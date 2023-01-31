ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

The Independent

Stormy Daniels mocks Trump’s grammar in Truth Social post and says he accidentally confirmed her story

Stormy Daniels offered a fierce blowback to Donald Trump whose attempt to ridicule the adult film star may have backfired as he seemingly appeared to acknowledge their alleged affair.Ms Daniels thanked the former president for “admitting” to their alleged affair despite previously declaring that he “never had an affair”. She also mocked the one-time president for using wrong grammar in his Truth Social post.The war of words between the two on social media came as New York City prosecutors began presenting evidence to a grand jury about the “hush money scheme” Mr Trump is accused of using to keep...
MSNBC

In Mar-a-Lago case, DOJ wins another dispute over Trump’s lawyers

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal effectively returned to its starting point, following an unfortunate legal misadventure. The former president filed an odd lawsuit, which led to an even stranger ruling from a Trump-appointed judge, followed by the appointment of a special master. Four...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
Salon

Trump hires top trial lawyer to "aggressively" go after Manhattan prosecutor

Donald Trump has hired one of America's top trial attorneys to go after a former Manhattan prosecutor who allegedly defamed him, TMZ reports. Joe Tacopina sent a letter to Mark Pomerantz, claiming Pomerantz falsely stated in a 2022 resignation letter to Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg that Trump was "guilty of numerous felony violations" and that it was a "grave failure of justice not to hold [Trump] accountable by way of criminal prosecution."
MANHATTAN, NY
msn.com

Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney

Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
NEW YORK STATE
The Week

Judge fines Trump, lawyer nearly $1 million over 'frivolous' and 'bad faith' Hillary Clinton lawsuit

A federal judge in Florida on Thursday ordered former President Donald Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba to pay $938,000 in sanctions to 31 defendants in a lawsuit they filed last year alleging a vast conspiracy against Trump in the 2016 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks had thrown out the lawsuit in September then fined Habba $50,000 to pay the legal fees of one of the defendants, Charles Dolan. This nearly $1 million penalty will be divided among the other defendants, including Trump's 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.  The 46-page ruling Middlebrooks handed down Thursday was described as blistering...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Why Trump abandoned his suit against New York’s attorney general

When it comes to litigation threats, Donald Trump has earned a reputation as something of a paper tiger. The Republican would huff and puff about targeting his perceived foes with rivals, but too often, the former president’s threats proved to be meaningless. Over the last year or so, however,...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trespasser Who Wanted to ‘Speak to Trump’ Sneaks Into Mar-a-Lago, Feds Say

A Florida man is facing a federal charge of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds after sneaking into Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club, where he was “observed walking up the pool deck staircase adjacent to the family suite,” according to a federal complaint first reported by WFLX. Joshua Warnock, 25, had tried hours earlier to gain access to the property, where Trump was staying at the time, “insisting he needed to speak with FPOTUS Trump,” the complaint states, adding that Warnock was initially escorted off the grounds by police after refusing to leave. He then came back around 6 p.m., where he said he “climbed up a big step” to get back in to try to connect with Trump. In a court filing, Warnock’s lawyer said she had “concerns about his mental health.”Read it at U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
