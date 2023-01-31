Read full article on original website
Is the Colorado River Rising?
Reservoirs along the Colorado River reached record lows last year, but recent rainfall has brought hope to the region.
Are Lake Mead's Water Levels Rising?
Lake Mead is rapidly hurtling towards dead pool level, which would be dire for surrounding communities that rely on it for electricity.
Lake Mead Water Levels Before and After Drought Is Sobering Shot of Future
Before the drought hit in 2000, Lake Mead's water levels used to hit highs of 1,225 feet. Now, they reach lows of 1,040 feet.
The river's end: Amid Colorado water cuts, Mexico seeks to restore its lost oasis
In Mexico, where the shrinking Colorado River no longer flows to the sea, some are calling for a "water revolution."
Why desert golf courses and artificial lakes remain untouched by the Colorado River crisis
In the Coachella Valley, water continues flowing to lakes and golf courses, even as the Colorado River reaches new lows. Critics say it's time to limit heavy water use.
coloradopolitics.com
California refuses to sign onto Colorado River states' proposal for usage reductions
Colorado and five other Colorado River states have reached a consensus on how they plan to reduce their water usage, the states announced Monday. California, notably, is not a part of the consensus. The proposal, which the states will submit to the federal Bureau of Reclamation, suggests changes to the...
Good News Network
Near-Record Snowfall in California Mountains Might Reverse State’s Historic Drought
Europe isn’t the only place that’s experiencing unusual winter weather. California’s snowfall in the mountains this year is nearly double the seasonal average, giving the drought-stricken state hope for a moist 2023. Last Tuesday, the state performed its first formal snow survey up in the Sierra Nevadas....
AZFamily
Helicopter circling Phoenix scans for radioactivity ahead of Super Bowl
Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
California releases its own plan for Colorado River cuts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California released a plan Tuesday detailing how Western states reliant on the Colorado River should save more water. It came a day after the six other states in the river basin made a competing proposal. In a letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, California...
Why is it a travesty when Ducey buses immigrants, but not when Hobbs does it?
I disagree with several policies proposed by Arizona’s new governor but must give credit for one she mentioned at a press conference last week. Katie Hobbs will continue Gov. Doug Ducey’s policy of moving migrants from our strapped border communities to other parts of the country. The only change Hobbs made was adding...
Six-state solution to Colorado River crisis could end up saving hydropower in the West — or in court
Six of the seven states on the Colorado River submitted a plan Monday that could save hydropower at two dams and the West’s $5 billion-a-year agricultural industry. But without agreement from California — the largest water user on the Colorado — the proposal could fall flat. Or...
Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks
Competing priorities, outsized demands and the federal government's retreat from a threatened deadline stymied a deal last summer on how to drastically reduce water use from the Colorado River.
In the West, pressure to count water lost to evaporation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Exposed to the beating sun and hot dry air, more than 10% of the water carried by the Colorado River evaporates, leaks or spills as the 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) powerhouse of the West flows through the region’s dams, reservoirs and open-air canals. For decades, key stewards...
‘We are in this together,’ NV Sen. Rosen reacts to 6-state water agreement; asks Park Service to keep Lake Mead boat launches open
Just over a month ago the National Park Service (NPS) asked for the public's opinion on several concepts it has regarding the future of marinas and boat launches at Lake Mead. One of the concepts would shut down all concessions and facilities. This is what triggered Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen to send another letter to the NPS asking that the ramps and marinas remain.
BBC
Colorado River: US states fail to reach deal on cutting water use
Seven US Western states that rely on the drought-stricken Colorado River have failed to reach an agreement on cutting water consumption. California, the largest user, did not join a water cut proposal put forward by six others by a federally requested 31 January deadline. A two-decade drought has shrunk the...
CNBC
Colorado River deadline passes with no deal on voluntary water cuts
The seven states that rely on the drought-stricken Colorado River failed to meet a Jan. 31 federal deadline to strike a deal on voluntarily cutting their water use. After negotiations reached a standstill, six of the seven states — Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — submitted a "consensus-based modeling alternative."
