Sand Hills Express
Several Area Students Make UNMC’s Dean’s List
OMAHA – The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2022 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy, and the allied health professions, which includes several students from Custer County and the KCNI/KBBN listening area. Jessica Spanel of Anselmo and Cora Svoboda of Ord...
Sand Hills Express
Ag Society Ball Raises $34,000 at Annual Ball
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Ag Society held its seventh annual Winter Ball in fitting conditions on Saturday, as nearly two feet of snow still packed the roadsides around Broken Bow’s One Box Convention Center. Over 300 people were in attendance, according to Fairgrounds Administrator Michelle Nelson,...
doniphanherald.com
Twelve of 16 ducks at Ravenna Lake found shot to death
RAVENNA — Since last summer, 16 ducks have been unofficial mascots of Ravenna Lake. They entertained campers and children and were being fed this winter by a group of retirees. But last week, 12 of the ducks were shot and who did the shooting remains unknown, according to Stephen...
Sand Hills Express
Custer County District Court Recap: February 2
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County District Court heard 5 criminal cases Thursday morning, most of which were continued. Dominique Ducote, 49 of Grand Island, appeared for sentencing, and successfully reached a plea agreement with the court. In exchange for a guilty or no contest plea in one count of theft by unlawful taking of $1500 to $5000, a Class IV felony, Ducote would spend 90 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, and pay over $4300 restitution to offended business. Ducote pled no contest.
NebraskaTV
Lincoln man charged following fire, pursuit in Greeley County takes plea deal
GREELEY, Neb. — A Lincoln man charged following a fire and subsequent pursuit in Greeley County has taken a plea deal. According to Greeley County District Court records, Martin Markvicka, 34, pleaded guilty last week to charges of first-degree arson and possession of less than 10 grams of meth.
Sand Hills Express
Three in Custer School Case Sentenced in County Court Monday
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County school vandalism case is nearing completion, as three of the juveniles involved appeared for sentencing at the Judicial Center Monday afternoon. The sentences were uniform, as previously, all parties had reached a tentative plea agreement with the court. The three juveniles presented were...
KSNB Local4
Kearney man to prison for federal drug, weapons crimes
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is getting 17 1/2 years in federal prison for crimes related to a 2020 motorcycle crash. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 210 months imprisonment following his convictions for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. After he completes his prison sentence, Goodsell will also serve four years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
