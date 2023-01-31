ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

AZFamily

Helicopter circling Phoenix scans for radioactivity ahead of Super Bowl

PHOENIX, AZ
8 News Now

‘We are in this together,’ NV Sen. Rosen reacts to 6-state water agreement; asks Park Service to keep Lake Mead boat launches open

Just over a month ago the National Park Service (NPS) asked for the public's opinion on several concepts it has regarding the future of marinas and boat launches at Lake Mead. One of the concepts would shut down all concessions and facilities. This is what triggered Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen to send another letter to the NPS asking that the ramps and marinas remain.
NEVADA STATE
BBC

Colorado River: US states fail to reach deal on cutting water use

Seven US Western states that rely on the drought-stricken Colorado River have failed to reach an agreement on cutting water consumption. California, the largest user, did not join a water cut proposal put forward by six others by a federally requested 31 January deadline. A two-decade drought has shrunk the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Colorado River deadline passes with no deal on voluntary water cuts

The seven states that rely on the drought-stricken Colorado River failed to meet a Jan. 31 federal deadline to strike a deal on voluntarily cutting their water use. After negotiations reached a standstill, six of the seven states — Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — submitted a "consensus-based modeling alternative."
COLORADO STATE

