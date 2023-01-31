ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AZFamily

Helicopter circling Phoenix scans for radioactivity ahead of Super Bowl

Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
PHOENIX, AZ
8 News Now

‘We are in this together,’ NV Sen. Rosen reacts to 6-state water agreement; asks Park Service to keep Lake Mead boat launches open

Just over a month ago the National Park Service (NPS) asked for the public's opinion on several concepts it has regarding the future of marinas and boat launches at Lake Mead. One of the concepts would shut down all concessions and facilities. This is what triggered Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen to send another letter to the NPS asking that the ramps and marinas remain.
NEVADA STATE
CNBC

Colorado River deadline passes with no deal on voluntary water cuts

The seven states that rely on the drought-stricken Colorado River failed to meet a Jan. 31 federal deadline to strike a deal on voluntarily cutting their water use. After negotiations reached a standstill, six of the seven states — Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — submitted a "consensus-based modeling alternative."
COLORADO STATE
BBC

Colorado River: US states fail to reach deal on cutting water use

Seven US Western states that rely on the drought-stricken Colorado River have failed to reach an agreement on cutting water consumption. California, the largest user, did not join a water cut proposal put forward by six others by a federally requested 31 January deadline. A two-decade drought has shrunk the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

US states miss water share agreement deadline

Seven US states that rely on the Colorado River on Tuesday missed a federal government deadline to agree on reducing water consumption from a watercourse that has been overused for decades. Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming were given until January 31 to come up with a...
UTAH STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy