ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden

The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Democrats Trying To Add New State

D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
WASHINGTON, DC
WITF

Majority of 16,000 canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Democrats

New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff

White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s forthcoming departure from office has concerned liberals who have come to know him as a crucial ally in President Biden’s Washington. Klain, one of Biden’s oldest confidants, has worked to ease the Democratic Party’s divide, serving as connective tissue between progressives and the establishment figures closest to the…
ILLINOIS STATE
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

House Democrats fear GOP members could endanger Biden at State of the Union

A group of 14 House Democrats are voicing fears that House Republicans’ reversal of security rules enacted after the January 6 attack could allow one of their Republican colleagues to threaten the life of President Joe Biden or other attendees in the House chamber during next week’s State of the Union speech.Mr Biden is set to deliver his annual message to Congress on Tuesday, 7 February. It will be his second State of the Union speech to Congress and his first since Republicans took control of the House by winning a majority in last year’s midterm elections.One of the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Democrats sidestep on Kyrsten Sinema challenger as Republicans wish she’d join the GOP ranks

Democratic disconfort was on display as senators kept mum on Representative Ruben Gallego’s decision to run against Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, despite her defection from the party last month. On the other side of the aisle, while Ms Sinema has refused to join the Republican Party, many of her GOP colleagues wish she would change her mind, given her friendliness with many of the members. Senator Mitt Romney worked closely with Ms Sinema throughout the first two years of the Biden administration. The two were lead negotiators on the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Utah Republican was...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy