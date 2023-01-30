Read full article on original website
A Frigid Story of Homicide that Happened on Thanksgiving Day When Two Unarmed Youngsters Attempted to Commit TheftSafa FarooqLittle Falls, MN
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Improvements to Apollo Athletic Field Approved by School Board
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Apollo Field is one step closer to a major improvement project. At Wednesday night’s meeting, the St. Cloud Area School District board voted to award Peterson Companies the bid for excavation, drainage, concrete, and electrical work at Apollo Field. Peterson Companies was the low...
Lincoln Center Topic Of Another St. Cloud Council Discussion
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council had another long discussion about a homeless shelter on the east side of St. Cloud. The Lincoln Center was under the new business section on Monday night's meeting. Community Development Director Matt Glaesman updated the council on the progress of...
Some St. Cloud Residents Advised to Run Water After Main Break
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After working for several hours, St. Cloud city crews have repaired a water main break. The repairs were at Cooper Avenue and 30th Street South. Residents and business owners in that area are advised to run water from all faucets for optimal water quality. It is common after a disruption in service to see color in the water. Starting with cold water, run your faucets for at least a few minutes.
KIMT
New judge named for Minnesota's Third Judicial District
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Debra Groehler has been appointed the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Groehler will be replacing the Honorable Jodi L. Williamson and will be chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County.
Administrative Shakeup at District 742
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A management reorganization at District 742 will lead to lower kindergarten class sizes. In an effort to reduce staff salaries in the Executive, Director, and Coordinator positions, the district is planning the following reorganization:. Superintendent Laurie Putnam announced that Jason Harris, formerly the principal of...
accesspress.org
Double homicide closes link to St. Paul downtown skyway
Stout chains and padlocks on the doors told the story. St. Paul’s downtown skyway tower remained inaccessible through January. People with disabilities have to trek at least a block away for elevator access, which is closed during overnight hours. The skyway tower, which was at the center of a...
Downtown St. Cloud Street Project Fails to Move Forward
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A downtown St. Cloud street improvement project has failed to move forward. During Monday night's city council meeting, they heard a plan from city staff on a more than $2.9 million project for West St. Germain Street from 10th to 12th Avenue, along with 11th Avenue North from West St. Germain Street to 1st Street North.
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
Big Changes Proposed at SCSU
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Big changes are proposed at St. Cloud State University. As part of Governor Walz’s 2023 Infrastructure plan, SCSU is projected to receive $5.4 million for Phase 1 of the Education and Learning Design complex. The multi-phase plan calls for the construction of a new...
valleynewslive.com
Finding your unclaimed property
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roughly 1 in 10 people nationwide has unclaimed property, just waiting to be found. “So unclaimed property is what happens when people lose track of their money,” says Mo Schriner from the MN Department of Commerce. “It may be financial property they didn’t keep because of an address change or there was a death and they didn’t know they were inheriting something. So our mission is to help reunite Minnesotans with money that has gone missing.”
mprnews.org
Minnesota is set to require carbon-free electricity. What does that mean?
A bill that would require Minnesota's electricity to be carbon-free by 2040 is speeding through the Legislature. The House has already passed the measure, and the Senate is set to vote on it today. Here’s a closer look at the bill, and what it will mean for electric utilities and their customers.
ccxmedia.org
Local Teachers Among Candidates for Minnesota Teacher of the Year
Ten local teachers have been named as candidates for Education Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year honor. The organization named 131 teachers from across the state to the this week.The program is open to teachers in pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade as well as teachers involved in Early Childhood Family Education or Adult Basic Education in private and public schools.
Minnesota agreed to boost PCA wages - but who's going to actually pay for it?
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Minnesota has agreed to give its home health care workers a raise, but people in the industry say the state hasn't committed the funding to cover those costs.All sides agree that Minnesota's personal care assistant shortage is at crisis level with thousands of open jobs.It was a win for health care workers this month when the state agreed to a nearly $5-an-hour raise. But now that Gov. Tim Walz has revealed his budget, PCA providers say there's a problem."If you raise wages by a dollar, you would think you'd have to put a dollar towards that,"...
Gov. Walz signs CROWN Act into law
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act into law. The act “adds a definition of race to the Minnesota Human Rights Act to explicitly protect natural hairstyles and textures, including but not limited to braids, locks, and twists,”.
St. Cloud Building Sold, New Owner Plans Major Renovations
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A downtown St. Cloud building has just been sold and the new owner is planning a major renovation. Oberg Roofing and Remodeling has bought the Aria building at 717 West St. Germain Street. Owner Caleb Oberg says they finalized the purchase Tuesday. He hopes to...
The Top 20 Best Places To Live In Minnesota May Surprise You
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what cities in Minnesota are the best to live in?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and you know, I trust it pretty well! Not only that but one of the 20 is a city right in Rice County, can you believe that? So here are the top 20 best cities to live in, in Minnesota according to this article from lifeinminnesota.com.
Boys and Girls Clubs Name 2023 Youth of the Year Recipient
ST. CLOUD (WJON New) -- A South Junior High student has been named the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota 2023 Youth of the Year recipient. Fourteen-year-old Falastin Kunow has attended the Southside Boys and Girls Club for seven year and says the club has been the highlight of her life, learning new hobbies, building friendships and strengthening her skills in sports.
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
Longest Wait at a Traffic Signal in the State is in Central Minnesota
No one likes to wait at stop lights but the wait often times is less than you think it is. The longest wait in the state for a stop light is actually in Central Minnesota at the stop light in Royalton. Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the stop light in Royalton on Highway 10 and East Centre Street is the longest wait in the state at 5 minutes for those on the cross street, East Centre Street. This doesn't mean you'll always wait 5 minutes but during the busiest times of year during the spring, summer and fall, that could be the case.
The Most Expensive High School in all of Minnesota
If you've ever attended a private college, you know how costly it can get. The same goes for private high schools as well. In fact, private secondary education institution tuition has skyrocketed in recent years. Education A Lot recently compiled its list of the priciest high schools in each state....
