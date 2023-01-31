ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Duncan

Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Brenna Temple

Can Subway's new menus save the iconic sandwich store from dying?

Subway has been a staple in the fast food industry for decades, but recent news indicates that the sandwich shop empire could be nearing its end. The franchise is reportedly owned by two families and was launched in 1965. However, the chain is now is officially on sale - which could indicate desperation on behalf of the owners over an anticipated demise.
CBS Detroit

6-year-old boy leaves $1,000 dent in daddy's wallet after secretly ordering Grubhub

It all began with some father and son bonding over the weekend."It's father and son time. He says dad can I use your phone to play my game. And I said yeah go-ahead bud. You have 30 minutes," said Keith Stonehouse of Chesterfield.But for his six-year-old Mason, that was all he needed to leave a dent in daddy's wallet."They kept coming and coming and coming. Alert after alert after alert. And the food is being delivered, it's being delivered, it's being delivered. "And when it was time to talk to CBS News Detroit Wednesday, little Mason could not help but...
DETROIT, MI

