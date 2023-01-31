ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Connecticut Public

Why specialized police units like SCORPION may weaken community trust, not build it

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with journalist Radley Balko about the history behind specialized police units and why they can be problematic. Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Connecticut Public

Researchers successfully tagged 11 smalleye stingrays off the coast of Mozambique

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The world's largest stingray species is finally on the radar. Researchers successfully tagged 11 smalleye stingrays off the coast of Mozambique. Their named for their raisin-sized eyes. But don't let the eyes fool you. The smalleye can reach up to 10 feet in length and wield stingers the size of a human forearm. Through tracking, scientists hope to dive deeper into their daily life and protect them from endangerment. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Connecticut Public

A knockoff of ChatGPT speaks in a different language: cat

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. ChatGPT is the artificial intelligence program that generates words in response to a prompt. A knock-off speaks in a different language - cat. CatGPT can be asked a question, and it replies, (imitating cat) meow. A Dutch data journalist says he started this while learning how to make a basic website. He says it uses absolutely no artificial intelligence. Any cat knows its superior intelligence is real.
Connecticut Public

The story behind the man responsible for Black History Month

It's Black History Month. And the man who laid the foundations of this celebration is Carter G. Woodson. He founded Black History Week in 1926. It became a full month in the 1970s. NPR's Sandhya Dirks has this story about some of Woodson's descendants and how they've come together in an unexpected way.
Connecticut Public

Teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens, study says

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A new study says teenage chimpanzees may be fairly similar to human teens. They take risks, have emotional outbursts, sometimes even show aggression. But a little sympathy for the youngsters, please - researchers say growing adolescent bodies help explain these behaviors. Apparently, all those teenage hormones can make just about anybody go bananas. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Connecticut Public

Michigan couple recently learned a valuable lesson: child lock your apps

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A Michigan couple recently learned a valuable lesson - child lock your apps. They say that their 6-year-old ordered nearly $1,000 of takeout while playing with their phone. Some of the orders were stopped by the bank, which realized that $493 of pizza was a little extreme. Word from the parents is their son will be using change from his piggy bank to offset the rest of the costs. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
MICHIGAN STATE
Connecticut Public

California dance hall hero wants to use his platform to help his community heal

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting) Brandon. Brandon. Brandon. Brandon. FADEL: He's the young man you've probably seen in surveillance video wrestling a semiautomatic weapon away from a gunman. At the time, Tsay didn't know that man had already shot and ultimately killed 11 people at the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., before heading to his family's dance studio Lai Lai in nearby Alhambra. Tsay was working.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Connecticut Public

Patrick Shiroishi's music moves a Japanese American saga forward

Family dinner frightened the saxophonist Patrick Shiroishi. It was late August 2022, and Shiroishi was due in Europe in exactly a month to open for the experimental metal trio Sumac, not only his first tour there but also one of his first tours ever. He had so many shows and sessions booked for the rest of the year, in fact, he would rarely be in Rosemead, the Los Angeles County town where he's lived his entire life, for much of the year. Now, at a family dinner to celebrate his aunt's birthday, Shiroishi, 35, just had to tell his parents.
ROSEMEAD, CA
popularwoodworking.com

Fighting Evil Alien Technology

When I was about 8 years old, I decided that I needed to construct a sturdy fort to protect myself from the army of aliens (who cleverly had taken the form of my older sister and her friends) that were constantly invading my backyard. I had never built anything this...
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

