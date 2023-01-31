Global Medical Wellness Market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 14.0% to reach US$ 5,524.3 Bn by the end of 2033 | PMR

Read full article on original website
Medagadget.com
Immunosuppressants Market Growing at 14.7% CAGR to be Worth US$ 13,890.0 Million by 2026, Says Allied Market Research
In short, immunosuppressants are drugs that suppress the immune system to prevent organ rejection in transplantation and treat autoimmune diseases such as myasthenia gravis, arthritis, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, etc. They work by blocking the immune response and protecting the transplanted organ. The use of immunosuppressants is divided into three phases: induction, maintenance, and treatment of acute rejection.
Medagadget.com
Bacterial Cell Culture Market Size is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach US$ 5.2 billion by 2031
Bacterial culture is a process of growing bacteria and to duplicate them in a culture media, in a controlled laboratory environment. Bacterial cell culture technology has different applications such as food testing, water testing, biopharmaceuticals, and disease diagnosis. There has been witnessed a rise in the utilization of the technique by research laboratories, biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic centers, and academic institutions which is resulting into increased revenue generation of the bacterial cell culture market.
Medagadget.com
Global Advanced Wound Dressing Market 2023: Growing Incidence of Chronic Ulcers and Surgeries Fuelling Demand | PMR Study
The global advanced wound dressing market is estimated to witness a healthy growth rate in the coming years, driven by rising incidences of chronic wounds and increasing adoption of technologically advanced products. Advanced wound dressings are used mainly for managing burns, surgical wounds, diabetic & pressure ulcers, fungal & bacterial...
Medagadget.com
Oxygen Concentrators Market: A Growing Market with Unlimited Potential And CAGR of 5.90% from 2021 to 2030
An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that provides a concentrated flow of oxygen to a patient. It works by filtering the air from the surrounding environment and removing nitrogen, so that the remaining air is rich in oxygen. This purified oxygen is then delivered to the patient through a nasal cannula or mask. The device is commonly used for patients with respiratory conditions that require supplemental oxygen.
Medagadget.com
AI in Healthcare Market Expected to reach $194.14 billion by 2030 | CAGR of 38.1%
AI in healthcare market was valued at $8.23 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $194.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.1% from 2021 to 2030. Artificial intelligence assists machines to perform any task without human interventions. It uses different algorithms and software that help the machine to inculcate perception and reasoning for various situations. AI is widely applicable in the healthcare sector for various purposes such as drug discovery and precision medicine. In addition, it is used to analyze a patient’s medical data, predict disease onset, and personalize treatment provided to the patient.
Constellation Receives Growth Investment from Newlight Partners to Accelerate Expansion into New Markets and Sectors
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Constellation, a first-of-its-kind verticalized SaaS enterprise technology platform that allows top brands and Fortune 500 companies in highly-regulated industries to seamlessly build, launch and manage hyper-targeted digital creative at scale, today announced a significant equity investment from Newlight Partners LP (“Newlight”), a growth equity investment firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006144/en/ Headshots Left to Right: Nauman Hafiz, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Diana Lee, Co-Founder & CEO, Matt Woodruff, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer (Photo Credits: Adrian Bayona)
Medagadget.com
BRICS Oral Care Market was valued at US$ 14876.5 Mn With Big Vendors Colgate-Palmolive, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, and Philips.
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on BRICS Oral Care Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023–2030. BRICS Oral Care Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
Medagadget.com
Care Management solutions Market Growth Opportunities & Global Scenario, 2021-2031
Covid-19 scenario- Increase in demand for care management solutions from the healthcare and medical sector impacted the global care management solutions market positively. This drift is expected to persist post pandemic too. The global care management solutions market is analyzed across component, mode of delivery, end user, application, and region....
