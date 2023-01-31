Read full article on original website
Immunosuppressants Market Growing at 14.7% CAGR to be Worth US$ 13,890.0 Million by 2026, Says Allied Market Research
In short, immunosuppressants are drugs that suppress the immune system to prevent organ rejection in transplantation and treat autoimmune diseases such as myasthenia gravis, arthritis, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, etc. They work by blocking the immune response and protecting the transplanted organ. The use of immunosuppressants is divided into three phases: induction, maintenance, and treatment of acute rejection.
AI in Healthcare Market Expected to reach $194.14 billion by 2030 | CAGR of 38.1%
AI in healthcare market was valued at $8.23 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $194.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.1% from 2021 to 2030. Artificial intelligence assists machines to perform any task without human interventions. It uses different algorithms and software that help the machine to inculcate perception and reasoning for various situations. AI is widely applicable in the healthcare sector for various purposes such as drug discovery and precision medicine. In addition, it is used to analyze a patient’s medical data, predict disease onset, and personalize treatment provided to the patient.
Pharmaceutical Isolator Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.5% by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Pharmaceutical isolator market was valued at US$ 5,966.07 million in 2021, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028”. Floor Standing Configuration Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During 2021–2028. Download PDF Sample Copy at:
Oxygen Concentrators Market: A Growing Market with Unlimited Potential And CAGR of 5.90% from 2021 to 2030
An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that provides a concentrated flow of oxygen to a patient. It works by filtering the air from the surrounding environment and removing nitrogen, so that the remaining air is rich in oxygen. This purified oxygen is then delivered to the patient through a nasal cannula or mask. The device is commonly used for patients with respiratory conditions that require supplemental oxygen.
Starch Softgel Capsules Market Size Worth US$D 548.29 Mn by 2027 says, The Insight Partners
According to our new market research study on “Starch Softgel Capsules Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Application and Distribution Channel,“ the market is expected to reach US$ 548.29 million by 2027 from US$ 382.67 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.
Cathie Wood's ARK Sees $200 Trillion Potential For Disruptive Innovation Market — With AI As 'Most Important' Catalyst
Cathie Wood’s ARK has stated that the market value of disruptive innovation platforms could scale 40% annually during this business cycle, from $13 trillion today to $200 trillion by 2030. In 2030, the market value associated with disruptive innovation could account for the majority of the global equity market capitalization, it stated.
Antibiotics Market Projected to Reach US$ 59,253.24 Million by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Antibiotics Market Forecast to 2028″ Focuses COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Drug Class (Sulfonamides, Aminoglycosides, Carbapenem, Macrolides, Fluoroquinolones, Penicillin, Cephalosporin, Others); Action Mechanism (Mycolic Acid Inhibitors, RNA Synthesis Inhibitors, DNA Synthesis Inhibitors, Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors) and Geography.
Netherton Syndrome Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 20.3% by 2027
According to The Insight Partners market research study of “Netherton Syndrome Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Therapy and Region,” the global Netherton syndrome market is expected to reach US$ 74.31 million by 2027 from US$ 19.57 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global Netherton syndrome market, and the drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.
Riboflavin Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 670.23 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.65% between 2022 and 2030
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Riboflavin Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023–2030. Riboflavin Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
Hemophilia Treatment Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.1% by 2027
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Hemophilia Treatment Market to 2027” Focuses Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Desmopressin, Antifibrinolytic Agents); Disease (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Hemophilia C); Treatment Type (On-demand, Prophylaxis); Therapy (Replacement Therapy, ITI Therapy, Gene Therapy, Antibody Therapy); End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others) and Geography.
Sports Nutrition Market exhibiting a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030)
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Sports Nutrition Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023–2030. Sports Nutrition Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
Concussion Market to Reach US$ 9,272.03 million by 2028 at 3.7% CAGR: The Insight Partners
According to our new research study on “Concussion Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Type and End User,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 7,211.89 million in 2021 to US$ 9,272.03 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021–2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. Rising road accidents and sports injuries and the easy availability of concussion therapies are driving the market. However, the challenges and lack of awareness associated with concussion treatment hampers the market growth.
