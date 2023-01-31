Global Advanced Wound Dressing Market 2023: Growing Incidence of Chronic Ulcers and Surgeries Fuelling Demand | PMR Study

Diseases of the kidney such as stones and renal failure as well as their consequences are increasing in prevalence in the population. Despite new strategies for treating stones, recurrence rates remain high and renal failure has a significant impact on patients. As a result, new interventions are required. Herbal medicine can be effective in preventing stone recurrence or improving renal failure. N. Sativa L. is a promising species in this regard. Clinical trials of its effects on kidney conditions are rare, and other components of the plant still need to be tested.

10 DAYS AGO