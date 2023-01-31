Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Evansville Residents Go Ice Skating in an Empty Parking Lot-Making the Best of an Icy Situation
After winter weather stormed through the Tri-State earlier this week, some Evansville residents made the best out of the icy situation!. On Monday, January 30th, much of the Tri-State saw quite a bit of winter weather as sleet and ice rolled through. When I left work on Monday evening, I was shocked at how icy it already was. My windshield was freezing over before my defrost had time to kick in. Many roads in the area were left with a solid sheet of ice. On Tuesday we saw school cancellations and businesses close. It definitely was a slick situation and one that I was not a fan of driving in! However, some Evansville residents decided to make the best of an icy situation and break out the ice skates!
GCSO: Roads are slick, so stay home or drive slow
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is asking residents to limit travel if possible and that deputies are still dealing with accidents this morning. Deputies say main roads are showing some improvement, but people may still find slick spots. GCSO says secondary roads are still mostly slick. Law enforcement officials say […]
Problematic ice throws vehicles off course in I-64, Hwy 65 area
INDIANA (WEHT) – A string of accidents on I-64 and Highway 65 has caused some traffic headaches near the Vanderburgh-Posey County line. A wreck involving a pickup and a car resulted in a roll off over a guardrail, while a semi and another car have both slid off the road in the area. According to […]
Snow and ice causing morning accidents in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Your Weather Authority forecasted sleet and freezing rain Monday night into Tuesday morning and mother nature brought plenty of the wintry mess making the morning drive tough. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle, shortly after 7am, the morning drive accidents began. He listed the following crashes on his Twitter: […]
Police: Evansville man charged with auto part theft sold 34 catalytic converters in Owensboro
An Evansville man is behind bars on multiple auto theft charges after police say he was caught on camera stealing multiple catalytic converters. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department began looking into the thefts in early January after first being contacted by Dream Center Evansville, which offers after school programs to kids.
Trash not picked up? Garbage piling up for many in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Some Evansville residents came home Tuesday evening to find their garbage cans full of trash. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says they weren’t able to provide trash or recycling service to some customers this week because of the icy weather. If you were one of those who didn’t have their […]
Another round of winter hits
(photo of I69 in Vanderburgh County early this morning courtesy of Sgt. Todd Ringle Indiana State Police) It was a slippery commute today. More for some than others. Southwest Indiana was hit with some freezing rain and drizzle Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Monday night schools south and...
Evansville firefighters respond to house fire overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Evansville fire fighters were dispatched to the 1700 block of Dexter avenue following reports of a residential fire. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from the back of the home. It took firefighters about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. Investigators say […]
PHOTOS: 7 vehicle accident shuts down road on Ohio/Butler County line
(WEHT) - An accident involving multiple vehicles shut down a section of US 231 S at the Ohio County and Butler County line.
Man arrested after Wednesday morning apartment fire in Evansville
We're learning more about a fire that broke out at an apartment building on West Illinois Street in Evansville early Wednesday morning. The Evansville Fire Department says that crews responded to 926. W. Illinois St. around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday after a passerby called 911 to report a fire. Firefighters quickly...
Icy roads extend cancelations into Wednesday, crews work dozens of slide-offs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Icy roads have caused schools and businesses to close Tuesday, and corporations like the EVSC have also canceled Wednesday. Several slide-offs and crashes have been reported since Monday night. Sergeant Todd Ringle says when driving too fast under these conditions, slick spots can make it difficult...
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Drunk Driver Puts Car On Railroad Tracks
An Evansville man was arrested after he got his car hung up on railroad tracks. It happened at Morgan Avenue and Read street Saturday night. 71 year old James Galloway admitted to police that he had five alcoholic drinks at a bar. He failed the field sobriety test and had...
EPD: Two charged with neglect and drug dealing after meth found in apartment where infant was living
Two people were arrested on drug dealing and neglect charges in Evansville after police say they found drugs at a home where a young child was living. The Evansville Police Department says detectives got a tip in January about 32-year-old Antonio Woods dealing different drugs including counterfeit pills, meth, and cocaine.
There’s a Huge Classic Car Show & Food Truck Rally Coming to Kentucky
If you love classic cars, you're going to love this news. The Bluegrass Legends Experience, a massive classic car show, is coming to Owensboro, Kentucky this summer. The event will take place at the Owensboro Sportscenter and Moreland Park Friday, August 18th, Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th. Jimmy...
Victim Shot In His Home Taken To Hospital
A man showed up at an Evansville hospital causing police to be involved. The man at the hospital had two gunshot wounds to his leg. It apparently happened about 9:30 last night on South Grand Avenue near its intersection with Jackson Street. The victim told police a person forced his...
Duo arrested after Evansville hotel shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man and woman were arrested Monday after Evansville Police say they robbed a man at gunpoint inside his hotel room. Around 9:30 a.m. on November 20, 2022, Evansville Police officers responded to the Esquire Inn for reports of a man that had been shot. The victim, who was taken to […]
Crews battle Evansville storage facility fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials in Evansville are investigating after a storage facility caught fire early Monday morning. The fire started just before 6 in the morning at Stor-N-Lock on Kratzville Road. Witnesses on the scene told Eyewitness News someone had been living in one of the units, but it’s unclear if they are linked […]
Ron's Wintry Tuesday Forecast
CenterPoint customers invited to comment on wind …. CenterPoint customers invited to comment on wind generation proposal. Evansville Police arrest man accused of shooting …. Evansville Police arrest man accused of shooting gun inside Rick's Sports Bar. Evansville church hosting free clothes giveaway in …. Evansville church hosting free clothes...
