Read full article on original website
Related
These 4 senators are the most likely to lose their seats in 2024
A top non-partisan political handicapper predicts Democrats face a serious challenge holding on to four crucial Senate seats as they attempt to protect their razor-thin majority in 2024
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Think DeSantis Can Beat Trump In GOP Race? Not If This Happens, Polls Show
The 2024 presidential election is around 22 months away but could heat up as a big topic in 2023. Three candidates currently lead the way in polls ahead of the next presidential election. Here’s a look at one big factor that may decide who wins the Republican nomination:. What...
Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden
The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
Democrats Trying To Add New State
D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Majority of 16,000 canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Democrats
New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county...
Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff
White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s forthcoming departure from office has concerned liberals who have come to know him as a crucial ally in President Biden’s Washington. Klain, one of Biden’s oldest confidants, has worked to ease the Democratic Party’s divide, serving as connective tissue between progressives and the establishment figures closest to the…
How the White House plans to target 18 House Republicans from districts Biden won
In parts of the West Wing and Capitol Hill, they're known as "The 18" -- the 18 House Republicans elected in districts where voters supported President Joe Biden over Donald Trump. His aides are putting together plans to squeeze and shame them in the hopes of peeling off a few key votes over the next two years.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
California Republican hopes to oust the GOP's national leader
The insular GOP fight will take place in Dana Point this week as the party tries to regroup after three disappointing elections.
House Democrats fear GOP members could endanger Biden at State of the Union
A group of 14 House Democrats are voicing fears that House Republicans’ reversal of security rules enacted after the January 6 attack could allow one of their Republican colleagues to threaten the life of President Joe Biden or other attendees in the House chamber during next week’s State of the Union speech.Mr Biden is set to deliver his annual message to Congress on Tuesday, 7 February. It will be his second State of the Union speech to Congress and his first since Republicans took control of the House by winning a majority in last year’s midterm elections.One of the...
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
The House on Thursday passed a bill to prevent the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-owned entities in response to Biden's drawdown of SPR reserves.
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
Dianne Feinstein's 2024 Senate campaign raised just $558.91 at the end of last year. It may be the clearest sign yet that she won't seek re-election.
If Feinstein was seriously planning to give fundraising juggernauts Adam Schiff and Katie Porter a run for their money, she'd be in trouble.
Wesley Ruiz's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Wesley Ruiz reportedly died by lethal injection at 6:41 p.m. local time on Wednesday, nearly 16 years after he killed police officer Mark Nix.
A quarter of GOP say they'd back Trump as independent in 2024, threatening to split vote: Poll
More than a quarter of Republican voters say they’d back former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election even if he runs as a third-party candidate — possibly threatening to split the GOP electorate as the party seeks to win back the White House.
Ron DeSantis has a 12-point lead over Donald Trump in a potential 2024 New Hampshire primary matchup: poll
In the UNH poll, a little under half (46%) of GOP voters felt Trump should run for president again, while roughly 50% thought he should forgo a bid.
Democrats sidestep on Kyrsten Sinema challenger as Republicans wish she’d join the GOP ranks
Democratic disconfort was on display as senators kept mum on Representative Ruben Gallego’s decision to run against Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, despite her defection from the party last month. On the other side of the aisle, while Ms Sinema has refused to join the Republican Party, many of her GOP colleagues wish she would change her mind, given her friendliness with many of the members. Senator Mitt Romney worked closely with Ms Sinema throughout the first two years of the Biden administration. The two were lead negotiators on the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Utah Republican was...
Comments / 0