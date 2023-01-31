2 Supplements Doctors Recommend For A Healthier Gut: Probiotics And Fiber

Your gut health is essential to overall wellbeing. By maintaining a healthy gut microbiome, you can not only keep your digestion in check, but also reduce inflammation, lower your risk of heart disease, and even lose weight. And while there are many moving parts that play into the health of your gut, one of the simplest things you can do every day to keep things running in tip-top shape is to take a few supplements.

To discover two of the best gut-healthy supplements you can take every day, we spoke to health experts Dr. Matt Chalmers and nurse practitioner Caitlin Policastro . They told us that probiotics and fiber supplements are some of the best options out there. Read on to learn about how each of these supplements can help you reach optimal gut health!

Shutterstock

1. Probiotics

When it comes to gut-healthy supplements, it doesn’t get much better than an essential probiotic. According to Policastro, "One of the best things to do to enhance gut function and eliminate toxins and infections properly is to take a good quality pro and prebiotic.” Probiotics are live microorganisms that can help restore balance of the good and bad bacteria in your gut microbiome in order to prevent a range of digestive issues, from gas and bloating to diarrhea. While you can fit probiotics into your daily diet by eating fermented foods like kimchi, yogurt, and more, taking a daily supplement is a sure-fire way to ensure you’re getting enough. “This will enhance the 'good' bacteria in your gut that allows your GI system to defend itself properly,” Policastro says.

However, not all probiotic supplements are equal. To make sure you’re picking a good one, Chalmers says you could choose probiotics with a high CFU (colony-forming unit), "which indicates its strength, and ones that are specifically labeled for breaking down food." Got it!

Shutterstock

2. Fiber

In addition to consuming probiotics, fitting a healthy amount of fiber into your diet is also essential for a healthy gut. Fiber is important to your overall health because it helps your body digest food, regulate blood sugar, and more. “The more fiber we have in a meal the slower the sugar is absorbed, preventing glucose spikes throughout the day," Dr. Craig Primack of Scottsdale Weight Loss Center says.

For this reason, it’s important to eat high-fiber foods like beans, veggies, fruit, and whole grains. But if you really want to increase your fiber intake because you’re worried you’re not eating enough of it in your day-to-day life, a fiber supplement is always a great way to go.

Of course, maintaining optimal gut health requires more than just supplements–to keep your digestive system happy and healthy, you should prioritize daily exercise, balanced meals, stress management, and more. However, by incorporating these two supplements into your daily routine, you’ll be well on your way to a healthier gut!