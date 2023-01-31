ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Bow, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

Several Area Students Make UNMC’s Dean’s List

OMAHA – The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2022 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy, and the allied health professions, which includes several students from Custer County and the KCNI/KBBN listening area. Jessica Spanel of Anselmo and Cora Svoboda of Ord...
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Ag Society Ball Raises $34,000 at Annual Ball

BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Ag Society held its seventh annual Winter Ball in fitting conditions on Saturday, as nearly two feet of snow still packed the roadsides around Broken Bow’s One Box Convention Center. Over 300 people were in attendance, according to Fairgrounds Administrator Michelle Nelson,...
BROKEN BOW, NE
doniphanherald.com

Twelve of 16 ducks at Ravenna Lake found shot to death

RAVENNA — Since last summer, 16 ducks have been unofficial mascots of Ravenna Lake. They entertained campers and children and were being fed this winter by a group of retirees. But last week, 12 of the ducks were shot and who did the shooting remains unknown, according to Stephen...
RAVENNA, NE
Sand Hills Express

Custer County District Court Recap: February 2

BROKEN BOW – The Custer County District Court heard 5 criminal cases Thursday morning, most of which were continued. Dominique Ducote, 49 of Grand Island, appeared for sentencing, and successfully reached a plea agreement with the court. In exchange for a guilty or no contest plea in one count of theft by unlawful taking of $1500 to $5000, a Class IV felony, Ducote would spend 90 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, and pay over $4300 restitution to offended business. Ducote pled no contest.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Three in Custer School Case Sentenced in County Court Monday

BROKEN BOW – The Custer County school vandalism case is nearing completion, as three of the juveniles involved appeared for sentencing at the Judicial Center Monday afternoon. The sentences were uniform, as previously, all parties had reached a tentative plea agreement with the court. The three juveniles presented were...
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney man to prison for federal drug, weapons crimes

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is getting 17 1/2 years in federal prison for crimes related to a 2020 motorcycle crash. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 210 months imprisonment following his convictions for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. After he completes his prison sentence, Goodsell will also serve four years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy