Every April, the Observer has a longstanding tradition for readers that has come to be a treat for some, and a trick for others: Our annual April Fool’s edition. Observer reporters and editors always work to be witty and clever and find the perfect mix of stories that are equally realistic and outlandish. But the past six years, one person has taken this edition — and anything requiring humor, satire and fun — to a whole new level: Managing Editor Eric Garwood.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO