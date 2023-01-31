The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice will present a special forum on probation reform in Delaware from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, via Zoom. “The present probation system in Delaware is costly, inefficient, and does not assist offenders in re-entering society, resulting in a return to prison for technical violations, not new crimes,” said Clara Licata, SDARJ legislative and advocacy chair. “The current one-size-fits-all system does not tailor probation to the offender’s needs and does not assist the offender in acquiring the services that are ordered, such as addiction treatment.”

