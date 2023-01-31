Good Morning CaneSport 1.31.23

Good Morning CaneSport! (Photo by Gary Ferman)

Presented by LifeWallet

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

Well, the football schedule was announced, and we had a full analysis of that with Miami looking to a big rebound season. We go inside each opponent, breaking down the strengths and weaknesses and the level of difficulty Miami will face in each game. There’s also our CaneSport Right Now show with Gary Ferman and Matt Shodell sharing their thoughts. So don’t miss that.

Also don’t miss the spring practice schedule, with the dates announced and a Friday night spring game coming.

We also continued our The CaneSport On3 series, this time with a closer look at the offensive line and if it’s feasible to start two true freshmen … with the expectation that perhaps 5-star signees Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola can be Day 1 impact guys.

Then we turn to recruiting, with plenty of news on that front.

We catch up with Las Vegas (NV) Arbor View 2024 receiver David Washington, who has held a Miami offer for just over a week, and has the Hurricanes already trending in the right direction. Miami also is trending in the right direction for 2025 four-star Atlanta (Ga.) Douglass cornerback Jontae Gilbert, the No. 1 recruit in the class and the No. 8 recruit nationally.

Naples (Fla.) four-star safety Kensley Faustin also is listing Miami among his frontrunners and we have an update with him, and Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin 2025 receiver Jaime Ffrench, an On3 Consensus four-star prospect, has now received two Miami offers – he was reoffered. So don’t miss that news.

And 2025 Ft. Myers Bishop Verot QB Carter Smith lists an early Miami offer and shares where things stand with him. We also have an update with a name familiar to Miami fans: Kam Kinchens’ younger brother, Demetrius, is a Miami Central standout who visited UM recently. Jayden Crowder, a 2026 standout from California, also has added a UM offer and shares his take.

There’s also the continuation of our CaneSport 30 for 30 series ranking the top 30 Miami Hurricanes with 30 or more reps of experience. We have your update and analysis of No. 3, DL Akheem Mesidor.

And you can also check out what ACC coaches including Jim Larranaga were talking about as the stretch run of the conference is coming up.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

CaneSport Right Now: Gary Ferman and Matt Shodell discuss Miami Hurricanes schedule and prospects for season beginning at 8:05 p.m.

Miami Hurricanes trending in right direction for four-star receiver David Washington: “It was an amazing feeling”

Younger brother of Kam Kinchens, 2024 safety, takes Miami Hurricanes visit: “I always wanted to play on his team”

Eye-opening 2025 Ohio State commit Jontae Gilbert visits Miami, leaves with offer from one of his ‘dream schools’

Miami tells prospect Faustin ‘they like my mindset …that’s one factor that could get me to play early’

QB with Miami hurricanes offer: “Miami has always been one of my dream schools”

Larranaga on Mon.: “Right now the whole key for us is the mental and emotional side of how do you put a game behind you very quickly”

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

This is now Mario Cristobal’s Team! … Posted by Sweatchuck

We can no longer mention Manny’s players and culture anymore from this point on. I only counted 22 current players that played for Manny. So that means 63 players on our upcoming season only knows Mario.. and that 22 could go down depending how the second portal opening goes. So these players should match Cristobal’s DNA for the most part. What ya’ll think?

Side note: I’m not saying he has been able to recruit multiple classes yet to fill all the holes still on the team.

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It was an amazing feeling receiving an offer like this like Miami. I was extremely excited and extremely happy to know my hard work is getting a chance to be seen and recognized by this magnitude of a school. …Miami is high on my list after they offered me and (I) can’t wait to build a relationship with the staff.” 2024 WR target David Washington

• Click here for a limited time, register and get 12 months for only $10.00

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Lastly, Have a great day!