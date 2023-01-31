An alarming spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence and sharp responses by both sides are testing the Biden administration as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plunges into a cauldron of deepening mistrust and anger on visits to Israel and the West Bank this week. What had already been expected to be a trip fraught with tension over differences between the administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new far-right government has grown significantly more complicated over the past four days with a spate of deadly incidents For more on the latest flare-up in violence between Israelis and Palestinians, France 24 is joined by Yossi Mekelberg, Professor of International Relations and Associate Fellow of the MENA Program at Chatham House.

3 DAYS AGO