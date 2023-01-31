Read full article on original website
kenosha.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Pasty Company; made from scratch with fresh ingredients
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Need something quick, easy and filling for dinner? Sheboygan Pasty Company makes their pasties from scratch, by hand, with fresh ingredients. Brian Kramp is at Sheboygan Pasty Company, where they’ve perfected a dish that’s easy to cook and perfect for a cold winter day.
marquettewire.org
Two local restaurants come to Marquette Place
Marquette Place is known for several different restaurants such as Einstein Bros. Bagels and Erbert and Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop. Now, Marquette Place has opened up its doors to two new pop-up restaurants as well. The first, Lucky’s Spitfire, is a Mediterranean fusion restaurant boasting a variety of chicken and...
You can watch a live mermaid swim at Discovery World this weekend 🧜♀️
You can watch a live mermaid swim at Discovery World this weekend! Yes, you read that right. Mermaid Echo will return to the Reiman Aquarium Tank on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
spectrumnews1.com
More than a half-century-old Italian restaurant business pushes through inflation
MILWAUKEE — Just as restaurants are bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic, they now have new challenges. Inflation, worker shortages and supply chain issues are just a few of the obstacles creating uncertainty. Gino Fazzari operates Calderone Club and San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana in Milwaukee. His family has operated...
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
Milwaukee Metal Fest Announces 40 Bands for First Lineup Since 2007 – Lamb of God, Anthrax + More
It's back! Thanks to Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta, the Milwaukee Metal Fest has returned to the annual festival circuit, having last taken place in 2007. The event was once one of the premiere stops for metal lovers, and Jasta looks like he's bringing it back with a stellar lineup that should help solidify the festival's future for years to come.
Extra COVID FoodShare benefits sunset March 1
More than 700,000 people rely on food stamps across the state, which includes 230,000 according to the Hunger Task Force. They are about to see a huge slash in benefits.
milwaukeemag.com
These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee
Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
spectrumnews1.com
Everyday Hero: Volunteer spends nearly 30 years cuddling with animals at HAWS
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Humane Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha relies on volunteers to help take care of animals. For one volunteer, it’s a passion that’s grown over two decades. With a heart for animals, HAWS volunteer Dottie Hrenak has been snuggling up with cats for nearly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis apartment showing's timing questioned, 'I'm in the bath'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis father says he and his family lost their sense of privacy after a real estate agent brought potential buyers inside. It happened while he was in the bathroom. The entire exchange lasted no more than a minute, and at first, Derek Yurkiewicz just...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Loud 'music' near Carroll University
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12:40 a.m. — Loud music was reportedly coming from an apartment in the 400 block of North East Avenue. Police that responded to the scene did not hear any loud music, but the resident said he was watching “The Wizard of Oz” and would turn the volume down.
WISN
Jennifer Hudson spends day in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Hudson spent Monday in Milwaukee and talked with WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce at No Studios about her show, her midwestern roots and the city of Milwaukee. Kristin Pierce shows Jennifer Hudson special birthday video. Jennifer Hudson on staying true to her Midwestern roots. Jennifer Hudson...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies safe heating tips, single-digit temps in forecast
MILWAUKEE - With single-digit temperatures in the forecast, We Energies is sharing simple steps for customers to keep safe and warm. Wind Chills could be -20 to -25 below zero on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Prevent carbon monoxide dangers: Make sure carbon monoxide detectors are working properly and learn the symptoms...
CBS 58
Snow check after the weekend's big snow
All of southeast Wisconsin saw snow over this past weekend with anywhere from 2-4" in our northern counties to 7-11" in the Milwaukee/Waukesha metro areas. It was the biggest snow of the season so far. Milwaukee officially picked up 7.9" of snowfall from Saturday night through early Sunday morning. It...
On Milwaukee
Cindy Williams - aka "Shirley"- passed away
According to family members, Cindy Williams, who played Shirley Feeney in the iconic sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday after a brief illness. She was 75. Williams also also starred in director George Lucas’ 1973 film “American Graffiti” and director Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation”...
Amtrak Train Service to Green Bay: A 360-degree look at the proposal
Amtrak's vision is for trains that currently run from Chicago to Milwaukee, to keep going north - making stops in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, and Appleton, before making a final stop in Green Bay.
Milwaukee man starts third business following his release from prison
After being sentenced to 40 years and spending 20 in prison, Ed Hennings is on his third business endeavor; but it all started in 2016, once he was released.
cwbradio.com
Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
