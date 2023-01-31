ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rain pounds northern New Zealand; further flooding expected

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXZux_0kX97jkB00

Auckland prepared for another round of flooding as rain battered northern New Zealand's Northland region, which declared an emergency Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of the deluge.

A state of emergency was already in place for Auckland, which saw deadly record rainfall Friday. Officials had closed schools for the week and were asking people to work from home if possible as the nation's largest city braced for more flooding.

On Friday, the amount of rain that would typically fall during an entire summer hit in a single day. At one point on Friday evening, more than 15 centimeters (6 inches) of rain fell in three hours, killing four in flooding and landslides.

Emergency officials said some 200 homes and businesses around the city were assessed after the floods as too unsafe to enter.

Resident Cassie Clark examined flood damage to one Auckland home Tuesday, saying everything was destroyed.

“The beds, the linen, the clothes, the couches, everything inside is ruined. The actual walls are damaged, it’s all soft now, it’s not going to hold,” Clark said. "Everything that this family has had over the last 10 years has been taken away from them in a split second.”

Starting Tuesday, Northland was under a “red warning” — used for “only the most extreme weather events,” according to the MetService website.

“As expected, it’s lines of heavy falls coming in in bands, so stop-start with the risk of extremely intense rainfalls,” said MetService Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths.

Griffiths said rain was expected throughout Tuesday evening with heavier rainfall anticipated overnight until about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“This rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding,” said Auckland Emergency Management Controller Rachel Kelleher. “Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.”

Auckland Airport has warned that flight schedules may be disrupted for several days.

___

AP journalist Moussa Moussa contributed to this report from Sydney , Australia.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

California hit with one final round of storms

California has been hit by a final round of storms, bringing more rain and snow to a state already reeling from at least 19 weather-related deaths. Rain and snow were expected Monday overnight and into early Tuesday morning in parts of the state. Although weather should improve this week, many...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

More rain to prolong threat of life-threatening flooding in New Zealand

AccuWeather meteorologists say that more rain is on the way for the drenched islands of New Zealand just days after an epic deluge led to deadly and record-breaking flooding. The country's largest city, Auckland, is home to more than 1.6 million people who have been battling the worst of the heavy rain and flooding for several days in what Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called an "unprecedented event" on Twitter Friday.
natureworldnews.com

24 Trillion Gallons of Water Unloaded in California Due to Weeks of Relentless Storms

According to reports, the relentless storms in California unloaded about 24 trillion gallons of water, helping to ease the prolonged drought conditions. Weather forecasts raised concerns over the rounds of heavy rain in California and the West Coasts. However, forecasts explained that the combination of a bomb cyclone and atmospheric rivers helped to bring more rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast

Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas

Life-threatening wind chills are expected across parts of the Midwest on Thursday as the bitter cold sweeps into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.Wind chill temperatures will plummet as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (F) below zero in New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, the coldest in decades.Forecasters warned that the subzero conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in ten minutes and told residents to limit their time outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.The Arctic blast comes after a prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee...
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings

According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Weather Forecast: Severe Weather Conditions To Unload in Portions of Southern United States; Isolated Tornadoes, Damaging Wind Gusts Possible

Severe weather conditions are expected to unfold in portions of Southern United this week, unloading flooding downpours, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Residents in the forecasted and affected areas should stay updated with the severe weather conditions. In addition, motorists should check the weather in the Southern U.S. before traveling.
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Storm system threatens Northeast with heavy snow, rain

A massive storm system that brought nearly a foot of snow to some parts of the Midwest is now threatening millions of residents in the Northeast with heavy snow, torrential rain and high winds. The winter storm brought 11 inches of snow across Kansas on Saturday, which shut down some...
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather With Isolated Tornadoes to Unleash in Portions of Midwest, Tennessee Valleys, Ohio After Hitting Southern Plains

The latest forecast warned that severe weather conditions are expected to rampage portions of the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Tenessee Valleys after pounding portions of Southern Plains. Residents should watch out for tornado outbreaks in the affected areas. Motorists should also consider the severe weather conditions in the South, resulting...
OHIO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain to Unload in Southeastern, South-Central United States This Weekend Until Next week; Flash Flood, Thunderstorms Expected

The latest weather forecast said that portions of the Southeastern and South-Central United States would expect severe weather conditions, unloading flooding rainfall, damaging winds, thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. Residents and motorists should keep updated with the weather reports as the weather could be dangerous. The USA Today reported that about...
GEORGIA STATE
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow and colder air all return today

Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking rain and snow chances coming in from the northwest to start your Thursday morning out. Not only that, temperatures will be much colder today and for Friday as we get the weekend started. While dry this weekend as temperatures improve, we are watching a few systems early next week.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
333K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy