According to journalist Armando Tinoco at Deadline.com, Lisa Loring, best known for portraying the original Wednesday Addams on the 1960s supernatural sitcom, The Addams Family, in the mid-1960s, has passed away. She was 64.
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Lisa Loring best known as Wednesday Addams on the 1960s series 'The Addams Family' has died at 64.
On Saturday, January 28th, Lisa Loring, known for her role as Wednesday Addams in the original series The Addams Family, passed away at 64 years old. Her successor, Jenna Ortega, who’s become the new face of Wednesday Addams thanks to Netflix‘s hit series Wednesday, shared a heartfelt tribute to the late actress on Instagram.
Lisa Loring, the actress most famously known for starring as Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family, passed away at age 64 on January 28 of complications from a stroke, RadarOnline.com has learned. It was revealed that The Addams Family actress had suffered a stroke days caused by high blood pressure.A family friend, Laurie Jacobson, announced Loring's death in a Facebook post on January 29. "It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring," Jacobson wrote in the caption. "4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure."The...
Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams in the classic TV series "The Addams Family," was friends with Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster in "The Munsters."
The pop culture icon passed away after suffering a stroke just four days ago. The Addams Family is perhaps one of the most famous, and recognizable families, ever created. Known for their macabre nature and supernatural tendencies, the Addams Family was brought to life in 1964 in ABC’s The Addams Family; the series ran for two years until 1966. Based on the Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons, the series was created by David Levy and Donald Saltzman and ran for 64 episodes.
A five-year-old Loring played the original pigtailed oddball and she’s been adored ever since by horror nerds, comedy fans and generations of women who felt empowered by her
(SOUNDBITE OF LINDA RONSTADT SONG, "LONG LONG TIME") Good morning. I'm A Martínez. It may have been a long, long time since you heard this song by Linda Ronstadt. But thanks to Sunday's episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us," the '70s hit is back, just like when "Stranger Things" stirred up some '80s vibes with Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill." "The Last of Us" used "Long Long Time" three times in the episode. And an hour after it aired, Spotify reported streams increased by 4,900%.
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images. Lisa Loring, the television actor who played the first iteration of the young and macabre Wednesday Addams, passed away on Jan. 28 after suffering a stroke at the age of 64. Loring’s daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed the news to Variety, explaining that “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands.”
MICHAEL JACKSON: (Singing) All along I had to talk about it. But like a two-edged sword, it cuts you and it stab me. MARTÍNEZ: Because of some legal disputes, Jackson's version never made it onto "Thriller," though it was eventually released a year after Jackson's death. We tell you this because one of the co-founders of Yellow Magic Orchestra went on to become a widely respected artist across genres, from film scores to techno and hip-hop. Ryuichi Sakamoto is both an Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer and a highly sought-after collaborator. Sakamoto recently released his 15th solo album. He made it while undergoing treatment for cancer. He wasn't able to record an interview. So instead, we talked to some of the artists he's worked with about his career.
Rock and roll star Ozzy Osbourne has canceled all his shows for 2023, and says his time spent touring has come to an end. He said Wednesday that his voice is fine, but due to a spinal injury he sustained four years ago, "is still physically weak." His recovery has...
It's Black History Month. And the man who laid the foundations of this celebration is Carter G. Woodson. He founded Black History Week in 1926. It became a full month in the 1970s. NPR's Sandhya Dirks has this story about some of Woodson's descendants and how they've come together in an unexpected way.
When Cate Blanchett won a best actress honor at this year's Critics Choice Awards, she mentioned other actresses she felt should have been recognized. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CATE BLANCHETT: Best actress - I mean, it is extremely arbitrary considering how many extraordinary performances there have been - Andrea Riseborough...
NPR's Juana Summers talks with co-creator of Black Nerds Create Bayana Davis about the collective's month-long digital celebration: Black Magical History Month.
