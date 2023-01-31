Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
First class of Certified Peer Specialists graduate at Howard Young Correctional Institution
The Delaware Department of Correction's new Certified Peer Support Specialist training program graduated its first cohort at the Howard Young Correctional Institution Thursday. Delaware prisons and behavioral health providers are seeing a workforce shortage with outreach workers, counselors and medical staff all stretched thin. The new program is part of...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Community Foundation awards capital grants
The Delaware Community Foundation recently awarded $254,823 in capital grants to 22 organizations providing meals, mental health services and other essential services around the state. Grants are underwritten by the Delaware Forever Fund and other funds supporting capital needs of nonprofits throughout Delaware. This year’s recipients that serve Sussex County...
Cape Gazette
SDARJ to host probation reform forum Feb. 9
The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice will present a special forum on probation reform in Delaware from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, via Zoom. “The present probation system in Delaware is costly, inefficient, and does not assist offenders in re-entering society, resulting in a return to prison for technical violations, not new crimes,” said Clara Licata, SDARJ legislative and advocacy chair. “The current one-size-fits-all system does not tailor probation to the offender’s needs and does not assist the offender in acquiring the services that are ordered, such as addiction treatment.”
Better pay for Delaware child care workers among recommendations in new report
A year-long effort to improve early childhood education in Delaware ended Monday with a report from the state’s Office of Early Learning. The report from the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee outlines a series of steps the state can take to better prepare the youngest Delawareans for success in the early elementary school years and beyond.
Delaware hires its first environmental justice coordinator
Urban geographer Katera Moore has taken on the role of Delaware’s first environmental justice coordinator, the state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Thursday. DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said the department wants to reach people of color and low-income communities, which have disproportionately faced adverse human...
Momentum builds to install filtered water stations in all Delaware schools to ‘get the lead out’
As Delaware officials retest all water consumption points in K-12 schools for the presence of lead after a botched previous effort, a consensus view has emerged for the best solution to keep kids safe. That remedy is the installation and maintenance of filtering systems, a fix that’s already in use...
WBOC
Lt. Governor Hall-Long Announces Purchase of Care Infant Formula for Delaware Families
NEWARK, Del. - Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long announced on Wednesday that the State of Delaware, in partnership with Donate Delaware, has purchased 44,000 canisters of Care Infant Formula from Gensco Pharma. Delaware families with a child under the age of one are eligible to receive one 28.2 oz canister...
delawarepublic.org
Two public health call centers are closing down
Delaware’s COVID-19 call center launched on March 4, 2020- 7 days before the state’s first presumptive positive case of COVID was announced, and 8 days before Gov. John Carney declared a state of emergency. The need for the COVID-19 call center was realized when the Division of Public...
Multiple COVID cases reported after in-person meetings at Delaware capitol
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. As Delaware state lawmakers launch several weeks of budget hearings, health officials warn...
delawarepublic.org
State encourages Delawareans to claim missing money
Delaware’s Office of Unclaimed Property is encouraging First State residents to check and see if they have missing assets waiting to be claimed. Delaware is participating in a country-wide campaign called National Unclaimed Property Day. With so many companies incorporated in the First State, Delaware has returned more than...
WGMD Radio
Free Baby Formula Pickup Locations in Delaware Starting Tomorrow
If you have a child under the age of one, you are eligible to receive a free 28.2 oz canister of formula starting tomorrow, Feb. 2nd. Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall announced today that the State of Delaware, in partnership with Donate Delaware, has purchased 44,000 canisters of Care Infant Formula from Gensco Pharma. The canisters will be distributed to high-needs areas throughout Delaware. A family member can get the formula at one of the distribution sites listed below and on the Lt. Governor’s website.
Affirmative Action in Delaware: The fine line between diversity and discrimination
DOVER, DE. - Affirmative action has long been controversial in the United States, particularly in Delaware. Affirmative action policy was introduced to address the legacy of discrimination and inequality faced by minority groups in areas such as education and employment. Despite its good intentions, the implementation of affirmative action has sparked heated debates about the role of race in decision-making processes.
Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter, makes first donations to Delaware charitable groups
The Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter has donated $15,000 to three Delaware entities who emphasize the health, safety, welfare and development of children. The Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter’s focus is raising funds for Delaware and mid-Atlantic-based nonprofit organizations with a concentration on assisting Delaware...
WBOC
Carney Agrees Restriction on Judgeships is Unconstitutional
DOVER, Del. (AP) - Democratic Gov. John Carney has acknowledged that a provision splitting positions on Delaware's highest courts between Republicans and Democrats is unconstitutional. Under a proposed consent agreement filed in federal court Monday, Carney agreed that a “major-party” provision in Delaware’s constitution regarding appointments to the state’s three...
WDEL 1150AM
DelDOT removes 59,000 bags of trash from Delaware's roadways in 2022
DelDOT said they removed over 59,000 bags of trash alongside Delaware's roadways in 2022. DelDOT credited the work done by DelDOT maintenence employees, Adopt-A-Highway participants, Work A Day Earn A Pay, and inmate work from the Department of Correction. Among the 2022 removals were 6,000 tires, 3,500 signs, and 250...
Cape Gazette
Delaware indoor track championships set this weekend in Maryland
The Delaware Indoor Track & Field State Championships will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 in Landover, Md., at the 200-meter oval at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex. The facility opened in 2000 with much fanfare. According to the Washington Post, the $31 million complex – a high-tech sports...
Cape Gazette
DNREC relaunches living shoreline cost share program
Landowners, homeowners associations and community boards who qualify are invited to apply for help with the cost of installing living shorelines, through an expanded program offered by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. DNREC’s Living Shoreline Cost Share Program aims to help protect properties in watersheds throughout...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's going to be a bit chilly this first weekend in February and you know what that means - it's a perfect time to hit the beach and go for a dip in the frosty waters of the Atlantic Ocean. That's right, it's Polar Bear Plunge Weekend 2023 in Rehoboth...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Covid-19 cases tied to Legislative Hall lead to mask advisory
The Delaware Division of Public Health is reporting multiple positive cases of Covid-19 that could be related to several in-person events last week in and around Legislative Hall. DPH is recommending to those planning to attend Joint Finance Committee hearings beginning Tuesday Jan. 31, to take recommended steps. It was...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Chunk the Groundhog' calls Delaware family's garden home
'Chunk the Groundhog' calls Delaware family's garden home. Groundhog Day is everyday for a family in Delaware. Their backyard is a groundhog's paradise.
