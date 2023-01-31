ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KVIA

In a signing day switch-up, LJ Martin signs with BYU instead of Stanford

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you live in El Paso and know anything about high school football, you'd know the name LJ Martin. The four-star running back from Canutillo has shined for the eagles over the years, producing scintillating football every Friday night but now it's time for him to take his talents elsewhere.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Be Mindful: Putting one foot in front of the other

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Running a marathon is no easy feat, but for Gonzalo Espinoza, it's the challenge he loves. "It's a battle with the mind," Gonzalo said. "You don't think that you can finish it, but you can." It's not the first time Gonzalo has had to battle...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Military-style weapon found on street on Ft. Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- ABC-7 has learned a military-style weapon was somehow left abandoned in the middle of the street on Fort Bliss. ABC-7 obtained this picture showing the M2 Browning .50 caliber weapon on the street at Sgt. Major Blvd and Constitution Ave. We have reached out...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Deadly motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was killed after a motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley Wednesday night, according to a family member close to the victim. El Paso Police say it happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection Hawkins Blvd. and Phoenix Dr. near the El Paso Community College: Valle Verde Campus.
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Popular Santa Fe Grill Opening 2 New Standalone Restaurants In NM

Exciting news for fans of Santa Fe Grill, the favorite burrito spot located inside Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces. About a year ago, we told you that the Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces were being turned into Circle K gas stations. Many fans of Santa Fe Grill were worried that their favorite spot to grab a quick burrito was going to close, but thankfully that wasn't the case.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

LCPS hosts town hall for feedback on upcoming academic calendar

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Changes could be on the horizon for the Las Cruces Public School District's academic calendar. The LCPS Calendar committee is hosting a town hall where they plan to share 2 draft calendars for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. This comes after the district switched...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Slight rain chance tonight; wintry mix east of El Paso

A slight chance for a few light rain showers tonight with frozen precipitation more likely in Hudspeth and Culberson counties through Thursday morning. The rest of the week looks good with lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. We could hit 70 degrees by Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces Public Schools could change its school calendar again

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools could be changing their school calendar again. LCPS said they were asking for the community's input on a new school calendar for the upcoming school year. The district told KFOX14 this came after many parents shared their feedback about it...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Village of Vinton allows Municipal Judge appointment to expire

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Municipal Judge Roger Rodriguez's appointment has expired in the Village of Vinton, according to a report first published by KTEP. The article from KTEP reported that Rodriguez appeared at the village's Jan. 17th council meeting. Rodriguez asked to be allowed "to continue to serve this...
VINTON, TX
nmsuroundup.com

‘We’ve come a long way,’ NMSU graduate workers strike a deal with administration

This spring semester marks a change for university graduate workers, who have successfully concluded their first contractual agreement with New Mexico State University administration, after months of heated negotiations. The graduate students, represented by the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America, have been negotiating this contract with NMSU...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Human smuggling pursuit ends in crash in the Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety officials have confirmed an early morning human smuggling pursuit. According to officials, the pursuit started in Downtown El Paso and ended in a crash at Joshua court and Durrill road in the Lower Valley. The driver and migrants then fled...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Residents concerned over large predatory cats in Las Cruces neighborhoods

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the Las Cruces Police Department, several Las Cruces area residents have reported seeing large predatory cats in residential neighborhoods during the last few weeks. The sightings are leaving some residents concerned since large cats have been known to roam into residential areas and prey on pets. Pet owners […]
LAS CRUCES, NM

