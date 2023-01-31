ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lancaster Farming

Lancaster Farming's Best of January 2023

From the Pennsylvania Farm Show to the end of the New Holland Haybine, here's a look back at some of the top stories from January 2023. The Farm Bill helps farmers weather downswings in commodity prices, yes. But it also protects waterways and forests, provides groceries for needy people and supports the development of markets for local food. It even helps rural communities purchase police cars.
LANCASTER, PA
tourcounsel.com

Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania

Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
WYOMISSING, PA
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Has First Avian Influenza Cases of Year

Two Lancaster County duck flocks have been depopulated because of avian influenza, Pennsylvania’s first outbreaks in a year of high risk. “We hoped it wouldn’t come quite this fast,” State Veterinarian Kevin Brightbill said Tuesday in an industry call. One Clay Township farm had 40,000 ducks, with...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Commonwealth buys Susquehanna River islands to conserve, keep public

This summer, two unique pieces of real estate splashed onto the sales market in Harrisburg—they now have a new owner. In January, the commonwealth purchased Independence and Bailey’s islands, both located in the middle of the Susquehanna River near the Harvey Taylor Bridge, with the intention of conserving the land.
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Heat-Tolerant Varieties Important for High Snap Bean Yields

HERSHEY, Pa. — Farmers in the Delmarva region are used to heat stress affecting their snap beans. Some Pennsylvania farmers are just far enough north to avoid the problem, but those in the southeastern part of the state could see the same issues. A nighttime temperature of 68 degrees...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Hanover store sells unclaimed mail, Amazon packages

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, York County, has been in business for about two years. They’ve made a name for themselves by offering seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas, before offering everyday products. In the past few months long lines have formed in front...
HANOVER, PA
FOX43.com

Groundhog Day 2023 | Here's where and when our Central Pa. rodents will make their predictions

To paraphrase fictional meteorologist Phil Connors, "It's (almost) Groundhog Day...again." Thursday, Feb. 2 marks one of Pennsylvania's most-hallowed of winter traditions, when rodents from across the commonwealth step out of their burrows to predict how much longer the season will last. According to Pennsylvania Dutch superstition, if a groundhog sees...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Tips for Adding a Bakery to Your Farmers Market

HERSHEY, Pa. — Statistics and sense stimulation were among key topics discussed at a “Managing a Profitable Farm Market Bakery” workshop Jan. 30. The session was part of the Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Convention, held at the Hershey Lodge Jan.31-Feb. 2, and bringing together about 2,200 fruit and vegetable growers and other industry leaders from the mid-Atlantic region and beyond.
HERSHEY, PA
Shore News Network

Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group

Reagan Reese on January 31, 2023 LOWER MERION, PA- The Parents Defending Education group filed a complaint Tuesday with the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) of the Department of Education against a Pennsylvania school district accused of racial discrimination. A complaint obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation alleges that Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, created and used affinity groups to separate students based on race. According to the complaint, the school district offers two programs specifically for students of color, namely “REACH” and “Equity Efforts.” “Lower Merion is a perfect example of administrators and educators gone The post Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

City of Lancaster proposes new correctional facility

LANCASTER, Pa. — The city of Lancaster held a public meeting on Wednesday to give residents a chance to learn more about a proposal for a new Lancaster County correctional facility. The Lancaster County Correctional Facility is the working name of the new building, which would replace the current...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Family's 1830s Stone Bank Barn Destroyed By Fire

It took nine years for Immaculata’s Ranch to be transformed from an idea into a way of life. Steve and Lindsey Hepburn had to work for it before they could buy it. Eighteen months ago, the couple’s farming dream found a home on a 64-acre plot of land on York Road in York Haven, Pennsylvania.
YORK HAVEN, PA
abc27.com

Pa. lawmakers get a raise despite not being in session

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In December 2022, Pennsylvania state representatives got an automatic pay increase to $103,000, but are yet to have a productive session in Harrisburg. Mark Twain once joked that your wallet is safe when Congress is not in session, but lawmakers at the State House are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Dauphin County judge nearing end of suspension

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A magisterial district judge in Dauphin County is almost done serving her suspension after misusing her power as a judge. Sonya McKnight was acquitted of her criminal charges, which alleged that she interfered with the arrest of her son in 2020, but spent over six months suspended with no pay while the criminal case went through the court system.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy