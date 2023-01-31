Read full article on original website
Sports Desk: Lobos lose by double-digits for first time this season
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team fell to Utah State 84-73 on Wednesday night. UNM struggled early, as the Aggies scored 20 points off turnovers in the first half alone and the deficit was too much to overcome. “At the end of the day they made 27 free throws to our 11,” said […]
KVIA
In a signing day switch-up, LJ Martin signs with BYU instead of Stanford
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you live in El Paso and know anything about high school football, you'd know the name LJ Martin. The four-star running back from Canutillo has shined for the eagles over the years, producing scintillating football every Friday night but now it's time for him to take his talents elsewhere.
New Mexico State adds 10 more players to 38-man signing class on Signing Day
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State added 10 players to its 2023 signing class on National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Aggies, who inked 28 players during the early signing period in December, added a pair of Power-5 players on Wednesday in Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin and Wyoming defensive back Keonte Glitton. […]
KVIA
Be Mindful: Putting one foot in front of the other
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Running a marathon is no easy feat, but for Gonzalo Espinoza, it's the challenge he loves. "It's a battle with the mind," Gonzalo said. "You don't think that you can finish it, but you can." It's not the first time Gonzalo has had to battle...
Texas Bed Bath & Beyonds are Closing, Did El Paso Make the List?
Bed Bath & Beyond is the latest in the big booming business that once was to start slimming down its brick & mortars. It announced that it is closing its doors to 87 of its stores... and Texas made the list. Good news?. El Paso did not. El Paso currently...
KVIA
Military-style weapon found on street on Ft. Bliss
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- ABC-7 has learned a military-style weapon was somehow left abandoned in the middle of the street on Fort Bliss. ABC-7 obtained this picture showing the M2 Browning .50 caliber weapon on the street at Sgt. Major Blvd and Constitution Ave. We have reached out...
KFOX 14
NMSU accepts applications for engineering summer program for middle, high school students
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University has hosted the NM PREP Middle School Academy and high school academy program since 2016. The program is a hands-on, engineering summer program. NM PREP will host four programs on the Las Cruces campus, one near the San Ildefonso Pueblo...
The Most Popular Breakfast Spot in All of New Mexico Is Minutes From El Paso
Stacker put together a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state and the top spot in all of New Mexico is just a short drive from El Paso. If you're a breakfast enthusiast who likes variety and doesn't mind taking a cruise, read on. The Shed -...
KVIA
Deadly motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas -- A man was killed after a motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley Wednesday night, according to a family member close to the victim. El Paso Police say it happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection Hawkins Blvd. and Phoenix Dr. near the El Paso Community College: Valle Verde Campus.
Popular Santa Fe Grill Opening 2 New Standalone Restaurants In NM
Exciting news for fans of Santa Fe Grill, the favorite burrito spot located inside Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces. About a year ago, we told you that the Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces were being turned into Circle K gas stations. Many fans of Santa Fe Grill were worried that their favorite spot to grab a quick burrito was going to close, but thankfully that wasn't the case.
KFOX 14
LCPS hosts town hall for feedback on upcoming academic calendar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Changes could be on the horizon for the Las Cruces Public School District's academic calendar. The LCPS Calendar committee is hosting a town hall where they plan to share 2 draft calendars for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. This comes after the district switched...
KVIA
Slight rain chance tonight; wintry mix east of El Paso
A slight chance for a few light rain showers tonight with frozen precipitation more likely in Hudspeth and Culberson counties through Thursday morning. The rest of the week looks good with lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. We could hit 70 degrees by Sunday.
KVIA
Be Mindful: ABC-7 probing access to medical care for El Paso veterans in ‘Be Mindful’ segment
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- ABC-7 is looking into the ease and access to medical care for the region's military veterans. It's a journey we started several weeks ago since learning of the death of Rob Renz. Mr. Renz was a military veteran who died on January 10 after...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces Public Schools host public meetings to preview draft calendar for 2023-2024
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Public Schools has created a draft school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. LCPS will host a town hall-style meeting on Thursday to share the draft school calendar. The LCPS board could vote to approve the calendar at their next regular...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces Public Schools could change its school calendar again
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools could be changing their school calendar again. LCPS said they were asking for the community's input on a new school calendar for the upcoming school year. The district told KFOX14 this came after many parents shared their feedback about it...
El Paso Born Chef Returns and Visits Her Favorite Hometown Restaurants
Anytime famous El Paso chefs are mentioned, I think we all immediately think: Aarón Sánchez!. Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One â“ Grand Tasting Presented By ShopRite Featuring Culinary Demonstrations Presented By Capital One. Getty Images...
KVIA
Village of Vinton allows Municipal Judge appointment to expire
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Municipal Judge Roger Rodriguez's appointment has expired in the Village of Vinton, according to a report first published by KTEP. The article from KTEP reported that Rodriguez appeared at the village's Jan. 17th council meeting. Rodriguez asked to be allowed "to continue to serve this...
nmsuroundup.com
‘We’ve come a long way,’ NMSU graduate workers strike a deal with administration
This spring semester marks a change for university graduate workers, who have successfully concluded their first contractual agreement with New Mexico State University administration, after months of heated negotiations. The graduate students, represented by the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America, have been negotiating this contract with NMSU...
KVIA
Human smuggling pursuit ends in crash in the Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety officials have confirmed an early morning human smuggling pursuit. According to officials, the pursuit started in Downtown El Paso and ended in a crash at Joshua court and Durrill road in the Lower Valley. The driver and migrants then fled...
Residents concerned over large predatory cats in Las Cruces neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the Las Cruces Police Department, several Las Cruces area residents have reported seeing large predatory cats in residential neighborhoods during the last few weeks. The sightings are leaving some residents concerned since large cats have been known to roam into residential areas and prey on pets. Pet owners […]
