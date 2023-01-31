ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

RI native will coach at NBA All-Star Game

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6QW0_0kX93vwp00

(AP) — Joe Mazzulla started the season as an assistant coach. He then became interim head coach of the Boston Celtics , in a most unexpected way.

And now, the NBA’s youngest head coach is headed to the All-Star Game.

The 34-year-old Mazzulla and his Celtics staff of assistants will coach Team Giannis — the team that will be captained by Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo — in the Feb. 19 game at Salt Lake City. They clinched that chance Monday night when Philadelphia lost to Orlando, an outcome that ensured Boston would have the leading record in the Eastern Conference at the close of play on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Hendricken star Mazzulla named Celtics interim coach

Sunday is the cutoff for the league to determine All-Star coaches; the teams with the best records to that point get the right to send their coaching staffs to the game, provided they hadn’t had the job the year before. Denver’s Michael Malone is currently the front-runner to coach Team LeBron, the squad that will be captained by the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James.

“It definitely hasn’t been easy the whole time,” Mazzulla said last week when asked about the challenges of the season to this point. “But it’s been fun. It’s been rewarding.”

Mazzulla has the Celtics, the reigning Eastern Conference champions, off to an NBA-best record of 36-15 so far this season.

They haven’t missed a beat despite going through a tumultuous beginning of the year once Boston suspended coach Ime Udoka for the season; an investigation by an external law firm found Udoka committed multiple violations of team policies for what sources told The Associated Press involved an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization.

“You’ve just got to move on,” Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum said. “Nobody’s going to feel bad for us. We’ve got games to play, we’ve got work to do. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t tough in the beginning with the injuries and obviously getting a new coach two days before the season started. But I think we did a great job of managing that and it’s showing.”

RELATED: Celtics head coach suspended for violating team rules

Mazzulla is believed to be the first interim coach in NBA history to have the All-Star coaching opportunity. He will coach the team that Antetokounmpo drafts shortly before the game; the captains, in a change this season, won’t pick their teams until game night in Salt Lake City.

Mazzulla is the first Celtics coach to get the All-Star nod since Brad Stevens — now the Celtics’ president of basketball operations — in 2017. He becomes the eighth Celtics coach to serve as an All-Star coach. Red Auerbach, Tom Heinsohn, K.C. Jones, Doc Rivers, Chris Ford, Bill Fitch and Stevens are the others.

Mazzulla had been a Boston assistant for the last three years, and until this season his only head coaching experience was a two-year stint from 2017-19 at Division II Fairmont State in West Virginia.

But he’s made coaching the Celtics look easy.

“Overwhelming? No. Has it been hard? Yeah,” Mazzulla said. “Has there been moments where you’ve kind of had to trust, has there been moments of being uncomfortable? Absolutely. But it hasn’t been overwhelming, just because of the guys, the organization, the people that were here getting through it together.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

NBA Announces Players For 2023 Jordan Rising Stars

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 – The NBA announced today the 28 players who have earned spots to compete in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023. The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air live at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT on TNT.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Popculture

NBA and WNBA Have New Soft Drink Sponsor

The NBA and WNBA have landed a deal with a new soft drink. It was announced on Wednesday that Starry, PepsiCo's newly unveiled lemon-lime flavored soda, has inked a deal with the leagues along with NBA G League to be the official drink sponsor. Starry made its official debut earlier this month and is expected to additional announcements about marketing plans in the coming months.
FOX Sports

Tatum and Boston host Durant and the Nets

Brooklyn Nets (31-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (36-15, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant meet when Boston hosts Brooklyn. Tatum is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.1 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

Michael Malone gets All-Star Game coaching nod

Michael Malone might coach Nikola Jokic in the All-Star Game. He might get the rare chance to coach against him, too.  Malone and the staff of the Denver Nuggets have clinched their trip to Salt Lake City for All-Star weekend. Malone will coach Team LeBron - the team that will be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James - in the Feb. 19 matchup. Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla will coach Team Giannis, the team that will be drafted by Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo. Malone and the Nuggets' staff were locked into the All-Star trip Wednesday night when Portland defeated Memphis....
DENVER, CO
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy