Israel rejects US request for Hawk missiles in aid to Ukraine
Israel rejected a request from the U.S. to send old Hawk anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine as Washington looks to bolster Kyiv's defenses ahead of a looming Russian offensive.
The Jewish Press
Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
Russia warns Israel against providing arms to Ukraine: 'Will lead to an escalation of this crisis'
Russia on Wednesday took aim at Israel and warned it not to get involved in the war in Ukraine by providing defense weaponry.
Washington Examiner
Netanyahu hints at displeasure with Russia’s military ties to Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faulted Iran for “export[ing] aggression ... beyond the Middle East” in a rare hint of displeasure over the regime’s military ties with Russia that dovetails with U.S. efforts to rally military support for Ukraine. “Many in the international community ... have seen...
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Response May Not be Enough this Time
Less than a month after its establishment, the “extremely” right-wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu-Bezalel Smotrich-Itamar Ben-Gvir finds itself in its first volatile and particularly complex baptism by fire on security matters. Even though the current wave of terrorism began about 11 months ago during the previous government – this weekend’s terrorist attacks, and especially the attack in Neve Ya’akov on Friday evening, showed that the escalation is not going to let up any time soon – and if anything, it is going to get worse.
How Russia Arming Iran May Be Game-Changer for U.S., Allies in Middle East
"Such a super-maneuverable air-superiority fighter [as the Russian SU-35] would boost Tehran's control over the Iranian airspace," an analyst told Newsweek.
George Santos is reportedly stepping down because 'he is a distraction,' according to a lawmaker
A lawmaker has claimed that George Santos is stepping down from his position because he believes that he is some sort of a "distraction" to House Republicans and the party as a whole.
ValueWalk
Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Israeli lawmakers demand clearance of Bedouin encampment
KHAN AL-AHMAR, West Bank, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Two influential Israeli lawmakers demanded the clearance of a Bedouin encampment near Jerusalem on Monday, reigniting a years-long battle over the site and urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to defy international pressure.
US and Israel launch largest military exercise ever despite concerns over Netanyahu's government
The US and Israel launched their largest joint military exercise ever on Monday, sending a clear signal to Iran and underscoring the strength of their alliance despite concerns over the composition of the new Israeli government which includes ultra-nationalist and ultra-religious parties.
Netanyahu would consider Ukraine-Russia mediator role if asked -CNN interview
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would be willing to consider serving as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine if asked by both warring countries and the United States.
Rep. George Santos voluntarily steps down from House committee assignments
Embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos is voluntarily stepping down from his committee assignments amid outcry over his fabricated biography and ongoing questions about his personal and campaign finances. "With the ongoing attention surrounding both my personal and campaign financial investigations, I have submitted a request to Speaker McCarthy...
UK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response.
The Jewish Press
Russia-Iran Axis may Awaken West to Importance of Israel
Media claims that last weekend’s terror attacks in Jerusalem were an act of revenge for the deaths of nine members of Islamic Jihad during an IDF raid in Jenin are false. The attacks were a product of hateful ideology and antisemitic incitement. One can see this in the way...
France 24
'There's no military solution' in Middle East: 'Netanyahu and his far-right govt are falling short'
An alarming spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence and sharp responses by both sides are testing the Biden administration as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plunges into a cauldron of deepening mistrust and anger on visits to Israel and the West Bank this week. What had already been expected to be a trip fraught with tension over differences between the administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new far-right government has grown significantly more complicated over the past four days with a spate of deadly incidents For more on the latest flare-up in violence between Israelis and Palestinians, France 24 is joined by Yossi Mekelberg, Professor of International Relations and Associate Fellow of the MENA Program at Chatham House.
Washington Examiner
Sins of commission and omission in anti-Israel reporting
A paragraph in a Wall Street Journal news story on Jan. 31 is symptomatic of the routine and casual anti-Israel bias in American reporting from the Middle East. Here it is in full:. “Mr. Blinken’s visit follows several bloody days in Israel. The attacks came after a military raid aimed...
