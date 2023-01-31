Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Lancaster Farming's Best of January 2023
From the Pennsylvania Farm Show to the end of the New Holland Haybine, here's a look back at some of the top stories from January 2023. The Farm Bill helps farmers weather downswings in commodity prices, yes. But it also protects waterways and forests, provides groceries for needy people and supports the development of markets for local food. It even helps rural communities purchase police cars.
tourcounsel.com
Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania
Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Has First Avian Influenza Cases of Year
Two Lancaster County duck flocks have been depopulated because of avian influenza, Pennsylvania’s first outbreaks in a year of high risk. “We hoped it wouldn’t come quite this fast,” State Veterinarian Kevin Brightbill said Tuesday in an industry call. One Clay Township farm had 40,000 ducks, with...
Lancaster Farming
Don't Bank on Bushels, and Other Takeaways From Pennsylvania No-Till Meeting
HANOVER, Pa. — Indiana non-GMO farmer Cameron Mills and other speakers offered tips for improving soil health and profitability Jan. 31 at the Pennsylvania No-Till Alliance’s winter meeting. The daylong event in Adams County, repeated two days later in western Pennsylvania, covered a lot of ground. But here...
Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office
What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro administration policy to take effect on March 6. Who it affects:...
theburgnews.com
Commonwealth buys Susquehanna River islands to conserve, keep public
This summer, two unique pieces of real estate splashed onto the sales market in Harrisburg—they now have a new owner. In January, the commonwealth purchased Independence and Bailey’s islands, both located in the middle of the Susquehanna River near the Harvey Taylor Bridge, with the intention of conserving the land.
Lancaster Farming
Heat-Tolerant Varieties Important for High Snap Bean Yields
HERSHEY, Pa. — Farmers in the Delmarva region are used to heat stress affecting their snap beans. Some Pennsylvania farmers are just far enough north to avoid the problem, but those in the southeastern part of the state could see the same issues. A nighttime temperature of 68 degrees...
abc27.com
Hanover store sells unclaimed mail, Amazon packages
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, York County, has been in business for about two years. They’ve made a name for themselves by offering seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas, before offering everyday products. In the past few months long lines have formed in front...
Organizations Caring for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities Face Staffing Crisis in Chester County
Organizations that care for individuals with intellectual disabilities are facing a service and staffing crisis in Pennsylvania, including Chester County, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News.
FOX43.com
Groundhog Day 2023 | Here's where and when our Central Pa. rodents will make their predictions
To paraphrase fictional meteorologist Phil Connors, "It's (almost) Groundhog Day...again." Thursday, Feb. 2 marks one of Pennsylvania's most-hallowed of winter traditions, when rodents from across the commonwealth step out of their burrows to predict how much longer the season will last. According to Pennsylvania Dutch superstition, if a groundhog sees...
Lancaster Farming
Tips for Adding a Bakery to Your Farmers Market
HERSHEY, Pa. — Statistics and sense stimulation were among key topics discussed at a “Managing a Profitable Farm Market Bakery” workshop Jan. 30. The session was part of the Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Convention, held at the Hershey Lodge Jan.31-Feb. 2, and bringing together about 2,200 fruit and vegetable growers and other industry leaders from the mid-Atlantic region and beyond.
theburgnews.com
Purple and Gold Standard: For 100 years, the men of Kappa Omega have made history, impact in Harrisburg
Usually, the men of Kappa Omega are dressed in their business attire—jackets and ties. They’re known for dressing up, even just for their chapter meetings. But, today, they came dressed in “Omega casual,” sporting sweaters, button downs and turtlenecks, all in their fraternity’s colors—purple and gold.
Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group
Reagan Reese on January 31, 2023 LOWER MERION, PA- The Parents Defending Education group filed a complaint Tuesday with the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) of the Department of Education against a Pennsylvania school district accused of racial discrimination. A complaint obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation alleges that Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, created and used affinity groups to separate students based on race. According to the complaint, the school district offers two programs specifically for students of color, namely “REACH” and “Equity Efforts.” “Lower Merion is a perfect example of administrators and educators gone The post Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGAL
City of Lancaster proposes new correctional facility
LANCASTER, Pa. — The city of Lancaster held a public meeting on Wednesday to give residents a chance to learn more about a proposal for a new Lancaster County correctional facility. The Lancaster County Correctional Facility is the working name of the new building, which would replace the current...
Lancaster Farming
Family's 1830s Stone Bank Barn Destroyed By Fire
It took nine years for Immaculata’s Ranch to be transformed from an idea into a way of life. Steve and Lindsey Hepburn had to work for it before they could buy it. Eighteen months ago, the couple’s farming dream found a home on a 64-acre plot of land on York Road in York Haven, Pennsylvania.
Cumberland County borough fires manager after discovering ‘serious’ financial discrepancies
Newville Borough Council has fired its borough manager for “willful misconduct” after announcing it discovered differences between financial reports he provided to them and the actual bank statements. Fred Potzer, the borough’s manager for the past 28 years, was terminated Tuesday night on a unanimous vote by borough...
WGAL
New 20-story residential tower will be tallest building in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A big construction project planned for Lancaster will make the city look a little different. Mosaic, a residential tower for people ages 55 and up, will be built at the corner of South Queen and West Vine streets. At 20 stories, it will change the Lancaster...
High school musicals to see in south central Pennsylvania in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warm weather is approaching, which means local high school students are hard at work rehearsing their spring musicals. From animated originals like "Shrek" to Broadway classics like "42nd Street," there's sure to be a musical in the area that will get your ears grooving and feet moving.
abc27.com
Pa. lawmakers get a raise despite not being in session
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In December 2022, Pennsylvania state representatives got an automatic pay increase to $103,000, but are yet to have a productive session in Harrisburg. Mark Twain once joked that your wallet is safe when Congress is not in session, but lawmakers at the State House are...
abc27.com
Dauphin County judge nearing end of suspension
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A magisterial district judge in Dauphin County is almost done serving her suspension after misusing her power as a judge. Sonya McKnight was acquitted of her criminal charges, which alleged that she interfered with the arrest of her son in 2020, but spent over six months suspended with no pay while the criminal case went through the court system.
