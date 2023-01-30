The JV1 boys basketball team extended their winning streak to six games as they beat rival Cedarburg 51-48. The Pirates came out swinging using stiffeling defense and sound passing and shooting to break Cedarburg’s press, and took a six point lead into halftime. The lead would get to 12 before Cedarburg would make a come back, and cut the lead to one with 1:30 left in the game. As a Cedarburg player drove the the hoop, Logan Niemeyer made the play of the game as he took a charge, which created an offensive foul and negated Cedarburg’s go ahead basket. Cal Loose and Colton Struckman went 4-4 from the foul line to seal the deal and put victory in hand. Cal Loose lead the scoring attack with 19 points, Colton Struckman added 13, Grady Karrels chipped in 8 and played great defense with 4 blocks. Niemeyer dropped in 5 and Bayer White and Eamonn Tetzlaff each scored 3. The Pirates have a short turn around and take on the Highlanders from Homestead Thursday night at HOME with JV action starting at 5:30. The Varsity plays at HOME on Friday as part of the girl/boy double header with girls Varsity staring at 5:30 and boys to follow at 7:00.

CEDARBURG, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO