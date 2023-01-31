ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

270 Billion SHIB Sent to Exchanges by Bankrupt Broker, Here's Shiba Inu Token Price Reaction

Cryptocurrencies worth around $9.6 million were transferred to major centralized exchanges today from the accounts of bankrupt North American crypto broker Voyager (VGX), PeckShieldAlert reports. About a third of this was made up of Shiba Inu tokens, specifically 270 billion SHIB. The destination of the displaced cryptocurrencies was Coinbase, Kraken and Binance US, the U.S. arm of the black-and-yellow crypto giant.
dailyhodl.com

Here’s the Next Ethereum-Level Opportunity for Crypto Traders, According to Investor Who Called Bitcoin Reversal

A veteran trader in the crypto space thinks one layer-1 blockchain project offers a similar opportunity to what Ethereum (ETH) did four or five years ago. In a new interview with Bankless, Chris Burniske, a partner at the venture capital firm Placeholder, argues that Solana (SOL) is currently undervalued and has ETH-like potential as an investment.
coinjournal.net

These 5 Long-term Crypto Projects Will Boom in 2023

It’s no secret that crypto markets have struggled to weather the storm of 2022, with FTX, the latest big-name crypto company to go bankrupt, and the broader global economic conditions contributing to the current bear market conditions. Knowing where to put their money safely and with the promise of returns is equally challenging for investors. The good news is that the crypto market outlook looks likely to show green shoots of recovery in 2023, with some metaverse crypto projects set to skyrocket.
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Token Explodes 50% As Project Releases Yearly Report

An Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) token has shot up 50% in just a few days after the project released a new annual report. The dYdX (DYDX) Foundation released its “inaugural ecosystem annual report” on Monday, which outlined the decentralized finance (DeFi) DEX’s development in 2022. “Despite...
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Suddenly Turns Green as Whale Transactions Jump 56%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Cardano's (ADA) Ouroboros Upgrade Will Change Ethereum-Killer Narrative, Here's How

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Celsius Was Using Customer Deposits To Fund Withdrawals, According to Bankruptcy Examiner

A closer look at the collapse of crypto lender Celsius shows that the firm was using customer deposits to pay for withdrawals, according to an independent examiner. In a new court filing with the United States Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York, bankruptcy examiner Shoba Pillay, a former federal prosecutor, finds that Celsius used customer funds to meet withdrawals in certain cases, particularly in the days leading up to the bankruptcy filing.
u.today

Here's How XRP Price Could Act If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Lawyer Assumes

As became known yesterday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officially recognized that the sale of LBRY Credits (LBC) tokens on the secondary market was not a case of selling unregistered securities. Amid the positive news, the LBC price surged more than 80% and at one point was up more than 280%.
u.today

Venom Ventures Partners with Everscale, Announces $5 Million Strategic Investment

A new-gen VC fund and a high-performance blockchain are going to collaborate in expanding the reach of decentralized solutions across the globe. In addition, this partnership will cement VVF's position as a leading VC lab in the Abu Dhabi region. Venom Ventures Fund invests $5 million in Everscale, starts massive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy