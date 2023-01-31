Read full article on original website
Related
Why specialized police units like SCORPION may weaken community trust, not build it
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with journalist Radley Balko about the history behind specialized police units and why they can be problematic. Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Researchers successfully tagged 11 smalleye stingrays off the coast of Mozambique
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The world's largest stingray species is finally on the radar. Researchers successfully tagged 11 smalleye stingrays off the coast of Mozambique. Their named for their raisin-sized eyes. But don't let the eyes fool you. The smalleye can reach up to 10 feet in length and wield stingers the size of a human forearm. Through tracking, scientists hope to dive deeper into their daily life and protect them from endangerment. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
A recent deep sea expedition in the Indian Ocean revealed a plethora of new species
Dr. Yi-Kai Tea loves to talk about fish. His social media handle is @KaiTheFishGuy. And he recently joined a research expedition to the Indian Ocean that turned up all manner of unusual creatures. There's the cute, dumpling-like deep-sea batfish, the rather scary-looking highfin lizardfish, and then there's the bony-eared assfish.
A prison mentorship program focuses on rehabilitation over punishment
More than half a million people go to prison every year in America, and Colorado is one of the latest states trying a new approach to support inmates through an experimental unit focused less on punishment and more on keeping people from returning to incarceration. Older inmates mentor younger ones. Colorado Public Radio's Dan Boyce reports.
A YouTuber cured 1,000 blind people for a video. But is it performative altruism?
YouTuber "MrBeast" funded the cataract surgeries for 1,000 blind patients who could not afford it. But not everyone was happy with his latest video.
Examining the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster 2 decades later
Seven astronauts died 20 years ago when the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated on reentry. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to NASA deputy administrator Pam Melroy about the loss and how NASA changed.
A knockoff of ChatGPT speaks in a different language: cat
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. ChatGPT is the artificial intelligence program that generates words in response to a prompt. A knock-off speaks in a different language - cat. CatGPT can be asked a question, and it replies, (imitating cat) meow. A Dutch data journalist says he started this while learning how to make a basic website. He says it uses absolutely no artificial intelligence. Any cat knows its superior intelligence is real.
The story behind the man responsible for Black History Month
It's Black History Month. And the man who laid the foundations of this celebration is Carter G. Woodson. He founded Black History Week in 1926. It became a full month in the 1970s. NPR's Sandhya Dirks has this story about some of Woodson's descendants and how they've come together in an unexpected way.
Teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens, study says
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A new study says teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens. They take risks, have emotional outbursts, sometimes even show aggression. But a little sympathy for the youngsters, please - researchers say growing adolescent bodies help explain these behaviors. Apparently, all those teenage hormones can make just about anybody go bananas. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Neanderthal groups looked and acted differently than once thought, research suggests
If you ever get tired of eating leftovers, you should take pity on the Neanderthals. A new study suggests our prehistoric cousins would slaughter giant, straight-tusked elephants for dinner, giving new meaning to the phrase supersize it. LUTZ KINDLER: These elephants were much, much larger. They were three times larger...
Michigan couple recently learned a valuable lesson: child lock your apps
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A Michigan couple recently learned a valuable lesson - child lock your apps. They say that their 6-year-old ordered nearly $1,000 of takeout while playing with their phone. Some of the orders were stopped by the bank, which realized that $493 of pizza was a little extreme. Word from the parents is their son will be using change from his piggy bank to offset the rest of the costs. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
California dance hall hero wants to use his platform to help his community heal
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting) Brandon. Brandon. Brandon. Brandon. FADEL: He's the young man you've probably seen in surveillance video wrestling a semiautomatic weapon away from a gunman. At the time, Tsay didn't know that man had already shot and ultimately killed 11 people at the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., before heading to his family's dance studio Lai Lai in nearby Alhambra. Tsay was working.
Patrick Shiroishi's music moves a Japanese American saga forward
Family dinner frightened the saxophonist Patrick Shiroishi. It was late August 2022, and Shiroishi was due in Europe in exactly a month to open for the experimental metal trio Sumac, not only his first tour there but also one of his first tours ever. He had so many shows and sessions booked for the rest of the year, in fact, he would rarely be in Rosemead, the Los Angeles County town where he's lived his entire life, for much of the year. Now, at a family dinner to celebrate his aunt's birthday, Shiroishi, 35, just had to tell his parents.
Revised AP African American Studies class drops controversial topics after criticism
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A revised curriculum for a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies downplays some components that drew criticism from conservatives including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had threatened to ban the class in his state. In the official framework made public on Wednesday,...
popularwoodworking.com
Fighting Evil Alien Technology
When I was about 8 years old, I decided that I needed to construct a sturdy fort to protect myself from the army of aliens (who cleverly had taken the form of my older sister and her friends) that were constantly invading my backyard. I had never built anything this...
Entitled man told my mother to go back to where she came from
My mother and I experienced our first instance of racism shortly after arriving in the United States. We had just arrived at Barnes & Noble in Maryland when we were approached by a man holding open the door for us. Not expecting it, I uttered a quiet thank you.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0