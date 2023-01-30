Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Smith to retire as Pioneer Bluffs executive director
After 15 years at the helm, Lynn Smith has announced her upcoming retirement as executive director of Pioneer Bluffs. Smith became the facility’s first director and guided Pioneer Bluffs through renovation projects — including the signature white barn — as well as an expanding event schedule. Smith also guided a boom in fundraising through Pioneer Bluffs’ ongoing association with the Emporia Community Foundation’s Match Day process.
KVOE
Emporia Senior Center hosting love themed luncheon fundraiser next Friday
The local community is invited to embrace love and kindness during a fundraiser luncheon for the Emporia Senior Center next week. The Love and Kindness Luncheon will be held next Friday, Feb. 10 at the Senior Center. The cost to attend is $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
KVOE
Emporia Country Club sells
Details are pending and the paperwork hasn’t reached the Lyon County Register of Deeds Office, but both sides involved in the Emporia Country Club sale say the process has closed. Investor Jerid Thomas, part of Emporia Community Group LLC, says the sale closed Monday, slightly ahead of the targeted...
KVOE
Jowers resigns as USD 386 Madison-Virgil superintendent
USD 386 Madison-Virgil needs a new superintendent. In a special meeting this week, the district board “regrettably” accepted the resignation of Steve Jowers effective at the end of the academic year in June. Board members also briefly discussed the next steps in a search. Jowers is becoming the...
KVOE
City leadership pondering ideal placement for new skate park within Whittier following community forum Wednesday evening
The construction of a new skate park in the Emporia City Limits will be a phased effort with administration currently in phase one. The main focus of phase one is deciding the ideal location for the project after original plans to replace the current Santa Fe Skate Park fell through following lease negotiations with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. At this time, it appears the project will be located within Whittier Park following a review of all city parks last year according to City Manager Trey Cocking.
KVOE
Emporia Children’s Choir to benefit from spaghetti feed fundraiser Sunday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
The Emporia Children’s Choir has now been active for close to a month and is now set for its first major fundraiser this weekend. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church will be hosting a spaghetti feed for the choir Saturday afternoon. The feed will run from 11:30 pm to 1:30 pm at St. Mark’s located at 1508 W. 12th Ave.
KVOE
USD 252 Southern Lyon County superintendent search moving towards interview stage later this month
The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education now has a list of qualities it wants to see in a new superintendent following a special meeting in Hartford on Wednesday. The board is looking to fill the superintendent position with longtime leader Mike Argabright stepping down at the end of June after 16 years leading the district. After a patron survey generating over 300 responses and focus group meetings involving over 100 residents, Kansas Association of School Boards Assistant Executive Director of Leadership Services Britton Hart says several qualities rose to the top: quality communication, transparency, proven leadership and and somebody who both understands and wants to be in rural communities. Hart says that last point can’t be understated, and he used Argabright as an example as to why.
KVOE
KDOT installing ‘high performance’ signs on selected highways in Lyon, Greenwood counties
A special signage project is underway on several area highways. The Kansas Department of Transportation says signage is currently being replaced on Kansas Highway 99 in Lyon and Greenwood counties, as well as Kansas Highway 58 east of Madison, US Highway 54 and US Highway 400, both in Greenwood County. This involves so-called high-performance signs, which use lettering that’s highly reflective in headlines for better visibility than other kinds of signs. The new signs can also withstand harsh weather conditions without rusting or going dull.
KVOE
City of Emporia in strong financial position according to annual year-end review presented during city commission study session Wednesday
Financially speaking, the City of Emporia is kicking off the 2023 calendar year on the right foot. According to the 2022 year-end summary presented by City Treasurer Janet Harouff Wednesday morning, the city’s general fund ended the year with a higher unencumbered cash total than 2021. The city ended with $4.7 million more than the original budget projections according to Harouff.
KVOE
Emporia State football adds 39 players
Emporia State football Coach Garin Higgins has announced the addition of 39 players with this year’s recruiting class. There are 34 high school players and 5 transfers. Coach Higgins says he is excited by the quality and quantity of this year’s class. Coach Higgins says this class meets...
