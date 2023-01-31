ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tennismajors.com

Thailand Open: Zakharova makes second round

Russian Anastasia Zakharova won against Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Thailand Open at the True Arena Hua Hin on Tuesday. Zakharova, ranked No 186, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Bianca Andreescu, the top seed, and Harriet...
tennismajors.com

Thailand Open: Yastremska through to second round

Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska advanced to the second round of the Thailand Open by winning against Japanese Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-2 at the True Arena Hua Hin on Tuesday. Yastremska, ranked No 103, will play German Tatjana Maria, the No 6 seed, next. Hua Hin WTA 250, other first-round...
The Associated Press

Australian Open director: Djokovic's hamstring had 3-cm tear

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Novak Djokovic played at the Grand Slam event with a muscle tear of 3 centimeters — a little more than an inch — in his left hamstring along the way to winning the championship. “He gets a bad rap, but at the end of the day, I don’t think anyone can question his athleticism. This guy, I did see, he had a 3-centimeter tear in his hammy,” Tiley said Wednesday in an interview with SEN Sportsday. “The doctors are ... going to tell you the truth,” Tiley said. “I think there was a lot of speculation of whether it was true or not. It’s hard to believe that someone can do what they do with those types of injuries. But he’s remarkable.” Djokovic won the trophy at Melbourne Park on Sunday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets for a record-extending 10th title there and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Rafael Nadal is the only other man who has won that many majors.
tennismajors.com

Cali Open: Kalieva reaches second round

Elvina Kalieva advanced to the second round of the Cali Open by edging out No 6 seed Hailey Baptiste 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Tuesday evening. Kalieva, ranked No 251, will face Italian Nuria Brancaccio next. Cali WTA 125K Series, other first-round results (Club...
tennismajors.com

Cali Open: Monnet advances to second round

Frenchwoman Carole Monnet advanced to the second round of the Cali Open by defeating American Jamie Loeb 6-3, 6-4 at the Club Campestre de Cali on Tuesday. Monnet, ranked No 225, will face the winner of the match between Hungarian Reka Luca Jani, the top seed, and Argentinian Nadia Podoroska next.
tennismajors.com

Lyon Open: Burel makes second round

French wildcard Clara Burel advanced to the second round of the Lyon Open by defeating Romanian Ana Bogdan 7-5, 6-4 at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Tuesday evening. Burel, ranked No 107, will play Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 5 seed, next. Lyon WTA 250, other first-round...
tennismajors.com

Thailand Open: Zhu books spot in quarter-finals

Chinese Lin Zhu reached the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open by defeating Su Jeong Jang 6-4, 7-6 (6) at the True Arena Hua Hin on Wednesday night. Zhu, ranked No 54, will play the winner of the match between Czech Linda Fruhvirtova, the No 8 seed, and Slovenian Tamara Zidansek next.
tennismajors.com

Lyon Open: Andreeva makes second round after Blinkova retirement

Qualifier Erika Andreeva advanced to the second round of the Lyon Open when No 8 seed Anna Blinkova retired on Tuesday at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon. Andreeva, ranked No 134, led 6-7 (3), 6-4, 4-0 when Blinkova, ranked No 64, pulled out on Tuesday at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon.
Clayton News Daily

WTA roundup: Alycia Parks upsets No. 4 Petra Martic at Lyon

Unseeded American Alycia Parks upset fourth-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the Open 6e Sens-Metropole in Lyon, France. Parks laced 12 aces and won 18 of her 33 second serves for the comeback win to advance to the quarterfinals. Martic won just eight of her 24 second serves.
tennismajors.com

Federer & Nadal congratulate Djokovic on 22nd Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open in Melbourne on Sunday, tying him with Rafael Nadal at 22 Grand Slam singles titles – the most by any player in the history of men’s tennis. And soon after, the Serb received congratulatory messages from both his rivals in the...
atptour.com

Paul Leads USA, Coric & Thiem In Action In Davis Cup Matches To Watch

Wawrinka plays for Switzerland as Ymer brothers hope to inspire Sweden. Last week, Tommy Paul enjoyed the best run of his career at the Australian Open, where he reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final. The 25-year-old is looking to maintain his momentum this week in the 2023 Davis Cup Qualifiers, where he leads the United States against Uzbekistan.
tennismajors.com

Lyon Open: Noskova makes last eight

Czech qualifier Linda Noskova won against Egyptian Mayar Sherif, the No 6 seed, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the last eight of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Wednesday evening. Noskova, ranked No 56, will face Colombian Camila Osorio next. Ahead of her victory,...
tennismajors.com

Lyon Open: Parks reaches last 8

American Alycia Parks won against Croat Petra Martic, the No 4 seed, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 to move into the last eight of the Lyon Open at the Palais des Sports de Gerland Lyon on Wednesday. Parks, ranked No 79, will face the winner of the match between Montenegrin Danka...
tennisuptodate.com

Updated ATP Race to Turin after Australian Open as Djokovic, Tsitsipas and Khachanov lead the way

The ATP Race to Turin will be a long one but he was the first returns as Djokovic and Tsitsipas sit at the top of this one following their successful start in Australia. There will be many changes coming to the ATP Race standings as the season goes on but for now, Novak Djokovic sits on top. He might just remain there if he keeps playing the way he did because nobody was a match for him in Melbourne. The 4th member of the semi-final crew Tommy Paul sits at number four of the standings right now as Shelton, Korda, Lehecka, Norrie, Fritz, and Rublev finish off the top 10.

Comments / 0

Community Policy