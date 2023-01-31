ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kenosha.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan Pasty Company; made from scratch with fresh ingredients

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Need something quick, easy and filling for dinner? Sheboygan Pasty Company makes their pasties from scratch, by hand, with fresh ingredients. Brian Kramp is at Sheboygan Pasty Company, where they’ve perfected a dish that’s easy to cook and perfect for a cold winter day.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
marquettewire.org

Two local restaurants come to Marquette Place

Marquette Place is known for several different restaurants such as Einstein Bros. Bagels and Erbert and Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop. Now, Marquette Place has opened up its doors to two new pop-up restaurants as well. The first, Lucky’s Spitfire, is a Mediterranean fusion restaurant boasting a variety of chicken and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee

Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Loud 'music' near Carroll University

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12:40 a.m. — Loud music was reportedly coming from an apartment in the 400 block of North East Avenue. Police that responded to the scene did not hear any loud music, but the resident said he was watching “The Wizard of Oz” and would turn the volume down.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Jennifer Hudson spends day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Hudson spent Monday in Milwaukee and talked with WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce at No Studios about her show, her midwestern roots and the city of Milwaukee. Kristin Pierce shows Jennifer Hudson special birthday video. Jennifer Hudson on staying true to her Midwestern roots. Jennifer Hudson...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies safe heating tips, single-digit temps in forecast

MILWAUKEE - With single-digit temperatures in the forecast, We Energies is sharing simple steps for customers to keep safe and warm. Wind Chills could be -20 to -25 below zero on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Prevent carbon monoxide dangers: Make sure carbon monoxide detectors are working properly and learn the symptoms...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Snow check after the weekend's big snow

All of southeast Wisconsin saw snow over this past weekend with anywhere from 2-4" in our northern counties to 7-11" in the Milwaukee/Waukesha metro areas. It was the biggest snow of the season so far. Milwaukee officially picked up 7.9" of snowfall from Saturday night through early Sunday morning. It...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Cindy Williams - aka "Shirley"- passed away

According to family members, Cindy Williams, who played Shirley Feeney in the iconic sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday after a brief illness. She was 75. Williams also also starred in director George Lucas’ 1973 film “American Graffiti” and director Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation”...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
WISCONSIN STATE

