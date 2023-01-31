ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“Embarrassing” – Expensive Manchester United summer signing mocked by pundit

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United’s expensive summer signing Antony for his lack of impact at Old Trafford so far. Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit made it clear he was thoroughly unimpressed with the Brazilian winger’s needless trickery and showboating on the pitch while he continues to lack any kind of end-product.
Manchester United have been sent a warning about their new signing’s attitude

Marcel Sabitzer completed a deadline-day move to Manchester United but his agent has now come out and warned the club about the player’s attitude. Erik ten Hag was dealt a major blow when he was given the news that creative midfielder, Christian Eriksen will be forced to sit on the sideline as he tries to recover from an injury.
Williams may leave Man Utd

I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
Hakim Ziyech stranded in Paris as Chelsea fails to submit transfer paperwork

Paris Saint-Germain’s attempt to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech apparently hit a late snag Wednesday as the January transfer window came to a close without an official announcement from the clubs. Soon after the midnight deadline, PSG said it loaned goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest until the end...
Deadline day on social: Chelsea spending big and Cancelo shown the exit

Chelsea broke spending records, Manchester City's Joao Cancelo was shown the door and there was some serious money on offer in the Women's Super League. The January transfer window was an active one, with some major signings happening in the final hours of trading, including Chelsea agreeing to sign Enzo Fernandez for a British record £107m deal.
Mikel Arteta may be FORCED to play new signing at the weekend

Mikel Arteta may be forced to play Jorginho at the weekend as there are concerns about Thomas Partey’s fitness. Arsenal may not have recruited their top targets in the January transfer window but they were able to pivot and bring in capable experienced players instead. When the deal for...
Exclusive: Manchester United transfer target was approached by many clubs this January

Fabrizio Romano has responded to some Manchester United transfer rumours involving Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch on Deadline Day. The Netherlands international was linked as a late option for Man Utd as they ended up raiding Bayern for the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer, but Romano insists a deal was impossible.
Barcelona register January target 18 seconds late due to “computer error”

It was a relatively quiet January for Barcelona, up until the final day of the transfer window. A deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was attempted but ultimately unsuccessful, but a move for LA Galaxy fullback Julian Araujo looked well set. Barca agreed to fee with the MLS side for...
Watch: Barcelona finally lead courtesy of Raphinha’s close range finish

Barcelona look to be going eight points clear at the top of La Liga. With Real Madrid not playing until Thursday, Xavi Hernandez’s side can give themselves an increased lead at the summit of the league, and they appear to be doing just that. Barca had been frustrated for...
Chelsea: Graham Potter says some players will be 'disappointed' over squad places

Graham Potter says some players will be "disappointed" when Chelsea submit their Champions League squad following the club's £289m January spending. The Blues signed eight players during the transfer window but under Uefa rules, only three can be added to their squad for European fixtures. Clubs must inform Uefa...

