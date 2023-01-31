Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Tipster says Huawei will surprise later this year with a new homegrown chipset
Earlier today we told you that the U.S. had made matters worse for Huawei by expanding its chip ban to include the 4G-only Qualcomm Snapdragon chips that the company has been using on its flagship models. So what will Huawei do? It's possible that the company already purchased enough chips to cover the upcoming P60 series and Mate 60 series. On the other hand, earlier this year there was a rumor that Huawei had mass-produced chipsets using the 12nm and 14nm process nodes.
Phone Arena
MWC 2023: Honor teases the global launch of its most advanced foldable phone
The global market for foldable phones will soon welcome a new addition: the Honor Magic Vs. This sleek and lightweight foldable was officially announced in China back in November last year with some cool specs and a great design. Now, about a month before one of the biggest events in...
The US may deal a massive blow to Huawei
After the Trump administration put Huawei on the denylist four years ago, the Biden administration is likely to strengthen it further.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🥀 The end for this smartphone giant?
Today on TDA, we talk Huawei's latest woes, ChatGPT, and the latest in Australia's search for a tiny radioactive capsule. 🌞 Good day all! It’s a busy, busy day here at Android Authority preparing for Galaxy Unpacked and the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch later. We’re expecting a full flagship smartphone lineup that could include a new Galaxy Book, too. Be sure to tune in at 1:00 PM ET today for the latest.
Gizmodo
Apple Analyst Says Company Will Finally Offer Up a Foldable iPad in 2024
Apple has yet to fold on the lingering image of itself as a maverick. But now that Samsung, Oppo, and Huawei are releasing plenty of foldable devices, one oft-cited analyst says that Apple will need a full year and change before it can release its first foldable device. Ming-Chi Kuo,...
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
notebookcheck.net
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Food blogger fined $18,500 after sharing a video of her illegally buying and eating a great white shark
A popular Chinese food blogger, known as Tizi, recently faced the consequences of breaking wildlife protection laws in China by illegally buying and eating a great white shark.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
The Samsung Galaxy S23's special Snapdragon processor is all but confirmed
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Leaks and reports have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup would go all in on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, ditching the Korean giant's in-house Exynos SoC. The move will come after years of criticism from power users, who were unhappy with the poor performance and overheating issues of the Korean giant's in-house chips. A rumor from early 2023 pointed to Samsung using a souped-up version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC inside the Galaxy S23. A new leak has now confirmed this change and revealed the chip's special branding.
OnePlus pulls OxygenOS 13 update that was bricking OnePlus 9 series phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In 2022, Samsung may have taken the cake for delivering Android updates at an impressive pace after rolling out One UI 5 so quickly. Meanwhile, even Google struggled to deliver the January Play system update to the Pixel 6 and 7. Unfortunately, attempts by OnePlus to get its older flagships up to date with modern software have gone awry. The company had to halt the release of its latest OxygenOS 13 firmware upgrade for the OnePlus 9 series because some devices refused to boot after applying the OTA.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Takes On MacBook Pro With Intel Core i9, Nvidia RTX 4070
Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro laptops are leveling up. At Samsung's Unpacked event Wednesday, the electronics giant announced the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra laptop alongside its latest flagship Galaxy S23 phones. Like Samsung's top Galaxy Ultra phones and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet, the Ultra laptop will have the best performance,...
Google and Samsung team up for Android-based Extended Reality headsets
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's February 2023 Unpacked event was dominated by the Galaxy S23 and, to a lesser extent, the Galaxy Book 3 series. These products are primarily iterative upgrades over their predecessor and don't bring any breakthrough new technology to the table. The company is working on a more exciting device, though: an "extended reality" headset. Samsung is usually the first to market with products in emerging categories, but it seems to have taken a different approach this time.
Phone Arena
Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22, but not the S22+ and S22 Ultra
Unless you've been hiding under a (remote) rock somewhere in the Appalachians for the last couple of weeks, chances are you know everything there is to know about Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra powerhouses. But what about last year's S22 family?. Obviously, the specs and...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Apple Insider
Samsung partners with Google & Qualcomm for mixed reality
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Samsung Gear VR may have been abandoned, but Samsung isn't out of the mixed reality game yet as it has entered a partnership with Qualcomm and Google for future products. Augmented reality, virtual reality,...
Android Authority
We see you, Samsung: Global markets are subsidizing US Galaxy S23 prices
The Pixel 7 Pro is cheaper than the S23 in Europe and that tells you what you need to know about Samsung's priorities. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is finally here, which means we no longer have to endure a constant stream of leaks and rumors — until the Galaxy S24 leaks start in two weeks, ha! Nevertheless, the phones seem to be interesting, though minor, upgrades over the Galaxy S22 series.
Android Authority
Samsung reveals its plans to start working on extended reality devices
The company has formed partnerships with Qualcomm and Google. Samsung revealed its plans to start working on extended reality devices. Samsung has partnered with Qualcomm and Google for its plans. Samsung is also forming service partnerships with Meta and Microsoft. The Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 series aren’t...
