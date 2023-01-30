Read full article on original website
DL Linefade™ found to improve wrinkles and sagging skin in a peer-reviewed study
Not all collagen-promoting ingredients are the same. Collagen, an abundant structural protein found in human skin, has been a cornerstone focus in skin care product development for many decades. However, existing cosmetic ingredients known to promote collagens in cell studies mostly target dermal collagens I and III. Both are found in the deeper layer of skin (the dermis). Now, a new approach towards targeting collagen has been discovered—DL Linefade has been found to impart a stimulatory effect on collagen IV. This protein resides closer to the skin’s surface, located at the interface of the epidermis and dermis. The structural features of collagen IV include a unique pliable consistency, which is organized in a sheet-like network forming an anchor between the skin layers1. With chronological aging, collagen IV progressively depletes, and the dermal-epidermal junction (DEJ) flattens leading to a loss of the skin’s youthful structural properties2. These changes that occur at the DEJ contribute to the age-related remodeling of the skin, and produce visible signs of aging.
Sally Beauty Expands Bondbar Hair Repair System Offerings
The bond-building line first launched in October 2022 with No. 3- Bonding Pre-Shampoo, No. 4- Bonding Shampoo, No. 5- Bonding Conditioner and No. 6- Bonding Styling Cream. Bondbar’s bonding technology works by penetrating deep into the hair cortex, creating new hydrogen and ionic bonds that support and restore the internal keratin structure. This is said to provide improved strength and manageability for damaged hair.
