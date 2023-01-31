Read full article on original website
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
2 House Republicans caught saying Ilhan Omar removal was the 'stupidest vote in world' before begging reporters to not tell GOP leadership what they said
Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.
President Biden announces $292M in federal funding for Hudson tunnel project
President Biden announced a $292M grant to fund an early phase of the Hudson tunnel project to speed service on the U.S.'s busiest rail corridor. The post President Biden announces $292M in federal funding for Hudson tunnel project appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Trump says that if he's reelected he won't use the powers of the presidency to punish his enemies, but adds that he'd be 'entitled to a revenge tour'
In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump went on a tirade against news outlets that reported on Russian interference during the 2016 election.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
Dems block Kathy Hochul top judge pick Hector LaSalle in historic NY vote
ALBANY — In just 18 days, Kathy Hochul has gone from being sworn in as the first woman elected governor of New York — to making the wrong kind of history. Political disaster arrived Wednesday when she became the first governor in state history to have a judicial nomination voted down by the state Senate, after its newly-packed Judiciary Committee rejected Hector LaSalle to lead New York’s highest court. “This is a very big deal,” three-term Republican Gov. George Pataki told The Post. “It’s a question of who we have running the state – the governor or radical leftists in the legislature.” The embattled Hochul has claimed...
President Joe Biden shouts out Staten Island’s Arthur Kill Terminal during NYC visit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — President Joe Biden made mention of Staten Island’s growing stature in the burgeoning offshore wind industry during his visit to New York City Tuesday, highlighting an infrastructure project that is expected to be part of a series of developments that revolutionize the borough’s West Shore.
Biden grilled for touting Hudson Tunnel project on NYC trip despite city's migrant crisis: 'Ignoring' reality
'The Big Money Show' co-hosts Brian Brenberg, Jackie DeAngelis and Taylor Rigg blast President Biden for praising his spending plans on a New York City trip.
Mike Tyson sued, accused of raping woman in Upstate NY in early ‘90s (report)
Boxing legend Mike Tyson is being accused of raping a woman in Upstate New York three decades ago in a new lawsuit. The Times-Union reports an unnamed woman is suing the former heavyweight champion under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which gives a one-year window for adults to file sexual abuse complaints for abuse that occurred in New York state regardless of when it occurred. The law took effect in November, opening up civil claims that previously would have been outside the statute of limitations.
George Santos' ex-roommate called him 'the Anna Delvey of Queens' for lying his way into Congress
George Santos fabricated large parts of his identity, like socialite Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, who was jailed for fraud in 2019.
Biden avoids mentioning NYC migrant protest during city visit, touts big spending at rail yard
During President Joe Biden's trip to New York City, the Democrat did not mention the situation involving migrants protesting and camping in the streets after getting booted from their taxpayer-funded hotel.
Century-old train tunnels in Baltimore and New York to get funding from Biden's infrastructure law
Long-needed improvements are coming to train travel along the nation's busy Northeast Corridor, thanks in part to the federal infrastructure funding package that President Joe Biden signed into law in the fall of 2021.
Joe Biden Heads to NYC With a Massive Elephant in the Room
A mounting migrant crisis in the city and renewed pressure from his party to do something about it has put Biden in a tough place.
NY Senate Passes ‘Gotcha’ Bill for Third Time
This past week, the New York State Senate passed legislation (S-1242) sponsored by Senator Simcha Felder (D-Brooklyn) that protects New Yorkers from hefty “gotcha” fines for expired inspection stickers. The law — if also passed by the Assembly — will require the Department of Motor Vehicles to provide...
Progressive NYC Democrat Lincoln Restler thinks city should coax migrants to stay longer
Isn’t crossing the border illegally supposed to be frowned upon? A progressive Democrat on the City Council blasted the accommodations at a new emergency migrant shelter in Brooklyn — because it doesn’t seem hospitable enough to make asylum seekers want to stay longer. “It’s a situation that I believe is intended to encourage people to move along as quickly as possible,” Councilman Lincoln Restler (D-Brooklyn) griped Wednesday. After touring the converted Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook with other officials, Restler complained there were “a thousand cots lined up in rows that are a dozen long.” “When you’re sleeping in the middle of a...
