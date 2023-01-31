ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
Washington Examiner

Netanyahu hints at displeasure with Russia’s military ties to Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faulted Iran for “export[ing] aggression ... beyond the Middle East” in a rare hint of displeasure over the regime’s military ties with Russia that dovetails with U.S. efforts to rally military support for Ukraine. “Many in the international community ... have seen...
The Jewish Press

Israel’s Response May Not be Enough this Time

Less than a month after its establishment, the “extremely” right-wing government of Benjamin Netanyahu-Bezalel Smotrich-Itamar Ben-Gvir finds itself in its first volatile and particularly complex baptism by fire on security matters. Even though the current wave of terrorism began about 11 months ago during the previous government – this weekend’s terrorist attacks, and especially the attack in Neve Ya’akov on Friday evening, showed that the escalation is not going to let up any time soon – and if anything, it is going to get worse.
ValueWalk

Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

Israeli lawmakers demand clearance of Bedouin encampment

KHAN AL-AHMAR, West Bank, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Two influential Israeli lawmakers demanded the clearance of a Bedouin encampment near Jerusalem on Monday, reigniting a years-long battle over the site and urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to defy international pressure.
The Jewish Press

Russia-Iran Axis may Awaken West to Importance of Israel

Media claims that last weekend’s terror attacks in Jerusalem were an act of revenge for the deaths of nine members of Islamic Jihad during an IDF raid in Jenin are false. The attacks were a product of hateful ideology and antisemitic incitement. One can see this in the way...
France 24

'There's no military solution' in Middle East: 'Netanyahu and his far-right govt are falling short'

An alarming spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence and sharp responses by both sides are testing the Biden administration as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plunges into a cauldron of deepening mistrust and anger on visits to Israel and the West Bank this week. What had already been expected to be a trip fraught with tension over differences between the administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new far-right government has grown significantly more complicated over the past four days with a spate of deadly incidents For more on the latest flare-up in violence between Israelis and Palestinians, France 24 is joined by Yossi Mekelberg, Professor of International Relations and Associate Fellow of the MENA Program at Chatham House.
Washington Examiner

Sins of commission and omission in anti-Israel reporting

A paragraph in a Wall Street Journal news story on Jan. 31 is symptomatic of the routine and casual anti-Israel bias in American reporting from the Middle East. Here it is in full:. “Mr. Blinken’s visit follows several bloody days in Israel. The attacks came after a military raid aimed...
WASHINGTON STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy