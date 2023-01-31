Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Thailand Open: Zakharova makes second round
Russian Anastasia Zakharova won against Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Thailand Open at the True Arena Hua Hin on Tuesday. Zakharova, ranked No 186, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Bianca Andreescu, the top seed, and Harriet...
BBC
Thailand Open: Britain's Heather Watson beats Yulia Putintseva in first round
British number six Heather Watson came from behind to beat Yulia Putintseva in the first round of the Thailand Open. Watson, 30, won 5-7 6-4 7-6 (7-5) in Hua Hin in a match that featured 14 breaks of serve and lasted three hours. Kazakhstan's Putintseva, 28, is 44th in the...
tennisuptodate.com
Updated WTA Finals Race after Australian Open as Sabalenka leads Rybakina, Azarenka, Linette and Pegula, Swiatek outside top 10
The WTA Race to the Finals update has been published with the landscape following the first major looking really interesting as top players like Swiatek are outside of the top 10. The WTA Race is a fascinating thing to observe as the season goes along but it holds very little...
tennismajors.com
Thailand Open: Yastremska through to second round
Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska advanced to the second round of the Thailand Open by winning against Japanese Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-2 at the True Arena Hua Hin on Tuesday. Yastremska, ranked No 103, will play German Tatjana Maria, the No 6 seed, next. Hua Hin WTA 250, other first-round...
Australian Open director: Djokovic's hamstring had 3-cm tear
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Novak Djokovic played at the Grand Slam event with a muscle tear of 3 centimeters — a little more than an inch — in his left hamstring along the way to winning the championship. “He gets a bad rap, but at the end of the day, I don’t think anyone can question his athleticism. This guy, I did see, he had a 3-centimeter tear in his hammy,” Tiley said Wednesday in an interview with SEN Sportsday. “The doctors are ... going to tell you the truth,” Tiley said. “I think there was a lot of speculation of whether it was true or not. It’s hard to believe that someone can do what they do with those types of injuries. But he’s remarkable.” Djokovic won the trophy at Melbourne Park on Sunday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets for a record-extending 10th title there and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Rafael Nadal is the only other man who has won that many majors.
tennismajors.com
Cali Open: Kalieva reaches second round
Elvina Kalieva advanced to the second round of the Cali Open by edging out No 6 seed Hailey Baptiste 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Tuesday evening. Kalieva, ranked No 251, will face Italian Nuria Brancaccio next. Cali WTA 125K Series, other first-round results (Club...
tennismajors.com
Cali Open: Monnet advances to second round
Frenchwoman Carole Monnet advanced to the second round of the Cali Open by defeating American Jamie Loeb 6-3, 6-4 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Tuesday. Monnet, ranked No 225, will face the winner of the match between Hungarian Reka Luca Jani, the top seed, and Argentinian Nadia Podoroska next.
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Burel makes second round
French wildcard Clara Burel advanced to the second round of the Lyon Open by defeating Romanian Ana Bogdan 7-5, 6-4 at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Tuesday evening. Burel, ranked No 107, will play Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 5 seed, next. Lyon WTA 250, other first-round...
tennismajors.com
Thailand Open: Zhu books spot in quarter-finals
Chinese Lin Zhu reached the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open by defeating Su Jeong Jang 6-4, 7-6 (6) at the True Arena Hua Hin on Wednesday night. Zhu, ranked No 54, will play the winner of the match between Czech Linda Fruhvirtova, the No 8 seed, and Slovenian Tamara Zidansek next.
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Andreeva makes second round after Blinkova retirement
Qualifier Erika Andreeva advanced to the second round of the Lyon Open when No 8 seed Anna Blinkova retired on Tuesday at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon. Andreeva, ranked No 134, led 6-7 (3), 6-4, 4-0 when Blinkova, ranked No 64, pulled out on Tuesday at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon.
Clayton News Daily
WTA roundup: Alycia Parks upsets No. 4 Petra Martic at Lyon
Unseeded American Alycia Parks upset fourth-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the Open 6e Sens-Metropole in Lyon, France. Parks laced 12 aces and won 18 of her 33 second serves for the comeback win to advance to the quarterfinals. Martic won just eight of her 24 second serves.
tennismajors.com
Federer & Nadal congratulate Djokovic on 22nd Grand Slam title
Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open in Melbourne on Sunday, tying him with Rafael Nadal at 22 Grand Slam singles titles – the most by any player in the history of men’s tennis. And soon after, the Serb received congratulatory messages from both his rivals in the...
atptour.com
Paul Leads USA, Coric & Thiem In Action In Davis Cup Matches To Watch
Wawrinka plays for Switzerland as Ymer brothers hope to inspire Sweden. Last week, Tommy Paul enjoyed the best run of his career at the Australian Open, where he reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final. The 25-year-old is looking to maintain his momentum this week in the 2023 Davis Cup Qualifiers, where he leads the United States against Uzbekistan.
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Noskova makes last eight
Czech qualifier Linda Noskova won against Egyptian Mayar Sherif, the No 6 seed, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the last eight of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Wednesday evening. Noskova, ranked No 56, will face Colombian Camila Osorio next. Ahead of her victory,...
tennismajors.com
Lyon Open: Parks reaches last 8
American Alycia Parks won against Croat Petra Martic, the No 4 seed, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 to move into the last eight of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Wednesday. Parks, ranked No 79, will face the winner of the match between Montenegrin Danka...
tennisuptodate.com
Updated ATP Race to Turin after Australian Open as Djokovic, Tsitsipas and Khachanov lead the way
The ATP Race to Turin will be a long one but he was the first returns as Djokovic and Tsitsipas sit at the top of this one following their successful start in Australia. There will be many changes coming to the ATP Race standings as the season goes on but for now, Novak Djokovic sits on top. He might just remain there if he keeps playing the way he did because nobody was a match for him in Melbourne. The 4th member of the semi-final crew Tommy Paul sits at number four of the standings right now as Shelton, Korda, Lehecka, Norrie, Fritz, and Rublev finish off the top 10.
tennismajors.com
‘It’s tough to be happy with Nadal or Ruud’ – Match Points panel on Australian Open disappointments
The top two men’s seeds Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud crashed out of the Australian Open in the second round – so it’s no wonder the Match Points panel pinpointed them as the biggest disappointments of the tournament. Nadal went out in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5...
tennismajors.com
Why Djokovic is “just built differently”, satisfaction and disappointment in Melbourne – Match Points #44 podcast edition
The 2023 Australian Open ended with a 10th title for Novak Djokovic in the men’s draw and a first Grand Slam title for Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s draw. In the latest episode of our Match Points show, hosted by Josh Cohen, our experts Marion Bartoli and Ben Rothenberg analysed the first major of the season.
