"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
A 10-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she killed her mother over a VR headset.San HeraldMilwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
marquettewire.org
No. 14 Marquette puts together defensive stops to pull out sweep over Villanova
After graduate student guard Justin Moore appeared to have silenced the crowd inside Fiserv Forum to help give Villanova a 35-31 lead with five seconds left in the first half, sophomore guard Kam Jones came down the other end did what he does best. Jones pulled up from just inside...
marquettewire.org
Dominant second quarter from Villanova spells disaster for Marquette
Looking to extend its win-streak to four games, the Marquette women’s basketball team traveled to Finneran Pavilion to face the No. 19 Villanova Wildcats. But after a poor second quarter, the Golden Eagles were unable to recover and lost 73-54 on the road to go 0-2 against the Wildcats this season.
Yardbarker
Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year
Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
Local HBCU graduates share their experiences, success
After the Civil War, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) emerged to provide Black Americans with the most basic human rights, including access to a full education.
Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy visits Bay View pizza spot, gets offered a beer
Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, was welcomed to Milwaukee in the most Wisconsin fashion this week.
marquettewire.org
Two local restaurants come to Marquette Place
Marquette Place is known for several different restaurants such as Einstein Bros. Bagels and Erbert and Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop. Now, Marquette Place has opened up its doors to two new pop-up restaurants as well. The first, Lucky’s Spitfire, is a Mediterranean fusion restaurant boasting a variety of chicken and...
kenosha.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
spectrumnews1.com
Celebrating Black History Month: Former MPS teacher reflects on decades of serving students
MILWAUKEE — Many people live their life wanting to leave behind a legacy of some sort. One Milwaukee woman is hoping that legacy is rooted in the importance of education. Joyce A. Hall has been an impactful figure in the Milwaukee Public Schools system for more than three decades.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vigil for Tyre Nichols ahead of funeral
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee candlelight vigil was planned in Milwaukee Tuesday, Jan. 31 for Tyre Nichols ahead of Nichols' Wednesday funeral. The groups Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and Justice for Brieon Green Coalition organized the vigil planned for 7 p.m. at the African American Women's Center at 3020 W. Vliet Street.
On Milwaukee
Cindy Williams - aka "Shirley"- passed away
According to family members, Cindy Williams, who played Shirley Feeney in the iconic sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday after a brief illness. She was 75. Williams also also starred in director George Lucas’ 1973 film “American Graffiti” and director Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation”...
Boys and Girls Club offers free Driver's Education classes to Milwaukee teens
The Milwaukee Boys and Girls Club is offering free Driver's Education classes to Milwaukee teenagers, powered by the Milwaukee Admirals.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Groundhog Gordy sees shadow; 6 more weeks of winter for Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo’s resident groundhog, Gordy, took part in the Groundhog Day ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 2. During the ceremony, he saw his shadow – meaning six more weeks of winter for Milwaukee. According to tradition, if it’s a sunny day and Gordy sees his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash, Green Bay and Capitol, 4 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Four people were hurt in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Jan. 29 near Green Bay and Capitol. Unit#1 lost control and struck unit#2. One person was trapped due to the door being caved in. Four people in both vehicles were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
WISN
Jennifer Hudson spends day in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Hudson spent Monday in Milwaukee and talked with WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce at No Studios about her show, her midwestern roots and the city of Milwaukee. Kristin Pierce shows Jennifer Hudson special birthday video. Jennifer Hudson on staying true to her Midwestern roots. Jennifer Hudson...
Who's on Third to add second location near Milwaukee airport
The owners of Who's on Third are planning to add a second location near the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: After 2nd conviction, appeal likely
KENOSHA, Wis. - Mark Jensen was convicted of killing his wife for a second time, but the case isn't necessarily over. Even before the first trial in 2008, the case and the evidence were heavily litigated. The Supreme Court of Wisconsin ruled a letter from Julie Jensen pointing the finger...
Elle Halo, the Milwaukee woman helping Black transgender women transition
Elle Halo is on a mission. The activist and ever-busy organizer wants to help Black transgender women realize their true identity.
CBS 58
MPD long-term missing: 15-year-old Joniah Walker, last seen June 2022
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in locating a long-term missing 15-year-old. According to police, Joniah A. Walker was last seen on June 23, 2022 in Milwaukee. Police describe Walker as an African American female, standing 5 ft. tall, weighing 100 lbs., with black...
Video: Impact of car hurls Milwaukee man into pole
A pedestrian was struck during a car crash and hurled into a light pole near 35th and Townsend on Thursday.
