
High school girls basketball: No. 19 Hoover snaps No. 13 Hazel Green's 87-game win streak
It'd been 1,473 days since the 13th-ranked Hazel Green (Ala.) girls basketball team lost a game. Tuesday, the Trojans' 87-game win streak came to an end as No. 19 Hoover (Ala.) beat Tim Miller's squad 52-38 in a battle of MaxPreps Top 25 teams. It snapped the nation's longest active win streak.
sylacauganews.com
Monday’s Talladega County hoops results
FAYETTEVILLE, Ala. – The Childersburg Tigers moved to 19-4 on the season with a 64-51 victory on the road over the Fayetteville Wolves. Senior star for the Fayetteville Wolves, Marlon Cook, ripped the Tigers for 23 first half points and ended up with 27 total points. However, it wasn’t...
Nate Oats Receives Massive Contract Extension
While progress may have slowed on the construction of a new stadium for the Alabama men's basketball program, the University demonstrated Thursday that it is in no way shying away from investing in its fastest-growing sport. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats became set to receive a huge contract extension...
Gardendale athletes continue recruiting success on national signing day
It’s another national signing day for high school seniors bound for NCAA schools. It is a monumental occasion in the life of youngsters all over the country that maybe has been made just a little less epic with the creation of the “early” signing day in December that attracts the signatures of most of the highly coveted talent.
Local Three-Star Commits to Alabama on National Signing Day
Sawyer Deerman, standing at 5-foot-10 and 175-pounds, is the complete package, and then some. He can play quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and he can even return kicks and punts. He has always made sure his coaches knew he would do anything asked of him. Deerman took to Twitter on...
rocketcitynow.com
2023 National Signing Day in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some of the Tennessee Valley's standout football players have made their college decisions. They'll spread out across the country to football programs large and small. Signings include:. Huntsville City Schools:. Madison County Schools:. Sparkman High School:. Madison City Schools:. Independent Schools:. Athens City Schools:. Athens High...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama student-athletes commit to colleges during National Signing Day
Schools throughout North Alabama hosted signing events Tuesday in celebration of student-athletes who are taking their careers to the collegiate level. While some waited until National Signing Day, others celebrated early. The following students have signed a letter of intent or announced their commitment to a college or university. Schools...
New sports park coming to south Huntsville
The new complex will be called Hays Farm Sports Park.
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
Village Living
‘A tremendous honor’: Mike Mouron inducted into Alabama Business Hall of Fame
Mike Mouron said his advice for the younger generation is simple: find a profession you are passionate about. Mouron graduated from Mountain Brook High School before earning an accounting degree from the University of Alabama. Following a few years working as a CPA in Montgomery, Mouron began pursuing a career...
Village Living
Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023
Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
New movie being shot in Birmingham
The filming for a new movie started in Birmingham and several surrounding cities on Monday.
BBQ is in the name but tacos are the game for this Alabama food truck
Back when he was making his rounds for Birmingham’s Buffalo Rock Company, Charles Pilot loved to check out all the food trucks along his route. “I used to always stop by the taco trucks,” he says. “I enjoy me a good taco.”. Those taco treks fueled a...
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
Lil Wayne returning to Alabama on ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’: How to get tickets
Lil Wayne will return to Alabama in 2023 on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” playing a show on April 24 at Birmingham’s Iron City. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. (A pre-sale starts on Tuesday at noon, according to the Ticketmaster website.) Tickets are priced at $79.95 for general admission, according to promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment. The Iron City website lists prices as $77.50-$348, with the upper level presumably for VIP tickets.
montgomeryindependent.com
Saint James School Holds Coin Drive To Aid Tornado Victims in Autauga County
Saint James School held a school-wide coin drive on Tuesday, January 24, to benefit the victims of the recent tornados in Autauga County, Alabama. Students from the middle school and high school SGA groups organized the drive under the supervision of Community Service Coordinator, Venna Everett. The drive raised over...
Bed Bath & Beyond complete store closure list, including new one in Alabama
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has released another store closure list, including one in Alabama. In August, Bed Bath & Beyond it was closing some 150 stores. The latest list includes 87 locations, with 5 buybuy Baby stores and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores. An earlier list...
Madison facility to become new community center
The City of Madison is celebrating a "wall breaking" for an upcoming community center.
birminghamtimes.com
The Business of Shelley Stewart: ‘Sign Checks on The Front, Not The Back’
Radio legend Dr. Shelley Stewart said he’s always “worked toward being able to sign the check on the front rather than the back.”. By the late-1960s and early-1970s, Stewart had his sights set on radio sales, management, and station ownership. Back then, however, all of the salesmen in the South—even at Black-oriented stations—were white. Stewart’s requests to become a salesman at WENN-AM, where he worked in the 1960s, were denied or ignored.
‘My heart is hurting’: Birmingham high school senior mourned following deadly weekend shooting, suspect charged
Family, friends and classmates are mourning the death of a Parker High School senior who was fatally shot in Birmingham over the weekend. Jaylen Clark, 17, was killed early Sunday during a dispute that left two others wounded. Authorities said Clark was unarmed. An 18-year-old has been charged in connection...