Tattoo Aftercare Products Market Revenue to Cross USD 163,410.59 million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners
According to our latest study on “Tattoo Aftercare Products Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and End User,” the market is projected to grow from US$ 113,418.08 thousand in 2021 to US$ 163,410.59 thousand by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players and their developments in the market.
Digital Identity Management Solutions Market: Meticulous Research® Reveals Why this Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of 15.4% to reach $70.8 Billion by 2030
In recent years, digital identity management solutions have been widely adopted across many industries, and the IT & telecommunications industry is no exception. Enterprises in the IT & telecom industry have significantly increased the deployment of digital identity management solutions for fraud prevention, user authentication, and data security. Different biometric solutions are used for customer authentication and fraud prevention in the telecommunications and information technology industries. Furthermore, digital identity management solutions are leveraged for employee attendance, identity validation, and authentication applications and ensure data accuracy & security.
Sterile Medical Packaging Market to Surpass US$ 91 Bn by 2030 | Placon Corporation, Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Sterile Medical Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023–2030. Sterile Medical Packaging Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
Narcolepsy Drugs Market To Surge USD 6,667.80 Million with Growing CAGR of 9.6% by 2030
Narcolepsy is a chronic sleep disorder characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness, disrupted nighttime sleep, and sudden muscle weakness (cataplexy). People with narcolepsy have a disrupted sleep-wake cycle and experience overwhelming urges to sleep during the day, often at inappropriate times. Other symptoms can include sleep paralysis, vivid hallucinations while falling asleep or waking up, and disrupted rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, which normally controls dreaming. The exact cause of narcolepsy is not well understood, but it is believed to involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Treatment typically involves a combination of lifestyle changes, medication, and behavioral therapy.
Global Digital Therapeutics Market to be Worth $22.16 Billion by 2030
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled ‘Digital Therapeutics Market by Component (Software, Device), Application (Diabetes, Respiratory, CNS, Gastrointestinal, Cardiovascular, Addiction, Rehabilitation, Obesity, Nutrition), End User (Patient, Payer, Provider, Employer)—Global Forecast to 2030.’. According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®,...
Bacterial Cell Culture Market Size is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach US$ 5.2 billion by 2031
Bacterial culture is a process of growing bacteria and to duplicate them in a culture media, in a controlled laboratory environment. Bacterial cell culture technology has different applications such as food testing, water testing, biopharmaceuticals, and disease diagnosis. There has been witnessed a rise in the utilization of the technique by research laboratories, biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic centers, and academic institutions which is resulting into increased revenue generation of the bacterial cell culture market.
Industrial Cybersecurity Market: Meticulous Research® Reveals Why this Market is Growing at a CAGR of 14.8% to reach $49.53 Billion by 2030
In the digital transformation era, the adoption of advanced technologies for cybersecurity has made adequate progress across different industry verticals. These technologies are changing the game for cybersecurity providers across various industries by providing innovative security technologies to analyze massive quantities of data and increase response time & under-resourced security operations. Several organizations are increasingly implementing cybersecurity solutions & services to understand and reuse threat patterns and identify new threats. They provide wider security solutions and simplify cyberattack recognition and acknowledgment procedures. Thus, there is an increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions in the industrial sector.
Antifungal Drugs Market Expected to Grow US$ 13,997.4 Million by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Antifungal Drugs Market Forecast to 2028″ Focuses Global Analysis by Infection Type (Superficial Fungal Infection and Systemic Fungal Infection), Drug Type (Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, Allylamines, and Others), Therapeutic Indication (Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, Candidiasis, and Others), and Dosage Form (Drugs, Ointment, Powder, and Others)
