Columbus, OH

Eye-opening 2025 Ohio State commit Jontae Gilbert visits Miami, leaves with offer from one of his 'dream schools'

By Stephen Wagner
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

Gilbert visited Miami Saturday following his competition in the Battle Miami 7-on-7 tournament in Fort Lauderdale.