Medagadget.com
Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Business Opportunities, Future Growth, Regional Outlook and Insights by 2030
Liquid Biopsy Market Research Report Information by Biomarker Types (Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Circulating Tumor DNA (CTDNA), Extracellular Vesicles (EVS) and other Biomarker (Circulating RNA and Proteins)), Application (Cancer Therapeutic Application, Reproductive Health and Other Therapeutic Application), Sample (Blood Sample, Urine Sample and other), End User (Hospitals and Laboratories, Academic and Research Centers and other End Users) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2030.
Medagadget.com
Medical Imaging Market Size to Surpass US$ 68.8 Billion by 2030 with Regional Trends, Opportunities, Challenges
Medical imaging refers to several different technologies that are used to view the human body in order to diagnose, monitor, or treat medical conditions. What is the market size of medical / diagnostic imaging?. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medical/diagnostic imaging market garnered $38.5...
Medagadget.com
Netherton Syndrome Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 20.3% by 2027
According to The Insight Partners market research study of “Netherton Syndrome Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Therapy and Region,” the global Netherton syndrome market is expected to reach US$ 74.31 million by 2027 from US$ 19.57 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global Netherton syndrome market, and the drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.
Medagadget.com
Preterm Birth Control Market Estimated to Grow with a CAGR of 4.9% by 2025
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Preterm Birth Control Market to 2025″ Includes Global Analysis and Forecasts By Treatment Method (Devices and Pharmaceutical Treatment), and Geography. Preterm Birth Control market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Treatment Method, the global preterm birth control market is expected to...
Medagadget.com
Hunter Syndrome Market to Witness Growth by (2022-2032), Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Homology Medicines, Regenxbio, Takeda, JCR Pharmaceuticals, GC Pharma, Denali Therapeutics, Sangamo Therapeutics, ArmaGen
The Hunter Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hunter Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hunter Syndrome market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Hunter Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth...
Medagadget.com
Surgical Boom Market Predicted to Reach US$ 354.99 million by 2027
Surgical Boom Market is expected to reach US$ 354.99 million by 2027 from US$ 252.08 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global surgical boom market, and the drivers and deterrents pertaining to its growth. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the increasing number of surgeries, and the benefits of surgical booms such as flexibility, enhanced safety, and mobility. However, the troublesome functioning of surgical booms in hybrid operating rooms restricts market growth.
Medagadget.com
Professional Dental Care Market – Product innovation and new product launches With Major Key Players Procter and Gamble Company, Young Innovation, Inc., Ultradent Products, Inc
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Professional Dental Care Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023–2030. Professional Dental Care Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
Medagadget.com
Filgrastim Market To Surge USD 746 Million with Growing CAGR of 2.8% by 2030
Filgrastim is a medication used to increase the production of white blood cells in the body. It is a type of growth factor that stimulates the production of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that helps fight infections. Filgrastim is used to treat conditions such as neutropenia, which is a low count of neutrophils caused by certain medical conditions or treatments, such as cancer chemotherapy. It is also used to reduce the risk of infections in people with weakened immune systems.
Medagadget.com
Air Conditioners Market Worth $231.3 Billion by 2029
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, ‘Air Conditioners Market by Type (Window, Split, Variable Refrigerant Flow, Centralized/Ducted), Tonnage, Technology (Inverter & Non-Inverter), Rating, End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography—Global Forecasts to 2029’. According to this latest publication from...
Medagadget.com
Sports Nutrition Market exhibiting a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030)
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Sports Nutrition Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023–2030. Sports Nutrition Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
Medagadget.com
Riboflavin Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 670.23 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.65% between 2022 and 2030
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Riboflavin Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023–2030. Riboflavin Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
Medagadget.com
Antibiotics Market Projected to Reach US$ 59,253.24 Million by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Antibiotics Market Forecast to 2028″ Focuses COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Drug Class (Sulfonamides, Aminoglycosides, Carbapenem, Macrolides, Fluoroquinolones, Penicillin, Cephalosporin, Others); Action Mechanism (Mycolic Acid Inhibitors, RNA Synthesis Inhibitors, DNA Synthesis Inhibitors, Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors) and Geography.
