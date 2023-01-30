Not all collagen-promoting ingredients are the same. Collagen, an abundant structural protein found in human skin, has been a cornerstone focus in skin care product development for many decades. However, existing cosmetic ingredients known to promote collagens in cell studies mostly target dermal collagens I and III. Both are found in the deeper layer of skin (the dermis). Now, a new approach towards targeting collagen has been discovered—DL Linefade has been found to impart a stimulatory effect on collagen IV. This protein resides closer to the skin’s surface, located at the interface of the epidermis and dermis. The structural features of collagen IV include a unique pliable consistency, which is organized in a sheet-like network forming an anchor between the skin layers1. With chronological aging, collagen IV progressively depletes, and the dermal-epidermal junction (DEJ) flattens leading to a loss of the skin’s youthful structural properties2. These changes that occur at the DEJ contribute to the age-related remodeling of the skin, and produce visible signs of aging.

1 DAY AGO