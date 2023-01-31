Globally, the market of bisurgery was priced at US$ 13,887.5 million in the year 2021 and is estimated to the extent of US$ 22,212.9 million by the end of the 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2028. The market of biosurgery across the globe is witnessing robust growth owing to the increase in incidence of CVD (cardiovascular) diseases and increasing elderly/geriatric population globally. Furthermore, rise in use of improved tools and devices of surgery and the increasing health consciousness and growth of healthcare framework is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, issues like lack of cognizance amongst people in relation to biosurgery and high surgery cost are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.

1 DAY AGO