Read full article on original website
Related
Cardinal Pell: Protesters shout ‘Go to hell’ during funeral
Hundreds of people marched in protest in Sydney today, 2, February, outside the funeral service for Cardinal George Pell, a former Vatican official who was acquitted in 2020 of sexual abuse accusations.A demonstration was planned by Community Action for Rainbow Rights (Carr), a LGBT+ grassroots campaign group, in protest against the cardinal’s opposition to marriage equality.At the ceremony in St Mary’s Cathedral, former prime minister Tony Abbott hailed Cardinal Pell as “the greatest Catholic Australia has ever produced.”Cardinal Pell died at the age of 81 in January following heart complications after a hip surgery.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tyre Nichols’ mother calls for passage of George Floyd bill at funeralShell announces record annual profits of £32.2bnRare green comet glows in London night sky
Ribbons cut off St Mary's Cathedral as Cardinal George Pell's body lies in state
A support group for clergy abuse survivors has been tying colourful ribbons to the fence of Sydney's St Mary's Cathedral as a symbol of solidarity. But church security has been seen cutting them down.
George Pell funeral protester dragged from St Mary's Cathedral, Sydney for blowing a whistle
A protester outside Cardinal George Pell's funeral has been brutally dragged away by police after marching around the cathedral and blowing a whistle.
Protesters Clash With Mourners Outside Cardinal George Pell’s Sydney Funeral
Child sexual abuse survivors and their allies gathering to tie hundreds of colorful ribbons to the gates of the Sydney cathedral where Australian Cardinal George Pell’s funeral was held on Thursday (AEST) briefly clashed with mourners over the issue, according to local reports. The confrontation sparked after some of Pell’s supporters aggressively attempted to take down the ribbons, a demonstrator told ABC News. “They came at us from both sides and were screaming profanities and were cutting the ribbons from behind us as we tied them,” she said, before police were able to intervene. On Thursday morning, some protesters gathered...
Police check every hotel in Colchester as hunt for wealthy missing mother and baby enters sixth day
A search for missing mother Constance Marten (pictured), 35, and her newborn child has entered its sixth day, with every hotel and B&B in the city of Colchester being checked.
Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon
A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
Serial rapist David Carrick sacked from Metropolitan Police after ‘sickening and horrific’ crimes
A serial rapist police officer has been sacked by the Metropolitan Police at a misconduct hearing.David Carrick, 48, was found to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders after pleading guilty to dozens of rapes which the assistant commissioner has branded “sickening and horrific.” Assistant commissioner Louisa Rolfe said she was in no doubt Carrick’s actions amounted to gross misconduct and said he should be dismissed from the Met without notice.She acknowledged the “courage and suffering” of Carrick’s victims, adding: “This is a sickening and horrific case with far-reaching consequences for policing. I truly hope to never see...
Children seeking asylum were ‘kidnapped from Home Office hotels’, investigation claims
Children seeking asylum are being abducted in their dozens from Home Office hotels, an investigation has claimed. The vulnerable children - who are in the UK without parents or carers- are allegedly being kidnapped from the streets outside of the Brighton hotel, a whistleblower who works for Home Office contractor Mitie told The Observer. According to reports, 136 children who have stayed in the hotel over the last 18 months have been reported missing. An Observer investigation revealed that 79 children- which is over half of those missing- remain unaccounted for. “Children are literally being picked up from outside the...
New Zealand PM welcomes change to Australia’s ‘corrosive’ deportation policy
Length of time someone has lived in Australia will be taken into account when considering whether to deport Kiwis who have been sentenced to a year or more in prison
Stab death nightclub loses licence after police warn of ‘terrifying risks’
A Birmingham nightclub where a footballer died after a knife attack has had its licence revoked after police warned of “terrifying risks” to patrons.West Midlands Police said the club’s on-going operation posed “grave” concerns to the safe operation of the site, amid “blatant” and widespread drug use, and “inadequate” security measures, which had allowed a knife to enter the venue.The force previously said there had been “serious management failings” at the Crane venue, when officers responded to the fatal stabbing of Cody Fisher, 23, in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Boxing Day 2022.The club’s licence had been suspended for 28 days after...
Nearly half of asylum seekers facing removal from UK to Rwanda are married
Survey contradicts Priti Patel’s claims that people crossing Channel are ‘not genuine’ asylum seekers
BBC
Tiffany Scott: Call to block trans prisoner's move to women's jail
The Scottish government has been urged to block the transfer of a violent transgender prisoner from a men's prison to a women's jail. It is understood that Tiffany Scott, who was previously known as a man called Andrew Burns, has applied for the move. The Daily Record first reported that...
Braverman tells police to stop ‘posing for photos’ with disruptive protesters
Police should “not stand around posing for photos” with chaos-causing protesters and instead focus on arresting them, the Home Secretary has said.Suella Braverman said she wanted to send a “clear message” to police forces that there “should be no politically-correct distractions” when it comes to enforcing the law at disruptive demonstrations.It comes after the UK Government’s Public Order Bill faced a bruising time in the House of Lords this week, with ministers suffering a series of defeats on its controversial legislation.The draft legislation is aimed at curbing the guerrilla protest tactics used by groups such as Just Stop Oil, Insulate...
Protesters call for State to act to protect women ‘in spirit of Brigid’
A crowd gathered at the gates to the Irish parliament on Wednesday to call for action to be taken to protect women against violence and oppression.The rally was held to coincide with St Brigid’s Day, with speakers asking that women be protected in the spirit of the Celtic goddess and Christian saint Brigid, who is associated with healing.Among those who attended the rally were the family of Natalie McNally who read out a poem about violence against women.Also in attendance were members of the Iranian community, students, representatives of the National Women’s Council and feminist activist Ailbhe Smyth.“It is an...
Peter FitzSimons supports King Charles $5 bill change and calls for removal of all portraits
High-profile republican Peter FitzSimons has been quick to welcome the Reserve Bank's decision to update the $5 banknote to feature a new design that acknowledges Aboriginal people.
BBC
Tate Modern: Flat owners win viewing platform privacy case
The owners of four luxury flats overlooked by the Tate Modern in London have won a privacy bid over the use of the gallery's viewing platform. The Neo Bankside residents took legal action over the "hundreds of thousands of visitors" looking into their homes. In February 2020, the Court of...
BBC
Thousands march in Birmingham for 'Walkout Wednesday'
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Birmingham city centre and locations across the Midlands to take part in a UK-wide day of industrial action. In what has been dubbed 'Walkout Wednesday', teachers, civil servants, higher education staff and bus and rail workers took part in strikes. The government warned people to...
Man remanded for McNally murder as court told ‘live stream’ alibi was prerecord
A 32-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan, Co Armagh in December.Stephen McCullagh, from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn appeared before a district judge in Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.Ms McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan on December 18.McCullagh was previously arrested on December 19 but released and ruled out as a suspect. He was rearrested on January 31.At the conclusion of the interview process last night or early this morning, after consultation with his legal representative, Mr McCullagh has given us a...
Afghan refugees settled in London told to uproot families and move 200 miles
Forty families brought to UK after fleeing Taliban given only weeks to move to West Yorkshire
Louise Milligan claims Redfield College alumni 'threatened' her over ABC Four Corners Opus Dei story
The ABC journalist has allegedly been threatened by a graduate from a 'prominent family' of Redfield College in Dural, north-west Sydney.
Comments / 0