Memphis, TN

The city of Memphis preparing for the funeral of Tyre Nichols

The city of Memphis is preparing to bury Tyre Nichols, the Black man who died after a brutal beating at the hands of five Memphis police officers. His funeral on Wednesday morning is expected to draw thousands of mourners and also prominent African American leaders. NPR's Adrian Florido is in Memphis and joins us now. Hi, Adrian.
