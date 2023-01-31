A Florida man is facing a federal charge of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds after sneaking into Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club, where he was “observed walking up the pool deck staircase adjacent to the family suite,” according to a federal complaint first reported by WFLX. Joshua Warnock, 25, had tried hours earlier to gain access to the property, where Trump was staying at the time, “insisting he needed to speak with FPOTUS Trump,” the complaint states, adding that Warnock was initially escorted off the grounds by police after refusing to leave. He then came back around 6 p.m., where he said he “climbed up a big step” to get back in to try to connect with Trump. In a court filing, Warnock’s lawyer said she had “concerns about his mental health.”Read it at U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

