ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Miami Hurricanes coaches tells prospect Faustin 'they like my mindset ...that’s one factor that could get me to play early'

By Stephen Wagner
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJQ1z_0kX8rzEV00
(Photo via Kensley Faustin)

Faustin said Miami’s secondary coaches have offered drills and tips as well, and he likes the way the Hurricanes play on film.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler makes final recruiting pitch to 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor

Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor plans to commit on National Signing Day, but before that, teams are making their final pitches to him. Michigan, Oregon, Maryland, Miami and South Carolina are among the schools still in contention to land him, and each have visited his family over the past few weeks in their home. Current recruits from the programs have been pushing for him on social media as well, and on Tuesday, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler joined in on South Carolina’s efforts.
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
84K+
Followers
101K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy