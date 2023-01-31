Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
“Embarrassing” – Expensive Manchester United summer signing mocked by pundit
Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United’s expensive summer signing Antony for his lack of impact at Old Trafford so far. Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit made it clear he was thoroughly unimpressed with the Brazilian winger’s needless trickery and showboating on the pitch while he continues to lack any kind of end-product.
'Bellingham And Rice' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Club To Sign Both England Internationals
A midfield rebuild is on the agenda at Anfield in the summer after a quiet January transfer window.
Manchester United make incredible late swoop for Houssem Aouar: report
Manchester United are looking to improve midfield creativity with Houssem Aouar, according to rumours
Yardbarker
Manchester United have been sent a warning about their new signing’s attitude
Marcel Sabitzer completed a deadline-day move to Manchester United but his agent has now come out and warned the club about the player’s attitude. Erik ten Hag was dealt a major blow when he was given the news that creative midfielder, Christian Eriksen will be forced to sit on the sideline as he tries to recover from an injury.
Manchester United Issue Statement On Mason Greenwood After All Charges Against Player Were Dropped
The club issued a 43-word statement on Greenwood on Thursday.
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
‘I’d have driven him there’ – Former England star stunned that Brighton rejected Arsenal’s £70m transfer bid for Caicedo
FORMER England star Danny Murphy has been left stunned that Brighton did not take the money Arsenal offered to sign Moises Caicedo. Caicedo was the subject of two massive bids of £60million and £70m from the Gunners in the January transfer window. However, despite Caicedo openly pleading with...
FOX Sports
Hakim Ziyech stranded in Paris as Chelsea fails to submit transfer paperwork
Paris Saint-Germain’s attempt to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech apparently hit a late snag Wednesday as the January transfer window came to a close without an official announcement from the clubs. Soon after the midnight deadline, PSG said it loaned goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest until the end...
Thomas Tuchel 'disagreed with Todd Boehly's belief that Chelsea needed midfielders' before Enzo deal
Fernandez became the record British transfer buy after he finally completed his move from Benfica to cap off a spending frenzy of around £300m from the Blues this month alone.
BBC
Deadline day on social: Chelsea spending big and Cancelo shown the exit
Chelsea broke spending records, Manchester City's Joao Cancelo was shown the door and there was some serious money on offer in the Women's Super League. The January transfer window was an active one, with some major signings happening in the final hours of trading, including Chelsea agreeing to sign Enzo Fernandez for a British record £107m deal.
Yardbarker
Mikel Arteta may be FORCED to play new signing at the weekend
Mikel Arteta may be forced to play Jorginho at the weekend as there are concerns about Thomas Partey’s fitness. Arsenal may not have recruited their top targets in the January transfer window but they were able to pivot and bring in capable experienced players instead. When the deal for...
Keylor Navas is Nottingham Forest's 29th signing this season. Let's meet them all
Nottingham Forest broke the British record for most signings in a transfer window last summer, and more came in January right up until deadline day.
Chelsea: Two entirely different starting sides Graham Potter could name
The Blues followed on from their summer recruitment by bringing in eight new players this January, spending an extraordinary £325.5million.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals what the mood is like at Chelsea after another transfer splurge
Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column today, Fabrizio Romano has provided an insight into what the mood is like at Chelsea after another busy transfer window and huge changes to the squad. The Blues have had a hectic few months, with Todd Boehly buying the club from Roman Abramovich and...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Manchester United transfer target was approached by many clubs this January
Fabrizio Romano has responded to some Manchester United transfer rumours involving Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch on Deadline Day. The Netherlands international was linked as a late option for Man Utd as they ended up raiding Bayern for the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer, but Romano insists a deal was impossible.
Yardbarker
Barcelona register January target 18 seconds late due to “computer error”
It was a relatively quiet January for Barcelona, up until the final day of the transfer window. A deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was attempted but ultimately unsuccessful, but a move for LA Galaxy fullback Julian Araujo looked well set. Barca agreed to fee with the MLS side for...
Chelsea owners watch Graham Potter's side train after spending £323m in January
Several of Chelsea's signings like Noni Madueke and David Datro Fofana trained but there was no sign of Enzo Fernandez after he completed a £107m move to the club.
Yardbarker
Watch: Barcelona finally lead courtesy of Raphinha’s close range finish
Barcelona look to be going eight points clear at the top of La Liga. With Real Madrid not playing until Thursday, Xavi Hernandez’s side can give themselves an increased lead at the summit of the league, and they appear to be doing just that. Barca had been frustrated for...
Nigerian billionaire 'closes in on £90m takeover of Sheffield United'
The Blades are pushing for promotion back to the Premier League this season but were hit by a transfer embargo last month amid financial difficulties.
BBC
Chelsea: Graham Potter says some players will be 'disappointed' over squad places
Graham Potter says some players will be "disappointed" when Chelsea submit their Champions League squad following the club's £289m January spending. The Blues signed eight players during the transfer window but under Uefa rules, only three can be added to their squad for European fixtures. Clubs must inform Uefa...
