Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Related
Manhattan judge wants Trump to stop calling NY attorney general's $250 million fraud case a witch hunt
Trump keeps crying "witch hunt" over NY Attorney General Letitia James' fraud accusations. Friday, a Manhattan judge turned him down yet again.
Trump attorney threatens to sue former prosecutor who wrote "People vs. Donald Trump" book about Manhattan D.A.'s investigation
A former prosecutor who's planning to release a book about the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump he led for nearly a year was warned Monday to expect a lawsuit. Former Manhattan Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz concluded Trump's approach to business was similar to that of former...
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Stormy Daniels mocks Trump’s grammar in Truth Social post and says he accidentally confirmed her story
Stormy Daniels offered a fierce blowback to Donald Trump whose attempt to ridicule the adult film star may have backfired as he seemingly appeared to acknowledge their alleged affair.Ms Daniels thanked the former president for “admitting” to their alleged affair despite previously declaring that he “never had an affair”. She also mocked the one-time president for using wrong grammar in his Truth Social post.The war of words between the two on social media came as New York City prosecutors began presenting evidence to a grand jury about the “hush money scheme” Mr Trump is accused of using to keep...
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
MSNBC
In Mar-a-Lago case, DOJ wins another dispute over Trump’s lawyers
It was about a month ago when Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal effectively returned to its starting point, following an unfortunate legal misadventure. The former president filed an odd lawsuit, which led to an even stranger ruling from a Trump-appointed judge, followed by the appointment of a special master. Four...
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trial
NEW YORK, NY. - On Friday, a Manhattan judge ruled that a lawsuit filed against U.S. President Donald Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll alleging he raped her can proceed to trial.
MSNBC
Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case
MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
Trump hires top trial lawyer to "aggressively" go after Manhattan prosecutor
Donald Trump has hired one of America's top trial attorneys to go after a former Manhattan prosecutor who allegedly defamed him, TMZ reports. Joe Tacopina sent a letter to Mark Pomerantz, claiming Pomerantz falsely stated in a 2022 resignation letter to Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg that Trump was "guilty of numerous felony violations" and that it was a "grave failure of justice not to hold [Trump] accountable by way of criminal prosecution."
msn.com
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
Judge fines Trump, lawyer nearly $1 million over 'frivolous' and 'bad faith' Hillary Clinton lawsuit
A federal judge in Florida on Thursday ordered former President Donald Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba to pay $938,000 in sanctions to 31 defendants in a lawsuit they filed last year alleging a vast conspiracy against Trump in the 2016 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks had thrown out the lawsuit in September then fined Habba $50,000 to pay the legal fees of one of the defendants, Charles Dolan. This nearly $1 million penalty will be divided among the other defendants, including Trump's 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. The 46-page ruling Middlebrooks handed down Thursday was described as blistering...
Trump says he has more lawyers working for him than even 'the late great gangster' Al Capone did
Trump does have multiple lawyers representing him in at least a dozen cases, though it is unclear if he has more attorneys than Capone.
“I have info on everyone”: Trump’s rant about Mar-a-Lago visitors sounds like a blackmail threat
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump lashed out for the second day in a row about the classified documents that were found inside President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home. The latest revelation arrived over the weekend that five additional pages were discovered by Biden's personal lawyer...
MSNBC
Why Trump abandoned his suit against New York’s attorney general
When it comes to litigation threats, Donald Trump has earned a reputation as something of a paper tiger. The Republican would huff and puff about targeting his perceived foes with rivals, but too often, the former president’s threats proved to be meaningless. Over the last year or so, however,...
Melania Trump And Ivanka Trump Reportedly ‘Competed’ While In The White House Because Ivanka Wanted To Be First Lady
According to New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt (who authored the 2020 book Donald Trump v. The United States), former White House chief of staff John Kelly often found himself mediating conflicts between Melania and Ivanka Trump as they competed for influence. The former advisor to the president/ First Daughter,...
George Santos is reportedly stepping down because 'he is a distraction,' according to a lawmaker
A lawmaker has claimed that George Santos is stepping down from his position because he believes that he is some sort of a "distraction" to House Republicans and the party as a whole.
Trespasser Who Wanted to ‘Speak to Trump’ Sneaks Into Mar-a-Lago, Feds Say
A Florida man is facing a federal charge of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds after sneaking into Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club, where he was “observed walking up the pool deck staircase adjacent to the family suite,” according to a federal complaint first reported by WFLX. Joshua Warnock, 25, had tried hours earlier to gain access to the property, where Trump was staying at the time, “insisting he needed to speak with FPOTUS Trump,” the complaint states, adding that Warnock was initially escorted off the grounds by police after refusing to leave. He then came back around 6 p.m., where he said he “climbed up a big step” to get back in to try to connect with Trump. In a court filing, Warnock’s lawyer said she had “concerns about his mental health.”Read it at U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.
The New York Attorney General’s office is seeking the sanctions against Donald Trump, his children and organization managers Eric, Don Jr., and Ivanka plus the Trump Organization and their attorneys, including Alina Habba, accusing them of making "demonstrably false" denials in response to the state's civil fraud lawsuit.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0