Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
In Florida, Manatee County School District censors books in classrooms, challenging First Amendment RightsEdy ZooBradenton, FL
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Longboat Observer
Town lays out expectations of county library project
The town of Longboat Key is putting in writing what it considers important in its relationship with Sarasota County as the two governments move forward with plans for the Town Center library project. Over the past few years, the town has been advocating for a community center and library to...
Longboat Observer
Contention remains in the air over One Park plan
Conflict remains in the air in the months-long legal battle between residents and a developer in The Quay as the off-again, on-again and off-again public hearing process is back. This after a Monday decision by the Sarasota City Commission that outlines the process to be heard by the Planning Board.
Longboat Observer
Michael Saunders Foundation donates to 47 causes
The philanthropic arm of Michael Saunders & Co. continued its 11-year mission of providing assistance to nonprofit organizations across Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties during its year-end grant distribution last week. Company agents, managers and executives gathered at the Lakewood Ranch sales office to present checks to 47 local organizations....
Longboat Observer
Tipton recounts his picture-perfect first day
A photo of a beach sunset and two chairs has traveled with Town Manager Howard Tipton from job to job over the past 25 years. It's more than a piece of artwork, now. The shift from desire to reality was only realized by Tipton and his wife over the weekend as he decorated his new office before his official first day Monday on Longboat Key after making the move from St. Lucie County, on Florida's Treasure Coast.
Longboat Observer
Observer managing editor leaves legacy of laughter, mentoring
Every April, the Observer has a longstanding tradition for readers that has come to be a treat for some, and a trick for others: Our annual April Fool’s edition. Observer reporters and editors always work to be witty and clever and find the perfect mix of stories that are equally realistic and outlandish. But the past six years, one person has taken this edition — and anything requiring humor, satire and fun — to a whole new level: Managing Editor Eric Garwood.
Longboat Observer
LWR Community Activities ramps up programming to meet demand
Greenbrook’s Gerald Risen provided a few moments of comedy to his fellow players during Bingo For All. “What do you call a cow with no legs?” Risen asked the group of 15 people participating in the Bingo event Jan. 24 at Greenbrook Adventure Park. “Ground beef,” he answered....
Longboat Observer
No limits on speculative homes for Manatee County builders
It was a limitation that often had District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh scratching her head. She didn’t understand why builders were limited to the number of speculative homes they could build in their new community. Speculative homes are homes that are built without having buyers in place. For example,...
Longboat Observer
Parrish Community High resumes classes after two lockdowns
Parrish Community High School is resuming classes as normal after the school underwent a lockdown Wednesday and Thursday. The School District of Manatee County said both lockdowns were a result of "medical emergencies on campus" triggered by individuals on campus using the district's crisis alert buttons, according to a news release.
Longboat Observer
Engineering, preservation expertise sought for Van Wezel repurposing
As is often the case with the subject of preserving the repurposing the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, high-level conversations often conflate that mission with whether a new performing arts center across the parking lot from the Van Wezel is even necessary. It happened again during Monday’s City Commission workshop,...
Longboat Observer
In response to growth, Manatee seeks to expand reclaimed water supply
As new housing developments continue to spring up, Manatee County is researching more ways to provide reclaimed water for irrigation purposes. Kevin Morris, the county’s deputy director of utilities, said that research includes the possibility of connecting reclaimed water lines with the city of Bradenton. New pipes could allow...
Longboat Observer
Quest to privatize Lakewood Ranch CDD roads hits road block
District Authority had a desire to make its gated public roads private, an attorney for the governing body said significant obstacles remain. The IDA had hoped once the bonds used to finance the roads had been fully paid, it might make privatization an easier process. IDA Attorney Andy Cohen said during a Jan. 17 meeting that this was not the case.
Longboat Observer
Savor the Sounds returns to Longboat and the 1960s
Break out the picnic baskets and tie dye on Saturday, because Yesterdayze is the featured act in the first of three monthly concerts at Longboat Key's Town Center Green. Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce office during office hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets cost $25 for general admission.
Longboat Observer
2023 Inspiration Gala on Friday, March 10, 2023
Event Description: Join us for the 2023 Inspiration Gala on March 10th in support of the Van Wezel Foundation. Following an inspirational dinner catered by Michael's on East, guests will groove to the sounds of Grammy Award winner Kenny Loggins at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. For over 35...
Longboat Observer
French cuisine to open at former Roy’s in Sarasota
The former Roy’s Restaurant location in Sarasota, a once-popular Hawaiian fusion eatery from noted chef Roy Yamaguchi, is getting a new life — this time under a French banner. The new brand at the spot, 2001 Siesta Drive, across the street from the Crossings at Siesta Key mall...
Longboat Observer
Two Manatee students receive military service academy nominations
When Christian Bell stepped on the U.S. Naval Academy campus as a sixth grader, he immediately knew where he wanted to be in the future. At the time, his family had surprised him during their trip to Philadelphia to visit the academy. He was in awe. “When I saw it,...
Longboat Observer
Downtown luxury condo tower nearly sold out
An under-construction luxury condominium tower in downtown Sarasota is nearly sold out. The DeMarcay at 33 S. Palm Avenue has two of its 39 residences available for sale. Vertical constriction of The DeMarcay is nearly complete. The 17th floor deck is being poured this week and drywall is complete through the seventh floor. Installation of windows is complete through the 10th floor.
Longboat Observer
Circus Arts Conservatory brings Sarasota locals center stage
Sarasota’s Joseph Bauer Jr. has always admired ringmasters. It was their ability to capture the audience’s attention with just their voices. He wondered if he fit the bill. In 1991 in Saskatchewan, Canada, Bauer Jr. he got a chance to find out when the ringmaster wasn’t going to...
Longboat Observer
Where to find the hidden nightlife in Sarasota, Longboat
Despite rumors to the contrary, local nightlife doesn’t shut down when the sun goes down. (Heck, a few keep the lights on until midnight!) We’ve come up with a quick, but hardly complete, list of places that offer after-dinner drinks, a game of trivia, live music or a late-night nosh.
Longboat Observer
Check with rental company first
Animal complaint: While on a routine patrol, an officer saw an injured bird on the shoulder of the road. The officer approached the bird, and it did not fly away. The bird appeared to have a broken wing and was approaching the road. After putting on gloves, the officer was able to grab the bird with the help of a blanket. The bird was transferred to the care of a Bradenton Beach Police Department officer who operates an animal sanctuary for treatment.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Longboat for Feb. 2-8
5:30 p.m. at Arts & Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, 1226 N. Tamiami Trail. Visit SuncoastBlackArtsCollaborative.org. Come celebrate work from artists of color in the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative’s cross-town exhibition that will feature work in three locations. This is the first gallery opening of the three, and the exhibit will run through Feb. 25.
Comments / 0