KVOE
Lyon County Commissioners convening for regular action meeting Thursday
Equipment purchases, contracts and presentations are all set to come before Lyon County Commissioners during their regular action session Thursday morning. Commissioners may approve a low bid from D&L Trailers for a dual axle diamond C equipment trailer for the Road and Bridge Department at a cost of $34,494. A bid for a John Deere UTV from Prairieland Partners for a total of just over $27,000 for the Noxious Weed Department may also see approval.
KVOE
Lyon County offender registry case set for latest hearing Friday
A pretrial hearing is coming Friday for a woman accused in Lyon County District Court of offender registry violations. Latasha Ghramm is formally accused with three counts of aggravated violations and one count of a registration violation. She’s accused of failing to report her registration information to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office between March and August 2021, September 2021 and this past February, March and August 2022 and September 2022. She was convicted in 2012 of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
KVOE
Lyon County’s COVID numbers again within recent range; statewide flu numbers well below December peak
In general terms, Lyon County’s weekly COVID-19 traffic remains on par with past weeks. Public Health reported 42 new cases, down from the 63 cases reported Jan. 25 but in the range of 20-70 new weekly cases that has held firm since September. Deaths remained steady at 134. Lyon...
KVOE
Former Lyon County chief judge receives prestigious honor from Kansas Courts System
Former Lyon County chief judge Merlin Wheeler has obtained a state honor for judicial excellence. The Kansas Courts System announced Wheeler has received the Kansas District Judges Association Award for Judicial Excellence. Wheeler retired from the Lyon County District Court bench in August after over 30 years of legal service as judge, including 25 years as the Fifth District’s chief judge. He became a senior judge after retirement, traveling the state to adjudicate cases as needed.
KVOE
Investigation continues after 2017 discovery of human remains near Neosho Rapids
An investigation continues after the discovery of human remains in east Lyon County from over five years ago. The skull was found in late April 2017 in the 2000 block of Road 145, near the Neosho River and less than a mile west of Neosho Rapids after rainfall shortly before the discovery. Besides the skull, authorities found a black trash bag about 20 feet north of the skull. Other unspecified human remains were inside, but animals had torn into the bag to get to the remains despite the body being wrapped in a fitted bed sheet and comforter.
KVOE
City begins repairs on Flint Road, Commercial Street sidewalks
Street repairs are underway on part of a northwest Emporia street. Repairs began Wednesday on part of Flint Road after a 20-inch water main failed near the intersection with Arrowhead Drive back in mid-November. The city has not said how long it will take to make the needed repairs. Separately,...
KVOE
Emporia High boys swimming and diving head to Topeka West Invitational
The Emporia High boys swim and diving team is down to its final three regular-season meets. The Spartans travel to Topeka for the Topeka West Invitational Wednesday. Junior Ian Navarro will be swimming in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyles, while also being a part of the 200 free and 400 free relays.
KVOE
Charges announced in alleged burglary of former Cedar Point school building
Court hearings are ahead for two people who allegedly tried to steal books from the former Cedar Point school building late last month. Formal charges have been filed against 25-year-old Kathryn Laine Culbert of Eureka and 23-year-old Jacobsen Thomas Eells of Topeka. Both are charged with burglary of a non-dwelling, misdemeanor theft and possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
KVOE
Emporia High’s Parker Leeds, Jaden Thomas sign National Letters of Intent
Two members of the Emporia High football team signed National Letter of Intents to continue their football careers Wednesday. Parker Leeds signed with Emporia State. Jaden Thomas signed with Division III’s Rose Hulman Institute of Technology located in Terre Haute, Ind. Leeds was a second-team All-Centennial League pick at...
KVOE
Chase County Sheriff’s Office formally introduces new undersheriff
Chase County Law Enforcement now has its second in command and its a face very familiar with the department. It was recently announced that Aaron Hoffman had been appointed as Chase County’s new undersheriff serving under Sheriff Jacob Welsh. Hoffman came to Kansas back in 2006 and began his career in law enforcement as a part-time dispatcher in high school before becoming an officer in the field.
Comments / 0